PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney cross country teams hosted Brookville and Bradford Tuesday for its home openers and the two squads went a combined 3-1.
The Lady Chucks swept the meet, placing five runners in the Top 10 to capture near identical wins against Brookville (22-35) and Bradford (22-34), while the Chucks split the meet. The Punxsy boys beat Brookville but dropped a heartbreaker to Bradford, 28-29. That was the Chucks’ second 1-pointg loss in a week.
Caitlyn Taylor of Bradford was the overall winner of the girls race crossing in 21:19, while Punxsy’s Jordann Hicks (21:37) was second. Hicks’ time was her second-fastest ever.
“Jordann did an excellent job of racing her competitor in Taylor, and with a little over a month until the district championships, I know she will be setting her sights on staying consistent and making small improvements in the later stages of her race,” said Lady Chucks coach John Snyder.
Lady Chucks teammate Hannah Surkala (21:49) was third, while Brookville’s Erika Doolittle (21:54) placed fourth. Punxsy’s Elizabeth Long (22:58) rounded out the Top 10, while teammates Emily Bussard (23:59) and Riley Miller (23:59) were ninth and 10th, respectively.
Brookville’s Anna Fiscus (6th, 23:12) and Ella Fiscus (7th, 23:19) collected Top 10 finishes.
The Lady Chucks are now 3-3 on the season.
Over on the boys’ side, Bradford’s Manny Diaz blazed the course in 16:23, finishing almost a minute up on Punxsy’s Evan Groce, who ran his fastest time ever to earn the runner-up spot in 17:18. Garrett Bartlebaugh (17:39) placed third overall for Punxsy.
“Evan looked the best I’ve seen him in quite a while, and that time is his best by close to 30 seconds,” said Chucks head coach George Wehrle. “Garrett did what we needed to have a chance, finishing ahead of all the other Bradford runners after Diaz. He went out hard and held on to get the job done.”
Brookville’s Ty Fiscus crossed the line in fourth place with a time of 17:51, followed by Leo Paterniti of Bradford and Brookville’s Jack Gill in sixth. Paterniti ran 17:53, and Gill recorded a time of 18:12. Bradford then took control of the meet as Braydin Friar placed seventh in 18:23, closely followed by teammate Ian Pilon four seconds later in eighth.
Punxsy’s David Kunselman (18:41) placed ninth overall with a seasonal best time, with Brookville’s Cole Householder taking the tenth spot in 18:51, just one second up on Dan Lenze of Punxsy.
The Chucks are now 5-2 following the split.
Both Punxsy teams are back in action next Tuesday at Kane.