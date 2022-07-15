PUNXSUTAWNEY — What a difference a night can make.
After falling 3-1 in a pitchers’ duel to open the Section 1 tournament on their own field, the Punxsy Minor League softball All-Stars found themselves in a very different game on Thursday, as they slugged their way to a 12-4 victory over McLane in the knockout round final to earn a rematch with Saegertown/Conneaut Lake/Cambridge this evening.
The top of Punxsy’s lineup powered the attack, with leadoff hitter Bailey Hallman belting a pair of triples and scoring three runs; No. 2 hitter Idella Hawk going 3-for-3, driving in two runs and scoring thrice; No. 3 hitter Emma Martino doubling once, singling twice and driving in a pair; and clean-up hitter Kennedy Day driving in three runs.
Ally Manners added an RBI triple, and Geneva Stamler had the home team’s final hit of the night and scored a pair of runs. Willow Wright also walked and stole a pair of bases, and Elly Hinds walked once.
In the circle, Hallman earned the win by allowing four runs — three earned — on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. She also struck out 14 McLane hitters a night after fanning 16 SCC batters to push her Sectionals total to 30 in just two games.
Amya Wheeler was the star hitter for McLane with an inside-the-park home run, two singles and two RBIs, and Olivia Ponsol added a double and scored twice. Kara Zameroski had her team’s final hit, and she also pitched the entire game and struck out seven.
McLane had first cracks as the visiting team and scored a pair of quick runs to rattle Punxsy’s cage. Ponsol started the game with a double to left field, then quickly scored on a wild pitch and a passed ball. Then, two hitters later, Wheeler ripped one to right-center and never stopped running until she touched home to make it 2-0.
Punxsy tied it up with a pair of runs in the home half despite threatening a few more. Hawk walked with one out to get things rolling, then came all the way around to score on an RBI double to left-center off the bat of Martino.
Martino then stole third base and scored when the throw trying to get her rolled into left field. Hinds walked and Falyn Hughes reached on an error, but Zambroski stranded them there to keep the tie intact.
It didn’t last long, though, as Hallman struck out the side in order in the second, then led the charge for a three-run Punxsy inning. Stamler walked with one out and scored on Hallman’s first triple of the game to left-center.
Hallman then scored on Hawk’s infield single, and after Martino singled to put a pair on base, Day picked up an RBI on grounder to the right side to plate Hawk and make it 5-2.
McLane got one back in the top of the third on an RBI single by Wheeler to score Ponsol, but Hallman stranded three visiting hitters to limit the damage and the Punxsy bats came to life in the bottom of the third for a five-run output to make it 10-3.
Wright walked to lead off the inning, then stole second and third before Manners tripled to deep center to plate her. Stamler reached on an infield single that didn’t score Manners, and Hallman walked to load the bases before Hawk singled home one run and Martino reached on an error that brought Hallman home. Last, but not least, Hawk scored on another Day groundout.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, and McLane cut the lead to six in the top of the fifth with a run courtesy of a Wheeler single, a wild pitch and an error that allowed Ava Marino to reach. Wheeler’s run cut the lead to 10-4.
Punxsy belted four straight hits in the bottom of the fifth to add two insurance runs and make it a 12-4 game. Hallman started the rally with a triple to left-center, and she scored on a wild pitch before Hawk singled.
Hawk then stole second and advanced to third on Martino’s infield single, but Hawk was retired trying to score on a passed ball before Day singled to short to bring Martino home.
McLane’s last-ditch effort came up short in the sixth, with Hallman fanning the first hitter before hitting Callie Sharp with one out. Sharp stole second and advanced to third on a ground ball to the right side that saw Hynds make a gem of a play to get the out at first.
But then, with leadoff hitter Ponsol in the batter’s box, Sharp was tagged out trying to score on a passed ball, giving Punxsy the final out and the win.
SCC enjoyed a night off on Thursday as the winners’ bracket champion but will return to the field at 6 p.m. tonight against Punxsy, which now needs to win a pair of games (with the if-necessary game scheduled for Saturday) to win the Section 1 title and earn the trip to states in Thorndale.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 12,
MCLANE 4
Score by inning
McLane 201 010 — 4
Punxsy 235 02X — 12
Punxsy—12
Bailey Hallman p 3321, Idella Hawk ss 3332, Emma Martino c 4232, Kennedy Day 3b 4013, Elly Hinds 2b 3000, Falyn Hughes rf 2000, Willow Wright rf 0100, Lexi Moore 1b 2000, Ally Manners 1b 1111, Lenyx Noerr lf 2000, Sydney Thompson lf 1000, Geneva Stamler cf 2210. Totals 27-12-11-9.
McLane—4
Olivia Ponsol cf 2210, Kara Zameroski p 3010, Amya Wheeler ss 3232, Bayley Young c 2010, Ava Marino 1b 3000, Brynn Mitchell 3b 2000, Maddie Zerbee rf 1000, Callie Sharp lf 1000, Abbey Lawson 2b 2000, Raegan Persons ph 1000, Juliana Mulligan ph 2000, McKenzie Wright ph 0000, Cora Adzima ph 1000. Totals 23-4-6-2.
Errors: Punxsy 1, McLane 3. LOB: Punxsy 5, McLane 5. 2B: Ponsol, Martino. 3B: Manners, Hallman (2). HR: Wheeler. HBP Sharp (6th by Hallman). SB, Sharp, Marino, Hawk, Martino, Wright (2).
Pitching:
Punxsy: Hallman-6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 14 SO, 1 HB.
McLane: Zameroski-5 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hallman. Losing pitcher: Zameroski.