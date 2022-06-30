DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star softball team put itself in the driver’s seat to win the District 10 title Wednesday night with a convincing 9-1 victory against DuBois at Heindl Field to reach the championship game as the undefeated squad.
The game featured just combined hits, but Punxsy capitalized on five DuBois errors in the first four innings to score five runs (only 1 earned) to take a 5-1 lead.
Punxsy then put the game away in the sixth with a pair of two-run, inside-the-park home runs by Kennedy Day and Lenyx Noerr, which set the final score at 9-1. Day was the lone player with two hits in the game.
All that offense proved to be more than enough for Punxsy’s Bailey Hallman, who tossed a one-hitter. She allowed one earned run while striking out 14 and walking six.
Punxsy, the visitors by way of the pregame coin toss, struck first in the opening inning.
Idella Hawk reached on an error with one out before Emma Martino drew a walk against DuBois starter Capri Weyand. Day then reached on an error that allowed Hawk to score. Weyand stopped the damage there though, getting a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
DuBois tried to answer right back in the bottom half, as Emery Tekely and Bryanna Wilmoth opened the inning with walks. Both moved up on a wild pitch, but Hallman stranded the duo in scoring position as she recorded three straight strikeouts to end the inning.
After a quiet top of the second, DuBois pulled even in the bottom of the second.
Kenley O’Donnell drew a leadoff walk and was replaced on the bases by special pinch runner Ana Cooper, who promptly manufactured a run. Cooper stole second, then went to third on a wild pitch before racing home on another pitch to the backstop to even things at 1-1.
Punxsy countered with a pair of runs in the third and never trailed again in the game.
Hallman led off the third with a walk before Hawk put down a sacrifice bunt.
A wild throw to first went down the right-field line, allowing both Hallman and Hawk to circle the bases and score to make it 3-1.
Punxsy tacked on two more runs in the fourth to go up 5-1.
Errors hurt DuBois again in the frame, as Geneva Stamler reached on a miscue with one out before reliever Joanna Hayes recorded a strikeout for out No. 2.
A walk to Hawk extended the inning, which allowed Stamler to score on a wold pitch. Another error and walk by Day loaded the bases with two outs before another wild pitch brought in Hawk.
Hallman saw her no-hit bid spoiled in the fifth when Allie Kalgren singled to center and took second when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Hallman’s defense then helped her out as second baseman Elly Hinds snagged a liner off the bat of Tekely and doubled-off Kalgren at second.
Punxsy then put the game all but out of reach with its big top of the sixth.
The inning started innocently enough as Hayes retired the first two batters. However, a walk to Martino extended the inning, and St. Marys took advantage of the opportunity.
Martino stole second before Day hit a sharp grounder on the left side. DuBois shortstop Weyand appeared to pull up as the ball and Martino were close to each other, and the ball got through the infield and rolled all the way to the wall. Day hustled around the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park homer.
Hinds then stepped in and drew a walk of her own before Noerr smacked a pitch down the right-field line for a two-run, inside-the-park homer of her own to put Punxsy up 9-1.
Hallman finished off the victory by striking out the side around a one-out error in the bottom of the sixth.
Punxsy will host the District 10 championship game on July 5 and awaits the winner of Friday’s losers’ bracket final matchup that has Potter/McKean playing at DuBois. Potter/McKean knocked off St. Marys, 20-14, in an elimination game Wednesday in Port Allegany.
DuBois beat Potter/McKean, 15-0 in 3 innings, in its All-Star opener on Saturday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 9,
DUBOIS 1
Score by Innings
Punxsy 102 204 — 9
DuBois 010 000 — 1
Punxsutawney—9
Bailey Hallman p 3100, Idella Hawk ss 2300, Emma Martino c 2100, Kennedy Day 3b 3122, Elly Hinds 2b 3100, Lenyx Noerr lf 3112, Sydney Thompson ph-lf 0000, Ally Manners 1b 3000, Lexi Moore ph-1b 1000, Falyn Hughes rf 2010, Willow Wright rf 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 3100. Totals: 26-9-4-4.
DuBois—1
Emery Tekely cf 2000, Bryanna Wilmoth 3b 2000, Capri Weyand p-ss 3000, Campbell Johnson c 3000, Joanna Hayes ss-p 2000, Josie Knepp ph 0000, Kenley O’Donnell 1b 1000, Ana Cooper spr-ph 0100, Eberlee Smochek rf 1000, Abegail Snell ph 1000, Lizzie Lepionka 2b 0000, Hailee Brubaker ph 1000, Allie Kalgren lf 2010. Totals: 18-1-1-0.
Errors: Punxsy 2, DuBois 6. LOB: Punxsy 7, DuBois 5. DP: Punxsy 1, DuBois 0. HR: Day, Noerr. SAC: Hawk. SB: Martino, Day 2, Manners, Hughes, Stamler; Cooper. CS: Knepp.
Pitching
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-6IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 14 SO.
DuBois: Capri Weyand-3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Joanna Hayes-3 IP, 2 H. 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Weyand.