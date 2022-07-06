BROOKVILLE — Thirteen was certainly enough for the Punxsutawney Minor League All-Star baseball team Tuesday night at Zufall Field.
In a District 10 elimination game, that’s what it scored in the bottom of the first inning in its 14-3 four-inning win over Brookville.
Next up for Punxsutawney is a home matchup with Bradford in the losers’ bracket semifinal. Bradford also won an elimination game Tuesday, 7-5 at Warren.
Against Brookville, Punxsutawney sent 17 batters to the plate in the first inning, taking advantage of five Brookville errors and six walks while banging out six hits.
Jace Kerr doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs in the first inning alone. Gavin Miller singled in a run while Zimmerman singled twice, the second driving in two runs. Ethan Smith also singled in two runs in the big inning.
From there, it was only one more run in the third on Zimmerman’s run-scoring groundout to plate Kerr, giving Zimmerman three RBIs. Kerr singled three times and scored each time.
Kerr, Chan Neal and Zimmerman shared pitching duties, combining on a one-hitter. Kerr struck out five straight batters after walking the first two batters of the game. Neal got three outs and gave up all three Brookville runs, which all reached on walks to Calin Carberry, Conner Lewis and Harris Whitling.
Cooper Peterson singled in Brookville third run on a two-out single before Zimmerman got the final four outs, striking out two.
Sawyer Lewis and Walker Lindermuth pitched for Brookville. Lindermuth struck out three and walking one in his three innings of work after relieving Lewis in the first inning.
While Punxsutawney improved to 2-1 in all-star play, Brookville finished up 1-2. It advanced with last Friday’s 16-6 win over Potter/McKean.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 14,
BROOKVILLE 3
Score By Innings
Brookville 002 1 — 3
Punxsutawney (13)01 x — 14
Brookville –3
Connor Lewis 2b-ss 0100, Harris Whitling lf 0100, Walker Lindermuth ss-p 2001, Cooper Peterson 1b 2011, Sawyer Lewis p-ss-3b 2000, Blake Burkett 3b 1000, Max Shaffer 2b 1000, Max Barkley rf 1000, Keelan McLaughlin rf 1000, Easton Rhodes c 1000, Bentley Myers c 1000, Calin Carberry cf 0100. Totals: 12-3-1-2.
Punxsutawney –14
Nolan Martino c 1000, Ethan Smith c 1212, Greyson Kendra 1100, Brad States ph 1000, Jace Kerr p-ss 3331, Gavin Miller rf-1b 3211, Paul Zimmerman 2b 3223, Jennings Stamler ss-rf 1100, Blake Bargerstock lf 1102, Jackson Matley ph 1000, Blake Hughes 3b 2100, Chan Neal 1b-p 1100. Totals: 19-14-8-9.
Errors: Brookville 6, Punxsutawney 0. LOB: Brookville 2, Punxsutawney 2. 2B: Kerr. SB: Carberry, C. Lewis, Peterson. Whitling.
Pitching
Brookville: S. Lewis 0 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 0 SO, 5 BB; Lindermuth 3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.
Punxsutawney: Kerr 1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 2 BB; Neal 1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Zimmerman 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB.
Winning pitcher: Kerr. Losing pitcher: S. Lewis.