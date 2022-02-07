PUNXSUTAWNEY — Not even a big night from the 3-point line and huge individual effort by Quin Gavazzi was enough for the St. Marys boys basketball team to hold off Punxsutawney Saturday as the host Chucks rallied for an exciting 60-56 victory.
St. Marys controlled the game most of the way, leading 17-9 after one, 28-22 at the half 46-35 after three. However, that 11-point lead evaportated in the fourth quarter the Chucks caught fired and stormed back for the win thanks to a huge 25-10 advantage in the final eight minutes of the game.
Ryen Heigley and Gabe Kengersky spearheaded Punxsy’s comeback performance. Heigley scoring 12 of his team-high 17 points in the fourth, while Kengersky had all nine of his points in the final frame. Gengerky was 6 of 6 at the foul line.
Noah Weaver added 11 points for the Chucks, while Kyle Nesbitt chipped in eight.
Punxsy’s comeback spoiled what would have been a spotlight game for St. Marys’ Quin Gavazzi, who exploded for a career-high 28 points, 20 of which came in the first half. Gavazzi hit six of the Flying Dutchmen’s 12 3-pointers in the game.
Zack Thorwart knocked down three triples for all nine of his points, while Anthony Nedzinski hit two deep balls en route to scoring 10 points.
Punxsy (7-8) travels to Clearfield tonight, while St. Marys (3-14) plays at Bald Eagle Area tonight.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 60,
ST. MARYS 56
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 17 11 18 10 — 56
Punxsy 9 13 13 25 — 60
St. Marys—56
Tanner Fox 0 0-0 0, Tyler Mitchell 2 1-2 5, Hunter Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Quin Gavazzi 8 6-6 28, Charlie Coudriet 0 2-2 2, Zack Thorwart 3 0-0 9, Anthony Nedzinski 2 4-5 10 Brayden Clyde 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 13-15 56.
Punxsy—60
Gabe Kengersky 1 6-6 9, Noah Weaver 5 1-2 11, Donnie Neese 3 3-6 9, Kyle Nesbitt 4 0-0 8, Ryen Heigley 7 0-0 17, Cooper Hallman 0 1-3 1, Zach Presloid 1 0-0 2, Josh Shoemaker 1 1-1 3.. Totals 22 12-18 60.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 11 (Gavazzi 6, Thorwart 3, Nedzinski 2), Punxsy 4 (Kengersky, Heigley 3).
In other action Saturday:
ECC 51,
Sheffield 31
ST. MARYS — Coming off a tough 34-32 loss at DuBois Wednesday, Elk County Catholic bounced back in a big way Saturday to easily beat visiting Sheffield, 51-31.
The opening quarter was a bit slow for both teams, as ECC led 9-5 after the opening eight minutes. The Crusaders got rolling in the second quarter and outscored the Wolverines 23-8 to take a commanding 32-13 advantage into the half.
Elk County controlled the game from there in the second and ultiamtely won by 21 points.
Jordan Wasko and Charlie Breindel tied for game-high honors with 15 points to lead the way for the Crusaders, who improved to 16-2. Michael Jacobs added eight points.
Elk County is back action Tuesday at home with a big District 9 League game against Brookville.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 51,
SHEFFIELD 31
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 5 8 5 13 — 31
ECC 9 23 12 7 — 51
Sheffield—31
Leihden Waterson 1 0-0 2, Lucas McNeal 2 0-0 4, Connor Finch 2 1-1 5, Tony Richards 5 0-0 13, Caden Copley 2 0-0 5, Michael Mihalic 0 0-0 0, Chetty Madigan 0 0-0 0, Colby Barr 2 0-0 4, Dylan Hardwick 0 0-0 0, Mason Silvis 0 2-2 2, Gage Matt-Macalish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-3 31.
Elk County Catholic—51
Jordan Wasko 5 2-2 15, Michael Jacobs 4 0-0 8, Colby Nussbaum 2 0-0 4, Adam Straub 1 0-0 2, Charlie Breindel 7 0- 015, Noah Cherry 1 0-0 2, Wil Wortman 2 0-0 5, Ke Kang 0 0-0 0, James Foradora 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 2-2 51.
Three-pointers: Sheffield 4 (Richards 3, Copley), ECC 5 (Wasko 3, Straub, Wortman)