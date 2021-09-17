PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team swept visiting Brookville, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20, Thursday night.
After an easy win in set No. 1, the final two sets were much closer.
The teams traded scores in the second game before a six-point run by the Lady Chucks have them a 16-11 lead. Brookville battled back, though, getting within a point at 21-20 before Punxsy eventually won the set 25-22.
Brookville then got out to a fast start in the third set and grabbed a 6-1 advantage. However, Punxsy answered right back with a sideout and four straight points to make it 6-6.
Things were nip-and-tuck from there before Punxsy managed to build a little breathing room at 19-16. The Lady Chucks made the cushion hold up, as the eventually won the set and match on an ace by Lexi Poole.
Samantha Griebel led Punxsy with nine kills. Ciara Toven had four kills and five aces, while Danielle Griebel recorded 17 assists. Emma Galando had seven digs and Sydney Hoffman four digs.
We played with high energy at the start of the game and really played well in the first set,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “We did well in our serve receive and really picked up the ball on defense. That really helped us run an offensive.
“The second and third sets were closer. We were able to continue to do well with our serve receive, plus we used some tough serving to help us out.”
The Lady Raiders (1-5) got five kills from Julia Bailey. Emaa Venesky had nine digs and Ashton Pangallo finished with six assists and three service aces.
Brookville won the junior varsity match in straight sets.
Punxsy travels to Bradford Tuesday, while the Lady Raiders play at the Brockway Tournament Saturday.