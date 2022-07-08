PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star baseball team kept its District 10 Minor League All-Star baseball postseason alive Thursday evening with an 8-4 win over Bradford at home.
Trailing 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Punxsy scored six runs off of three hits and two costly Bradford errors. Bradford would battle back in the top of the fifth, cutting the lead to 6-4 before Punxsy added a couple more in the bottom of the fifth to pull away for good.
Punxsy’s Brad States was 2-for-3 with three RBIs on the day — including a two-RBI single in the fourth and an RBI single in the fifth.
Jace Kerr got the start on the mound for Punxsy, but Bradford’s Eli Haynoski led off the game with a bunt single. He then stole second and got to third on a wild pitch. An overthrow from the catcher back on a pitch allowed Haynoski to give Bradford a quick 1-0 lead.
That would continue to be the score in the elimination game as Kerr allowed just two hits and the one run in three innings of work. Opposite of him, Bradford’s Evan Cook also kept Punxsy off-balance in the first three innings — of which the lone hit was a Nolan Martino single. However, the Punxsy bats would come alive in the bottom of the fourth as they got things going primarily with pinch hitters coming through.
After Jennings Stamler drew a one-out walk, Jackson Matley entered the game and hit a single to left on the first pitch he saw. Blake Bargerstock then batted No. 8 in the lineup and hit a ground through the Bradford third baseman’s legs, playing Stamler to tie things up at 1-1.
With two outs, Ethan Smith then drew a walk to load the bases as States came through with his first hit of the game with a two-run single past the shortstop into left field, giving the home team a 3-1 lead.
The States two-run single marked the end of Cook on the mound for Bradford, as they went to Haynoski after that. However, that didn’t matter for the Punxsy bats, as Kerr hit a deep ball to short, beating the throw for the infield single and collecting an RBI for a 4-1 Punxsy lead.
Gavin Miller then reached base on an error as another run came around to make it 5-1. Paul Zimmerman’s second at-bat of the inning ended up with a walk to load up the bases. A second consecutive walk to Stamler then made it 6-1 before Bradford second baseman Abram Kuhn made a nice catch on a Matley fly ball to get out of the inning.
Bradford was then able to respond as they scored three runs in the top of the fifth on two hits and an error to cut the Punxsy lead to just 6-4.
Porter Gilligan reached based on a Punxsy error and then Wyatt Reid drew a walk off of Stamler — who took over in the fourth inning for Punxsy. That set up a Cooper Burns double to left to cut the Punxsy lead to three.
With Miller now on the mound, Cook would later hit a two-out double to bring in another run, getting within two runs. However, Miller was able to strike out Kohen Pantuso looking with the bases juiced to get out of the inning without anymore damage.
Punxsutawney then tacked on two more insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth. Back-to-back one out infield singles by Chan Neal and Ethan Smith setup States for another base hit — this one to center that plated Neal and sent Smith to third for a 7-4 Punxsy lead.
Bradford then went to Pantuso on the mound as he then walker Kerr to load the bases. A blooper by Miller to shallow right fell in between the first baseman, second baseman and right fielder. But since it was barely into the outfield, Bradford was able to throw down to second to get a force-out as Miller got credit for an RBI for Punxsy’s final run of the game.
Holding an 8-4 lead into the top of the sixth, Miller struck out Reid looking after a fierce battle, as Punxsy brought in Neal to try and get the final out. One popup to second base later, Punxsy had its out and an 8-4 victory.
The win now moves Punxsutawney into the losers bracket finals against DuBois on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Way Memorial Field in DuBois. Both teams met each other last week on July 1 with DuBois getting an 11-1 win in four innings. The winner of Saturday’s contest will then meet St. Marys in the finals after St. Marys beat DuBois 7-2 on Thursday night.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8,
BRADFORD 4
Score by Innings
Bradford 100 030 — 4
Punxsy 000 62x — 8
Bradford—4
Eli Haynoski 3b-2b-p-3b 4120, Porter Gilligan cf 3100, Wyatt Reid c 3100, Cooper Burns ss 3112, Abram Kuhn 2b 2000, Buck Jackson 3b-lf 1010,Evan Cook p-2b 2011, Kaiden Christjohn ph 1000, Magnus Miller 1b 0000, Gavin Weart ph 0000, Blake Luciano rf 1000, Aiden Johnston rf 1000, Kohen Pantuso lf-p 2000, Andrew Wright ph 1000. Totals: 24-4-5-3.
Punxsutawney—8
Jet Riley lf 1000, Ethan Smith lf 2210, Greyson Kendra cf 1000, Brad States cf 3123, Jace Kerr p-ss 1111, Gavin Miller rf-p-1b 4001, Paul Zimmerman 2b 2000, Jennings Stamler ss-p-rf 1101, Nolan Martino c 1010, Jackson Matley lf 2110, Blake Hughes 3b 2000, Blake Bargerstock ph 1100, Chan Neal 1b-p 2110. Totals: 23-8-7-6.
Errors: Bradford 3, Punxsy 2. LOB: Bradford 9, Punxsy 9. DP: Bradford 1, Punxsy 0. 2B: Burns, Cook. SB: Haynoski 2, Burns. HBP: M. Miller 2 (by Kerr, G. Miller), Burns (by Kerr).
Pitching
Bradford: Evan Cook-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO; Eli Haynoski-2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Kohen Pantuso-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsutawney: Jace Kerr-3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Jennings Stamler-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Gavin Miller-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Chan Neal-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Stamler. Losing pitcher: Cook.