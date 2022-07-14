PUNXSUTAWNEY — A good, old-fashioned pitchers’ duel can be hard to find — especially at the younger levels — but Wednesday brought just that in the Section 1 Minor League Softball All-Stars tournament.
Punxsy, playing on its own field as the sectionals host, saw pitcher Bailey Hallman throw a gem, as she allowed just one hit and walked just two hitters while striking out 16 Saegertown-Cambridge Conneaut Lake (SCC) players.
But SCC made the most of its opportunities -— and a pair of Punxsy errors — to score once in the first and twice in the fifth and pick up a 3-1 victory to advance to Friday’s championship game. Punxsy’s sole run came in the fifth inning.
Allie Mumford’s pitching stats weren’t quite as explosive as Hallman’s but she did the job and managed to strand eight Punxsy base runners while earning the win. She ceded just three hits, allowed one unearned run, walked six and stuck out 13.
Punxsy’s offense was led by Emma Martino and Elly Hynds, who each singled once and walked once to reach safely twice. Hallman added a single, Sydney Thompson tallied an RBI, and Kennedy Day reached twice via the free pass for Punxsy.
Madysyn Mangol had SCC’s only hit — a double — and she scored a run as well. Jocey Jordan walked and scored a run, while Tori Obenrader scored SCC’s other run.
Punxsy won the toss and chose to be the home team, and SCC made the most of its first opportunity to take a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first despite not having a hit.
Obenrader led off the game by reaching on an error, and after she stole second with no outs and advanced to third on a passed ball with one out, she completed the trip around the bases by sliding safely into home on a two-out wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Hallman struck out the final three hitters of the inning to strand Kayden Wilson at third, and that started a streak of 13-straight SCC hitters she retired. The first seven of those were strikeouts before a soft liner was put in play in the third inning.
On the other side of the book, Mumford was working out of every jam Punxsy brought upon her. The first came in the first inning, when Martino, Day and Lenyx Noerr all walked with two outs but Mumford worked out of it when Martino was tagged out trying to score on a passed ball.
Punxsy stranded another in the second — a two-out single by Hynds — and three more in the third after a leadoff single by Hallman, an infield single by Martino and a one-out walk to Day. Mumford got out of that jam by striking out the next two hitters to leave the bases loaded.
After Hallman set down the side in order again in the top of the fourth, Punxsy made a bit more noise with a pair of walks, but Hynds was called out for leaving the base early on a pitch, and Geneva Stamler was stranded after Mumford got Hallman to ground out to third.
SCC tacked on two much-needed insurance runs in the top of the fifth to triple their lead. Mangol got it rolling with a one-out double down the right-field line — which would have been more if not for a nice play and throw by Willow Wright.
Hallman struck out the next batter she faced for the second out, but a walk to Jordan put a pair on the pond, and both of them came around to score when Obenrader put the ball in play and the throw to first got away, making it a 3-0 game.
Punxsy broke open the egg in its score column with a run in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a pair of SCC errors. Hawk ended up on second after a soft pop fly that was dropped, and Martino reached on another misplayed pop fly, then stole second to put two in scoring position.
Thompson followed with a productive out, as she grounded one to short that allowed Hawk to score and make it 3-1. Another grounder — this one harmless and to second base — ended the inning and kept the lead at two runs.
Hallman struck out SCC’s 3-4-5 hitters in order in the top of the sixth to keep the momentum going in Punxsy’s direction, but Mumford responded by doing the same to Punxsy’s bottom third of the lineup in the home half to seal the deal on her team’s win.
Punxsy returns to action tonight in the knockout round final, where the tournament host will meet McLane, which lost a 5-1 contest to SCC on Tuesday. The winner of tonight’s game will earn another shot at SCC in the championship on Friday.
SCC 3,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Score by innings
SCC 100 020 — 3
Punxsy 000 010 — 1
SCC—3
Tori Obenrader c 3100, Kayden Wilson 2b 2000, Allie Mumford p 3000, Josie Mihoci 3b 2000, Rylee Barger ph 1000, Alex Dugan lf 1000, Daphne Simmerman lf 2000, Molly O’Grady cf 1000, Addelyn Hovis 1000, Madysyn Mangol ss 2110, Addison Keem rf 1000, Lennix Manross ph 1000, Jodey Jordan 1b 1100. Totals 21-3-1-0.
Punxsy—1
Bailey Hallman p 3010, Idella Hawk ss 3100, Emma Martino c 2010, Kennedy Day 3b 1000, Lenyx Noerr lf 0000, Sydney Thompson lf 2001, Lexi Moore 1b 1000, Ally Manners 1b 2000, Falyn Hughes rf 1000, Willow Wright rf 2000, Elly Hynds 2b 2010, Geneva Stamler cf 2000. Totals 21-1-3-1.
Errors: Punxsy 2, SCC 2. LOB: Punxsy 8, SCC 2. 2B: Mangol. SB: Obenrader, Martino.
Pitching
Punxsy: Hallman 6IP, 3R, 0ER, 1H, 2BB, 16SO.
SCC: Mumford 6IP, 1R, 0ER, 3H, 6BB, 13SO.
Winning pitcher: Mumford. Losing pitcher: Hallman.