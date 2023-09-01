PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney volleyball team played host to DuBois Central Catholic on Thursday night — the Lady Chucks’ second of five home matches to open the season — and though things got interesting after Punxsy won the first two sets fairly comfortably, the hosts managed to hold on for a 3-1 victory over the Lady Cardinals, 25-17, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23.
Neither team showed any signs of quit throughout the evening, and there were plenty of tough volleys on both sides of the ledger. Punxsy managed to string together more long scoring runs when it mattered most, though, and held off a late surge by DCC in the fourth set after seeing the Lady Cardinals fight back to claim the third and keep their night alive.
“We played a lot better tonight than we played Tuesday night against Clarion-Limestone,” Punxsy head coach Glenn Good said. “I think looking back at Tuesday, we were playing really uptight, and I thought about it yesterday, and I think we have six really experienced girls coming back who have played multiple years at the varsity level, but you still have those couple kids who are coming at their first varsity experience, and the jitters showed with them a little bit.
“So, it was good to get rid of those, and everybody played well tonight. I told the kids, we’re still not where we need to be; we played better than Tuesday, but we need to play better than tonight in the next game and need to keep building on that all season long.”
Punxsy fired out of the gates with a first-set win, but the story of much of the set was a long back-and-forth of sideouts. Short scoring runs by DCC’s Marina Hanes and Punxsy’s Samantha Griebel and Zoey Hoover kept it close, but a three-point run powered by two Griebel kills with Kinsee Barnett at the service line pushed the Lady Chucks ahead by five, 12-7.
Later in the set, Ciara Toven pushed the lead to eight with a three-point run that included an ace, but Ella Elensky answered with three for DCC not long after that to keep her team within striking distance. It wasn’t to be for DCC, though, as Barnett toed the line for a pair of points late in the game, and with Punxsy leading 24-17 and DCC serving, Griebel punctuated the set with a straight-down kill to end it.
The second set was more of the same, though DCC did run out to a bit of a lead early behind a service run by Hanes. Near the midpoint of the set, though, Emily Wisnesky rattled off five in a row for Punxsy, putting the Lady Chucks ahead 11-8, and they wouldn’t trail again, extending the lead to as many as eight thanks to bursts by Danielle Griebel and Samantha Griebel before ending up 25-20 winners on a DCC unforced error.
The third set was an interesting one, as the Lady Chucks seemed to be on their way to a no-doubt-about-it sweep after Samantha Griebel toed the line with her team down 2-1 before rattling off nine unanswered service points, including five aces, to put Punxsy ahead 10-2. DCC didn’t stop fighting, though, and after a five-point run by Emma Ellensky cut the lead to 13-9, Melia Mitskavich added a four-point rally to pull her team within one, 15-14.
A number of sideouts on each side ensued, but DuBois managed to tie the match 18-18 on a big kill by Ellensky, and from there the two teams were tied at 19, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 points per side before DCC got a sideout on another Ellensky kill to make it 26-25, then saw Lydia serve one up that was unable to be returned, giving her team a 27-25 win and cutting the set advantage to 2-1.
The visitors rode the momentum into the fourth game as well, jumping out to a four-point lead early on, 10-6. Punxsy chipped away at that lead, though, and regained the edge at 13-12 on a Hoover ace. DCC continued the back and forth again, though, regaining the lead late on an ace by Hanes and a kill by Jessy Frank.
Punxsy got the crucial sideout it needed, though, on a kill by Samantha Griebel to tie it at 21 per side, then the teams exchanged sideouts until the scoreboard showed a 23-23 tie. At that point, Punxsy managed to pick up a first point with Wisnesky at the service line to make it 24-23, then another courtesy of a kill by Toven to seal the set, 25-23, and the match, 3-1.
“It’s good to see that type of game, to know that adversity and be able to respond to that ... they’re up 23-22 in that fourth set too, and they were serving,” Good said. “There, you get that point you’re at 23, and we get the next two points to win the game. It’s a learning experience, and you keep going up from that.”
Toven led the way for Punxsy at the net with 13 kills, with Samantha Gribel adding nine to go with her eight aces on the evening. Danielle Griebel served up 27 of her team’s 29 assists, and Brynn Hergert found double digits in digs with 11.