PUNXSUTAWNEY — The No. 4 seeded Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team took down the No. 5 seed Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders Thursday afternoon with a 4-1 win in the District 9 Class 2A team tournament quarterfinals.
The No. 1 singles matchup was won by a forfeit with Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid, as ECC’s Audrey Dornish was unavailable. The Lady Chucks then took three of four contests, including two hard-fought singles matchups.
At No. 2 singles, Emily McMahan ended up beating Lydia Anderson in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.
“Emily (McMahan) has really improved over the season and she played a great match today against Lydia (Anderson),” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “She’s just consistent, strong and reliable. She plays a very good game.”
The No. 3 singles match was the last one to wrap up the day. Punxsy’s Brooke Skarbek took the first set 6-4 over Elk County Catholic’s Gina Bush. But the Lady Crusader would battle back as Skarbek was up 5-4 in the second set, eventually tying things up and going on to win 7-5 — forcing a tiebreaker.
In the tiebreaker, Skarbek was able to dig deep and take a 10-6 win.
“Brooke (Skarbek) played great the first set, struggled in the second but ended up pulling it back together and winning the tiebreaker,” Emhoff said. “She had persistence. Even when she got down and lost the second set, she was able to regain her composure, battle back and win the tiebreaker.”
“I’m really proud of Gina Bush and her fortitude,” ECC head coach Mike Jeselnick said.
In doubles, Punxsy’s No. 1 duo of Hannah Pearce and Chloe Aul got a 7-5, 7-5 win over Rachael Wolfe and Megan Emmert.
“Our No. 1 doubles team, they’ve played together since their freshman year,” Emhoff said of Pearce and Aul. “They’re very familiar with each other and pulled out a good match.”
The Lady Crusaders were able to get on the board with its No. 2 doubles match with the team of Josie VanAlstine and Melaina Gradl. After the duo lost the first set 1-6 to Punxsy’s Hailey Smith and Lexi Matts, they flipped the script and won the second set 6-1 before taking the final set 7-5.
“That was an incredible comeback match in itself,” Jeselnick said of VanAlstine and Gradl. “Melaina and Josie were telling me (after the match) they had never beaten Punxsy’s doubles. So they’ve come a long, long way. Our other doubles match with Megan Emmert and Rachael Wolfe was very close. (To lose in both sets) 5-7, it symbolizes how just how tight these matches were going to be from the beginning — especially with our No. 1 player gone.”
Coming into the match already essentially down 1-0, Jeselnick said he was pleased with his team’s effort not only on Thursday but throughout the entire season as they were eliminated from the team playoffs.
“I had a feeling it was going to be a dogfight and very, very close,” Jeselnick said. “Our No. 1 player couldn’t make it today and that kind of changed the whole strategy. But it was great tennis played by both teams. I knew the doubles matches were going to be decisive and particularly the one singles match with Gina Bush, it was a great match. I’m proud of the girls and the effort they’ve put forth. They’ve improved tremendously over the season. I wish Coach Emhoff and the Punxsutawney team good luck.”
With the win, Punxsy moves on to the semifinals to take on the top seed in St. Marys — which is slated for 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Marys.
“St. Marys is a very good team,” Emhoff said. “I see things that our doubles teams need to work on as far as positioning on the court — which we’ve been working on all season — and dealing with lobs. That’s a big thing we need to work on (prior to Wednesday’s matchup). For the singles plays, it’s more about on the court repetition and working on playing the game.”
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) wins by forfeit.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Lydia Anderson, 6-3, 6-0.
3. Brooke Skarbeck (P) def. Gina Bush, 6-4, 5-7 (10-6).
Doubles
1. Hannah Pearce/Chloe Aul (P) def. Rachel Wolfe/Megan Emmert, 7-5, 7-5.
2. Josie VanAlstine/Melaina Gradl (ECC) def. Hailey Smith/Lexi Matts, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5.