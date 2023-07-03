PUNXSUTAWNEY —
Brooklynn Lydic allowed just one hit and struck out 15, and the Punxsutawney Minor League softball All-Stars used a consistent offensive attack, scoring at least one run in each of their five at-bats, to out-do visiting Bradford on Saturday and stay alive with an 8-2 victory.
Lydic ceded just the one hit — a fifth-inning single by Sophia Schimp — and recorded all but three of her team’s outs without the ball being put in play. She walked eight Bradford hitters, with all of those coming in the first three innings before she settled in nicely, and neither of the runs allowed was earned.
Offensively, Punxsy’s 1-2 punch of Lydic and Keaton Sutter powered the attack from the top of the line-up. Sutter had a pair of hits, walked twice, stole three bases, drove in two runs and scored two runs, and Lydic had two hits and a walk, scored three runs of her own and swiped four bases.
Madison Covatch had Punxsy’s only other hit in addition to walking once, with Lila Emhoff walking in both of her plate appearances and Harper Ryen and Olivia Schreckengost each driving in one run.
Avayiah Brown walked twice for Bradford, and her second walk, plus two stolen bases and a throwing error, led to Bradford’s first run. The second was sparked by Schimp’s two-out single in the fifth, and she came around to score on a pair of Punxsy fielding miscues.
Leah Calkins was tagged with the loss. She pitched all six innings for the visitors, allowing the eight runs, seven earned, on five hits and six walks and striking out eight.
In the top of the first, it was Bradford issuing the first threat, as three of the first four hitters — Ava Luna, Brown and Kendal Redington — each walked. But a caught stealing retired Luna, and two Lydic strikeouts got Punxsy out of the jam with no damage done.
In the home half, Punxsy took the lead for good with a pair of runs. Lydic opened by dropping a single into right, then stole two bases and scored on a passed ball before Sutter worked a walk. Sutter then stole second and third and quickly sprinted home on a productive RBI groundout off the bat of Ryen to make it 2-0.
Bradford once again threatened in the top of the second, this time with four free passes being issued, but after Akacia Dynda walked, stole second and took third on a wild pitch, she was retired trying to score on a passed ball, and Lydic worked out of the tough spot again with a pair of Ks to leave the bases loaded.
Punxsy added two more to its lead in the bottom half of the second despite not recording a hit. Covatch got things rolling with a one-out walk, then she stole second and scored on a pair of wild pitches with Emhoff in the box. Emhoff also worked a walk, then took second on an overthrow, third on a passed ball and came in to score on an RBI groundout by Schreckengost to make it 4-0.
Brown sparked some two-out magic on the basepaths for Bradford to give the visitors their first run in the third, but Punxsy pushed the lead back to four in the third, with Lydic recording a one-out single, then stealing second and taking third on a passed ball before Sutter singled up the middle to plate Lydic and make it 5-1.
Lydic then struck out the side in order in the fourth, and Punxsy added another insurance run after Molly Reed reached on an error at first base and Covatch singled to put a pair on the pond. Emhoff walked to load the bases, and Reed came in to score on a wild pitch with Bailey Griffith at-bat, extending Punxsy’s lead to 6-1.
Bradford managed to get that run back in the top of the fifth, with Schimp dropping a single into shallow center field and advancing to second when the ball got away. She advanced to third on a passed ball with Kaelyn Drake at the plate, then scored when Drake reached on an error to set the score at 6-2.
Punxsy wasn’t done yet, though, as Lydic and Sutter sparked another two-out rally. Lydic worked a walk, then stole second and scored on Sutter’s single through the left side of the infield. Sutter followed suit and stole second, then advanced and scored on a pair of errors that put Ryen and Peterson on base to make it 8-2.
From there, Punxsy needed just three more outs, and Lydic made quick work of them, striking out the side in order to seal the deal on the 8-2 win and keep Punxsy’s hopes alive, while eliminating Bradford.
Up next for Punxsy is a road trip to St. Marys tonight, where the two teams — each of which was sent to the consolation bracket by DuBois — will fight for a chance at a rematch in the title game
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8,
BRADFORD 2
Score by Innings
Bradford 001 010 — 2
Punxsy 221 12X — 8
Bradford—2
Ava Luna 2000, Avayiah Brown 1100, Nora Werlau 2000, Kendal Redington 1000, Leah Calkins 2000, Akacia Dynda 1000, Onalee Hammack 1000, Braylee Blauser 2000, Sophia Schimp 1110, Kaelyn Drake 1000, Caydence Shugars 2000, Natalie Shields 2000. Totals 18-2-1-0.
Punxsy—8
Brooklynn Lydic 2320, Keaton Sutter 2222, Harper Ryen 2001, Harper Peterson 3000, Raea Davis 2000, Molly Reed 3100, Madison Covatch 1110, Lila Emhoff 0100, Bailey Griffith 1000, Olivia Schreckengost 2001, Mia Magagnotti 2000, Avery Fisher 2000. Totals 22-8-5-4.
Errors: Bradford 3, Punxsy 2. LOB: Bradford 6, Punxsy 7. SB: Lydic 4, Sutter 3, Covatch, Brown 2, Dynda.
Pitching
Bradford: Leah Calkins — 6IP, 5H, 8R, 6ER, 7BB, 8SO.
Punxsy: Brooklynn Lydic — 5IP, 2R, 0ER, 8BB, 15SO.
Winning pitcher: Lydic. Losing pitcher: Calkins..