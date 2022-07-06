PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star softball team finished off a dominant run to the District 10 championship Tuesday evening with an 11-0, 4-inning victory against DuBois at Harry Noerr Field.
Punxsy went 4-0 in the District 10 Tournament, outscoring its opponents by a video game-like total of 67-1. And, that impressive total came in just 16 innings, as Punxsy collected three mercy-rule wins — two in three innings and Tuesday’s 4-inning title game triumph.
DuBois scored the lone run against Punxsy in the tournament, and that came in a 9-1 Punxsy victory in the winners bracket final at Heindl Field last Wednesday (June 29).
Punxsy’s run to the title was largely fueled by the right arm of pitcher Bailey Hallman, but she was backed on a strong defense and an offense that used patience at the plate to take what the opposition gave them.
All of those areas were in full display Tuesday.
Hallman tossed a no-hitter while striking out 11 batters, including the final seven of the contest to finish off her title game shutout. She allowed just two runners on the day.
DuBois’ Capri Weyand reached on a two-out error in the first and was stranded there, while Josie Knepp drew a two-out walk in the second and was eventually left standing at second base.
Hallman was backed by an offense that drew eight walks off a pair of DuBois pitchers, while Kennedy Day did the most damage at the plate with all those runners on base. Day went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, four RBIs and three runs scored.
Punxsy only had three other hits on the day, including a RBI single by Emma Martinjo, as it scored four runs on a wild pitches and another on an error.
“We’re very excited,” said Punxsy manager Krysta Hallman. “We told the girls that if they came out and hit tonight, they were going to win the ball game against a very good DuBois team. They played really well, and we had a really hard game up in DuBois.
“The came through, though, and have been practicing hard for a couple weeks now. They came out and hit the ball, and Bailey pitched a great game. They did what we asked them to do.
“We’ve definitely pushed the offensive side of things, and they are good defensively, but because has pitched so well we really haven’t had to worry about that too much. We knew DuBois had two really good pitchers, and we’d see them, so we got prepared for that hard pitching and they did a good job.”
Bailey Hallman set the tone from the get-go with a pair of strikeouts in the first while working around the two-out error.
Hallman’s offense then got her the lead with three runs in the bottom of the first and Punxsy never looked back.
Hallman and Idella Hawk started that rally with back-to-back walks. DuBois starter Joanna Hayes then got Martino to pop up to third, but Day promptly ripped a triple down the right-field line to plate both runners. An errant throw to third allowed Day to score as well to make it 3-0.
Punxsy pushed that advantage to 7-0 with a big four-run bottom of the second.
Hawk again was in the middle of starting the rally, this time being hit by a pitch with one out. She promptly worked her way around the bases on three wild pitches to score before Martino walked.
Day followed with an infield single before Martino and she eventually scored on wild pitches themselves. A walk by Sydney Thompson then spelled the end for Hayes, as DuBois went to Weyand in the circle.
She walked the first batter she faced, Lexi Moore, then got a strikeout and fielder’s choice to end the inning, but not before Thompson crossed home a wild pitch to put her team up 7-0.
Punxsy went right back to work in the bottom of the third, once again scoring four times to put the mercy-rule into play as it went up 11-0.
Hallman reached on an error with one out to jump-start the rally. Hawk followed with a walk before an infield single by Martino plated Hallman. Day stepped in and hammered a two-run double to right and kept running to third on a late throw to the plate.
Thompson then capped the inning by scoring Day on a groundout to make it 11-0, while Hallman made quick work of DuBois in the top of the fourth — striking out the side — to finish off her no-hitter and she and her teammates some extra time at home.
That’s because Punxsutawney will host the Section 1 Tournament, which is scheduled to begin on July 12.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 11,
DUBOIS 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 0 — 0
Punxsy 344 x — 11
DuBois—0
Emery Tekely cf 1000, Haliee Brubaker ph 1000, Lizzie Lepionka 2b-ss 10000, Capri Weyand ss 1000, Kenley O’Donnell ph 1000, Campbell Johnson c 1000, Abegail Snell ph 1000, Joanna hayes p 1000, Ana Cooper rf 1000, Bryanna Wilmoth 3b 1000, Josie Knepp 1b 0000, Eberlee Smochek rf-2b 1000, Ally Kalgren lf 1000. Totals: 13-0-0-0.
Punxsy—11
Bailey Hallman p 2200, Idella Hawk ss 0300, Emma Martino c 2211, Kennedy Day 3b 3334, Lenyx Noerr lf 10101, Sydney Thompson lf 1101, Ally Manners 1b 0000, Lexi Moore 1b 1010, Falyn Hughes rf 1000, Willow Wright rf 2000, Elly Hynds 2b 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 2000. Totals: 16-11-6-6.
Errors: DuBois 2, Punxsy 1. LOB: DuBois 2, Punxsy 5. 2B: Day. 3B: Day. HBP: Martino (by Hayes). SB: Hallman.
Pitching
DuBois: Joanna Hayes-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Capri Weyand-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Punxsy: Bailey Hallman-4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Hayes.