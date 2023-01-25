PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks basketball team got its mark up to 14-0 on the season with a decisive 66-27 win over Brookville on Tuesday night at Chuck Daly Memorial Gymnasium.
The team’s perfect record wasn’t the only thing that was perfect on Tuesday night, as Punxsy’s Riley Doverspike led the Lady Chucks with 18 points by shooting a perfect 9-for-9 from the field.
Doverspike also had six steals in the win as Punxsy outscored Brookville 25-5 in the first quarter and 13-8 in the second before the mercy rule was implemented in the third for the remainder of the contest.
Lady Chuck Chloe Presloid had 16 points, six assists and five rebounds while Avary Powell and Danielle Griebel had eight points each.
Samantha Whitling and Kaida Yoder led Brookville with nine points each while Bentley Hughey chipped in with six points.
Punxsutawney (14-0) is back on the court Thursday as they host DuBois.
Brookville (2-12) plays again on Friday as they host Curwensville.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 66,
BROOKVILLE 27
Score by Quarter
Brookville 5 8 5 9 — 27
Punxsy 25 13 16 12 — 66
Brookville—27
Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Bentley Hughey 3 0-0 6, Eden Wonderling 0 3-4 3, Samantha Whitling 4 0-0 9, Kaida Yoder 4 0-0 9, Isabella Pangallo 0 0-0 0, Hannah Heer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 27.
Punxsy—66
Chloe Presloid 7 0-0 16, Danielle Griebel 3 1-2 8, Olivia Burkett 3 0-0 6, Jolena Wintermeyer 0 0-0 0, Emily McMahan 4 0-0 8, Riley Doverspike 9 0-0 18, Emily Dobbins 0 0-0 0, Samantha Griebel 0 0-0 0, Emily Wisnesky 0 0-0 0, Avary Powell 4 0-0 8, Maddi Kriebel 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 2-4 66.
Three-pointers: Brookville 2 (Whitling, Yoder), Punxsy 5 (Presloid 2, D. Griebel, McMahan).
In other girls basketball action,
ST. MARYS 42,
RIDGWAY 11
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team came out of the gates hot against the Ridgway Lady Elkers on Tuesday night, outscoring Ridgway 14-0 in the first quarter and 16-3 in the second quarter for a 30-3 halftime lead. That 27-point deficit would eventually turn into a 42-11 win for the Lady Dutch.
Maura Caskey led St. Marys with 11 points while Jayssa Snelick had 10.
Caskey and Snelick had 12 of the 14 points in the 14-0 first quarter with Snelick notching seven and Caskey five.
Six different Lady Dutch scored in the second half before Ridgway’s Jenna Kasmierski got the Lady Elkers on the board with a three.
Kasmierski had nine of Ridgway’s 11 points — three three-pointers — while Kristen Ellenberger had the team’s other bucket.
St. Marys (14-3) is off until Monday as they then travel to DuBois Central Catholic.
Ridgway (8-7) also plays DuBois Central Catholic next, as they host the Lady Cardinals on Friday.
ST. MARYS 42,
RIDGWAY 11
Score by Quarters
Ridgway 0 3 8 0 — 11
St. Marys 14 16 8 4 — 42
Ridgway—11
Jenna Kasmierski 3 0-0 9, Gabby Amacher 0 0-0 0, Kristen Ellenberger 1 0-0 2, Emma Vargas 0 0-0 0, Sophia Copello 0 0-0 0, Sara Zameroski 0 0-0 0, Addie Kuleck 0 0-0 0, Grace Bon 0 0-0 0, Melaina Wolfe 0 0-0 0, Madde MacAfee 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0-0 11.
St. Marys—42
Alexa Schneider 2 0-3 4, Izzy Catalone 3 0-0 7, Olivia Eckels 1 0-0 2, Jayssa Snelick 4 1-2 10, Maura Caskey 5 0-0 11, Molly Hanslovan 3 0-0 6, Rosa DePrater 1 0-0 2, Raechel Braun 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 1-5 42.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 3 (Kasmierski 3), St. Marys 3 (Catalone, Snelick, Caskey).