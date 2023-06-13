SLIPPERY ROCK — All good things must come to an end, and unfortunately for the seniors on the Punxsutawney baseball team, they experienced that age-old saying in heartbreaking fashion Monday with an 8-5 loss to Riverside in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals at Slippery Rock University.
Punxsy had hoped to send its seniors off with a trip to Penn State for the state championship game Thursday, especially after falling just short in the same round a year ago.
Unfortunately, a title game appearance — which would have been just the second in school history — wasn’t in the cards for a large group of seniors who have come up through the youth and high school program in Punxsy together.
Instead, Monday proved to be the final time Punxsy’s nine seniors — Zeke Bennett, Zach Dinger, Jake Henretta, Peyton Hetrick, Justin Miller, Carter Savage, Jake Sikora, Josh Tyger and Owen Wood — hit the field together in a Chucks uniform.
The tough loss to the Panthers wrapped up what has been a whirlwind career for the group.
They lost their entire freshmen season to COVID-19 in 2020 and are the last senior class to be affected by that who were at the varsity level at the time of the pandemic.
When high school baseball returned in 2021, the Chucks endured through a tough 10-10 season that was very un-Punxsy like and saw the team lose its postseason opener to Bedford in the a subregional game.
With a full season under their belts coming out of the pandemic, Punxsy returned to form a year ago and posted a 16-6 record. With the current seniors, who were juniors, playing leading roles, the Chucks went on a magical ride all the way to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
However, that run came to a screeching halted by way of a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to eventual state champion Central in the Western Finals. The game was the Scarlet Dragons closest contest all season as they went undefeated in winning PIAA gold.
Fast forward a year, and the Chucks found themselves in the same position again as the entire senior class helped power Punxsy to back-to-back state semifinals for the first in program history. Along the way, Punxsy set a new single-season school record in wins as it finished with a 20-3 mark.
While the tight-knit group of seniors felt short in reaching their ultimate goal of playing for a state title, with time they will come to realize what a lasting legacy they will leave on the program — both for the current underclassmen and to score of Punxsy youth who followed along on their journey the last two years.
And, their value to the program was not lost to veteran head coach Mike Dickey following Monday’s loss to Riverside.
“You can’t replace that,” said Dickey of what they mean. “The quality of people they are parallels who they are as players. They are a great group. Like we said in the huddle, it’s hard to say goodbye to a class like that. But, they type of people they are makes it harder.
“They made back-to-back Western Finals, and it’s a tremendous accomplishment. Obviously, we’re not happy with the result today, but man I couldn’t be prouder of what they have done. They also had a school record 20 wins.
“It (loss) is gut wrenching, and I really can’t say anything (to help that). They are going to feel it for a long time ... until some time passes and they are able to reflect on what they did for the program.”
And, what they did was post a 46-19 record in three seasons on the diamond while helping turn a team that was 10-10 just two years ago back into a state power the past two seasons.
It’s now up to the senior classes who follow to keep that run going.