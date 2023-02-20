JERSEY SHORE — What a difference a year can make.
A year ago, the Punxsutawney wrestling team had just one wrestler — sophomore Dysen Gould — make it out of the District 4/9 Class 3A Championships and compete at the Northwest Regional Tournament.
That number grew exponentially on Saturday at the new-look D-4/9 Tournament. as nine of the 10 Chucks who competed at Jersey Shore High School punched their ticket to regionals with Top 5 finishes.
Only the top four advanced a year ago, and even if that were still the case, Punxsy still would have had seven move on.
What proved to be a great day for Punxsy wrestling and its fans ended on a somber note unfortunately. Senior Grant Miller was injured during his 172-pound finals when he appeared to hit head while being taken back down to the mat by his opponent.
Miller laid on the mat for an extended period as trainers and medical personnel attended to him before he was removed from the gym on a stretcher and taken to local hospital for precautionary measures.
When contacted Sunday, Punxsy head coach DJ Gould said, “Grant is doing ok and is coming home today. Thank you to everyone for their thoughts and concerns and to everyone at Jersey Shore who did a great job during a rough time for our group.”
Miller was one of two Chucks to reach the finals for the first time Saturday, while Dysen Gould also joining him there while also coming away with a second-place finish.
Miller (24-3) was the second seed at 172 and reached the finals with an 8-0 major decision of third-seeded Matt Shaffer (15-19) of Shikellamy. That win set up a finals showdown against the top seed — senior Tyler Lauder (30-7) of Jersey Shore.
The two were in the middle of a tight battle when Miller was unfortunately injured on a mat return with 17 seconds left in the second period.
Bauder jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a takedown with 30 seconds left in the first period, but Miller batled for an escape to trail 2-1 after two minutes. Bauder chose bottom in the second, and Miller took advantage by turning the Bulldog for three nearfall points to go up 4-2.
Bauder countered with a reversal near the midway point of the period to make it 4-4, which was the score when Miller was injured late in the period and forced to default. His status for this weekend’s regional tournament is unknown at this time.
As for the younger Gould (16-4), he reached the finals as the third seed at 114.
He opened his day by pinning DuBois’ Aubree Donahue in 1:03 in the quarterfinls before pulling off a thrilling 5-4 win against second-seeded Luke Segraves (21-12) of Williamsport in the semis. Segraves was a two-time defending champ, winning those titles at 113 and 120.
Gould opened the scoring in that bout with a first-period takedown only to have Segraves counter with a reversal to even things at 2-2 after one.
The Chuck chose bottom in the second, and it looked like that may not have been a wise decision as Segraves rode him for almost the entire period. However, Gould worked free for an escape with five seconds left to regain the lead at 3-2.
Segraves then went bottom in the third and reversed Gould just over 20 seconds in to take his first lead at 4-3. Then just like in the second period, Segraves went to work on top as it looked like he might ride out the Chuck again.
However, Gould had an answer late again and battled for a reversal to come away with a hard-fought 5-4 win to reach his firts district final. Unfortunately for Gould, he had to settle for silver as top-seeded Alex Reed (31-5) of Shikellamy pinned him in the finals in 1:22 to win his first crown.
Beyond its two finalists, Punxsy had a trio of wrestlers — sophomore Hunter Dobson (107), freshman Jordan Rutan (121) and junior David Kunselman (139) — come away with third-place finishes to punch their tickets to regionals.
Dobson (13-14) and Kunselman (11-5) each went 3-1 on the day. Dobson was seeded third at 107, while Kunselman improved from his fourth seed at 139. His lone loss was a 9-0 setback in the semifinals eventualy champ Davey Aughenbaugh of DuBois. Rutan (23-3), the No. 2 seed at 121, went 2-1 in placing third.
The Chucks had two fourth-place finishers in senior Zeke Bennett (145, 9-13) and junior Landon Martz (189, 20-5), who both went 2-2 on the day to reach regionals for the first time. Bennett is a first-year wrestler, while Martz faced the touch challenge of trying to wrestle his third-place match just moments after Miller was injured and taken from the gym.
Punxsy’s final two regional qualifiers were Nick Motter (127) and Brice Rowan (152), who each went 1-2 and notched that win in their fifth-place bout to advance. Both were sixth seeds at their respective weights.
Motter (4-19) pinned third-seeded Jacob Lucco (11-17) of Bradford in 2:40 in their fifth-place bout. He trailed 4-1 and later 6-4 before getting that fall.
As for Rowan (4-10), he pulled out a wild 9-7 win against Williamsport’s Gavin Reed (5-18), who was the fifth seed.
Also competing for Punxsy was junior Austin Fischer (6-20), who went 0-2 at 215.
“I’m really proud of how all the guys wrestled,” said DJ Gould. “Getting 9 of 10 wrestlers to qualify for regionals next week is great for our program. Hunter (Dobson) and David (Kunselman) wrestled their best matches all year long.”
The Northwest Regional Tournament begins Friday at Altoona High School.