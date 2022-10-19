DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic volleyball team closed out a long regular season by hosting Punxsutawney Tuesday night, and the Lady Cardinals put up a valiant effort in a hard fought five-set match in hopes of pulling out one last victory.
However, it was the Lady Chucks who made a few more plays down the stretch in the fifth and deciding set to pull out a 25-15, 25-27, 25-14, 26-24, 15-12 victory to get back over the .500 mark at 9-8.
Punxsy was fueled largely by sophomore Samantha Greibel and juniors Danielle Griebel and Ciara Toven, but the trio got plenty of help along the way to pull out the win in the see-saw affair.
Samantha Greibel led all players in service points (22), aces (8) and kills (18), while Danielle Greibel enjoyed an impressive all-around night with 14 points, six assists, 37 assists and 17 digs.
Toven had 11 kills to go along with seven points (3 aces), while libero Sydney Hoffman notched nine points (1 ace), two kills and 18 digs. Lexi Poole added eight points (4 aces), eight kills and 11 digs, while Kinsee Barnett chipped in six kills and four points (1 ace).
Central Catholic had some stat sheet stuffers itself, as Kayley Risser led the team in service points (14), aces (4) and kills (9). Marina Hanes added 12 points (2 aces) and a pair kills while running the DCC offense.
Jessy Frank also reached reach double digits in points with 10 (1 ace) to go along with four kills. Teammate Emma Elensky added five kills, four blocks and three points (2 aces), while Lydia Morgan had four kills, three blocks and five points (2 aces).
“I don’t go into any game thinking we’re just going to win (easy) ... we have to go in and play our game,” said Punxsy coach Glenn Good. “If we don’y go in and play our game, then we’re going to get beat.
“I tip my hat off to DCC. They played a really good game, and in those middle sets I thought were blocking us very well. They would get hands on balls, and they kind of got us out of what we’re use to doing.
“We’ve played better defense, but we were able to stick with it and come out with a ‘W’ tonight. Sam (Greibel) and Ciara came up with some big hits in that fifth set.”
The opening set started as a back-and-forth battle, but Punxsy gained some momentum with two-point service stints by Hoffman and Poole to grab a 9-5 lead.
Central Catholic (6-11) battled back within a point at 10-9 before Barnett and Morgan traded three-point service stints. Punxsy came out of that stretch with a 14-12 advantage before breaking the set open late on two Danielle Greibel points and a seven-point run by Samantha Greibel that featured an ace, Toven kill and tip shot by Poole.
The Lady Cardinals fought off a pair of set points on a sideout and point by Frank before Punxsy won the game 25-15.
Punxsy carried that momentum into game two and jumped out to a quick 12-4 lead. Samantha Greibel notched back-to-back aces after an opening sideout, then Hoffman notched three straight points. Poole added an ace of her own, while two points by Maisie Eberhart, one an ace off the net, made it 12-4.
Central Catholic easily could have folded at that point but battled back in the set.
Risser got things started with a four-points spurt that featured two aces, but three points by Danielle Greibel pushed the Lady Chuck lead back out to 17-10. Central answered right back with a sideout on a missed serve and four points by Hanes, then pulled even at 18-18 on two Frank points that came courtesy of kills by Elensky and Risser.
The teams traded sideouts from there before DCC pulled out a 27-15 win on back-to-back points by Hanes. Frank hammered home a kill on set point to even the match at 1-1.
The loss seemed to wake up the Lady Chucks a little, as they came out fired up to start the third game and seized control from the get-go.
Danielle Greibel jump-started things with a six-points run that feartured two aces along with two kills by Samantha Greibel, who then ripped off five straight points when she toed the service line to make it 12-1.
Central tried to answer back with a sideout and four Frank points to make it 12-6, but that’s as close as the Lady Cardinals got. A sideout coupled with three points by Hoffman pushed the Lady Chucks lead back to out 10 at 16-6.
It was all Punxsy from there as it won the set 25-14 to go up 2-1 in the match. Samantha Greibel closed out the game with three straight points, notching eight of her 22 service points in the set.
Punxsy once again looked to have all the momentum in the match, but the Lady Cardinals didn’t go away quietly in the fourth set. The Lady Chucks built a 9-6 lead in the game, but a sideout followed by a six-point Risser run promptly gave DCC a 12-9 advantage. Risser’s spurt featured a pair of aces along with two kills and a block by Morgan.
Central maintained that lead late into game before Punxsy fought off a pair pf set points to pull even at 24-24. However, back-to-back blocks by Elenskygave DCC a 26-24 win to force a fifth and deciding set.
The teams traded points to open that final game before a missed serve by DCC followed by three Toven points on an ace and kills by Barnett and Samantha Greibel put the Lady Chucks up 9-6 in the race to 15 points.
Central countered with a sideout on a Punxsy missed serve and two points by Risser to pull even at 9-9. The teams then traded sideouts before Punxsy won a huge point when a diving dig by Danielle Greibel led to a Samantha Greibel kill to put the Lady Chucks up 11-10.
Punxsy never trailed from there as another Samantah Greibel kill gave the Lady Chucks a two-point cushion at 12-10. Punxsy went to win the game 15-12 on a Toven kill to finish off a hard-fought five-set victory.
“Our problem (this year) has been we get in our own heads, and they stop playing sometimes,” said DCC coach Liz Snell. “But, I was glad they picked ity up and at least went five because for a minute there I thought they were just going to be done.
“I think they pulled it together and played decent when they were. if we could just sustain that, we’d have something. It’s that mental toughness we’ve been working on, and they almost expect someone else to do it instead of being assertive and jumping out and doing it themselves.”
Punxsy closes out its regular season tonight at home vs. North Clarion.