PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks picked up a 6-1 win against DuBois on Thursday.
Punxsy took three of the four singles matchups and swept doubles.
“We ended our regular season with a comparable meet with Punxsy to our previous meet,” DuBois coach Joshua Reed said. “Once again, many matches went to tiebreak.”
For the No. 1 singles, Chloe Presloid got the win over Grace Askey 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) while Emily McMahan defeated Cassie Lanzoni 6-3, 6-2.
The lone DuBois win on the day came in the No. 3 matchup, with Laken Lashinsky downing Brooke Skarbeck 6-3, 6-3.
“Shout out to Laken Lashinsky for continuing her impressive record,” Reed said.
Lady Chuck Rachel Porada then beat Jessica Hnat 6-0, 4-6 (11-9) at singles No. 4.
In doubles, Presloid and McMahan topped Askey and Lanzoni 8-5 and the Punxsy duo of Skarbeck and Porada beat Lashinsky and Hnat 8-3. For doubles No. 3, the Lady Chucks duo of Hannah Pearce and Chloe Aul beat Maddy Brantley and Bri Quairiere 9-8 (7-5).
DuBois finishes its regular season at 6-10.
“The girls worked hard this season and noticeably improved given the very short season,” Reed said. “We now look forward to our postseason in Erie.”
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Grace Askey, 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Brooke Skarbeck, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Rachel Porada (P) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-0, 4-6 (11-9).
Doubles
1. Presloid/McMahan (P) def. Askey/Lanzoni, 8-5.
2. Skarbeck/Porada (P) def. Lashinsky/Hnat, 8-3.
3. Hannah Pearce/Chloe Aul (P) def. Maddy Brantley/Bri Quairiere, 9-8 (7-5).
In other tennis action:
Brockway 6,
Bradford 1
BRADFORD — The Brockway Lady Rovers picked up a 6-1 win against Bradford Thursday, taking all singles matches and two out of the three doubles matchups.
Brockway got singles wins from Selena Buttery, Taylor Rhed, Maci Dixon and Hannah Zuccolotto, with each taking wins in straight sets.
On the doubles side, Buttery and Rhed won the No. 1 matchup 8-0 and Zuccolotto and Dixon took the No. 2 match 8-4, with Brockway’s lone blemish coming in No. 3 doubles.
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Alisiya Dansberger, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Talin Hillyard, 6-0, 6-2.
3. Maci Dixon (BW) def. Jaylee Koppenhaver, 6-2, 6-0.
4. Hannah Zuccolotto (BW) def. McKayla Irons, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Dansberger/Hillyard, 8-0.
2. Zuccolotto/Dixon (BW) def. Koppenhaver/Irons, 8-4.
3. Lilly Kemick/Sidney Homer (BR) def. Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo, 8-5.