PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team rallied from a set down to upend visiting Clarion-Limestone, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25, Wednesday night, which was the program’s annual dig pink night which helps raise money for Lisa’s Ladybugs.
Lady Chuck Danielle Griebel enjoyed a big night running the Punxsy offense as she posted 40 assists to go along with two kills and 13 digs. It was fitting she played such a strong game, as she was honored in front of the home crowd for reaching the 1,000 assist milestone during a game at DuBois on Sept. 28.
Wednesday was the Lady Chucks’ first home match since she became just the third Lady Chuck to go over 1,000 career assists. She now has 1,111 after Wednesday’s performance.
Samantha Griebel also enjoyed a big night, racking up 16 kills and 32 digs. Teammate Ciara Toven also had 16 kills to go along with two aces and eight digs.
Morgan Riggie and Kinsee Burkett each added three kills, while Sydney Joffman and Burkett had 10 and nine digs, respectively.
Punxsy is right back in action at home tonight against Bradford.