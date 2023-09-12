BROCKWAY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks tennis team picked up a 6-1 road victory over Brockway on Monday afternoon.
The Lady Chucks swept the singles matchups and did not repeat players as the Lady Rovers earned its lone victory at No. 3 doubles.
In singles, Emily McMahan downed Kassi Tucker at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Toven won at No. 2 with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Hallie Welsh. Rachael Porada defeated Abby Michalski at No. 3, 6-0, 6-1, while freshman Addie London took down Jordan Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 4.
“Emily McMahon has been a warrior on the court,” Punxsy assistant coach Lisa Good said. “Her knowledge of the game along with her extreme quickness are working in her favor as she is continuing an undefeated season so far.
“Olivia Toven struggled a bit today with her consistency in the second set but was able to pull off another victory. Rachael Porada came away with a 6-0, 6-1 win. As one of two seniors, she is a true leader of the team. She is good at wearing down her opponents. (London) is very valuable to the team. She has a heart and drive to get better every time she walks on the court. She came away with an incredible, 6-0, 6-0, win.”
For doubles, Leanne Zampini and Mya Galentine won at No. 1 with an 8-2 win over Brockway’s Tucker and Welsh.
“Leanne Zampini and Mya Gallentine complimented each others style of play,” Good said. “They played Brockway’s (top two singles) and didn’t back down. Mya’s strong serves and Leanne’s strong net game combined for a 8-2 win.”
Lady Chucks’ Olivia Smith and June Young teamed at No. 2 to take down Maria Buttery and Michalski, 8-3.
“Olivia Smith and June Young played tough and after a slow start capitalized on their good ground strokes to place the ball for some strategic points at tight times of the match,” Good said.
Brockway’s lone win came at No. 3 doubles as Angela Durle and Katlynn Knox notched an 8-8 (10-4) tiebreak win over Avery Brownlee and Mikila Rich.
“Our service errors got the best of us in the end, but it was a hard fought match and I am proud of how both of the girls played,” Good said.
Brockway is back in action today as they host Elk County Catholic.
Punxsy also plays ECC next as they travel there on Thursday.
“I’m very proud of the entire team effort today,” Good said. “We only have five matches left in the regular season. We need to keep growing and keep going in the right direction. I believe this team will do just that.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
BROCKWAY 1
Singles
1. Emily McMahan (P) def. Kassi Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Olivia Toven (P) def. Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-4.
3. Rachael Porada (P) def. Abby Michalski, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Addie London (P) def. Jordan Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Leanne Zampini/Mya Galentine (P) def. Tucker/Welsh, 8-2.
2. Olivia Smith/June Young (P) def. Maria Buttery/Michalski, 8-3.
3. Angela Durle/Katlynn Knox (B) def. Avery Brownlee/Mikila Rich, 8-8 (10-4).