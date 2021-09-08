DuBOIS — Fueled by the strength of its doubles play, the Punxsutawney girls tennis team knocked off host DuBois, 5-2, Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Chucks swept all three doubles matchups, which secured them the overall win after the teams had split the four singles contests.
DuBois jumped out to a 2-0 lead in singles play as Grace Askey and Laken Lashinsky each notched victories. Askey collected a strong 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 1 against Chloe Presloid, while Lashinsky ran past Hailey Smith at No. 4.
In between, the second and third singles matches both went to third-set super tiebreakers that were eventually won by Punxsy to earn a split.
At No. 2, DuBois’ Cassie Lanzoni won the opening set against Emily McMahan, 6-3, but McMahan answered back with a 6-3 win of her own in the second set. McMahan then pulled out a hard-fought 11-9 win in the third set super tiebreaker.
Things went a little differently at third singles, as Lady Chuck Brooke Skarbeck was the player who grabbed the early lead with a 6-4 first-set win only to see DuBois’ Jessica Hnat take the second set 6-2. However, Skarbeck rebounded to win another tight third set super tiebreaker, 10-8.
Punxsy also secured a win at No. 3 doubles, which went out on the court at the same time of the four singles matches. The duo of Lexi Matts and kaylin Smith upended Lady Beavers Maddie Brantley and Kara Miller, 8-4.
That win helped give the Lady Chucks a 3-2 lead in the overall match with the first two doubles yet to be finished. Punxsy went to win both of those contests to seal its team win.
Lady Chucks Rachael Porada and Hannah Pearce edged Askey and Bri Quairiere, 8-6, at No. 1 doubles, while Skarbek teamed up with Chloe Aul to blank Liz Coleman and Jade Suhan, 8-0, at No. 3.
“It was another close meet decided by tiebreakers,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “Muck like the ECC meet, this one came down to tiebreaks in very back-and-forth matches.
“The DuBois girls seem to struggle under pressure, which is common, but we just lack the season time to address various issues. Moving forward, we’ll try to translate more practice strategies into actual matches.”
Both teams are back in action Thursday. Punxsy hosts Brockway, while DuBois travels to ECC.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5,
DuBOIS 2
Singles
1. Grace Askey (D) def. Chloe Presloid, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Emily McMahan (P) def. Cassie Lanzoni, 3-6, 6-3, (11-9)
3. Brooke Skarbek (P) def. Jessica Hnat, 6-4, 2-6, (10-8)
4. Laken Lashinsky (D) def. Hailey Smith, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Rachael Porada/Hannah Pearce (P) def. Askey/Bri Quairiere, 8-6.
2. Skarbeck/Chloe Aul (P) def. Liz Coleman/Jade Suhan, 8-0.
3. Lexi Matts/Kaylin Smith (P) def. Maddier Brantley/Kara Miller, 8-4.
Brockway 4,
Bradford 3
BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls tennis team pulled out a hard-fought 4-3 victory against visiting Bradford Tuesday to run its record to 5-1 on the season.
The two schools split the four singles contests, with the Lady Rovers pulling out the team victory by winning two of the three doubles matchups.
Brockway’s top two players, Selena Buttery and Taylor Rhed, played a role in three of the Lady Rovers’ four wins.
Both won their singles matches by identical scores of 6-1, 6-1. Buttery bested Tylin Hillyard at No. 1, while Rhed knocked off Aliylsa Dansberger at No. 2.
Bradford won the other two singles contests. Jaylee Koppenhaver topping Hannah Zuccolotto, 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3, and Lilly Kenick knocked off Macie Dixon, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 4.
Brockway got a huge win at No. doubles, where Emma Miller and Leah Trunzo captured an 8-2 victory against Sydney Humor and Makayla Irons. It marked the second match in a row the duo came out on top.
The Lady Rovers secured the overall win when Buttery and Rhed teamed up to beat Hillyard and Dansberger, 8-3, at No. 1 doubles.
The tighest match of the day came at second doubles, where the Lady Owl duo of Koppenhaver and Kemick pulled out a 9-7 win vs. Zuccolotto and Dixon.
“We had our ups and downs, but we persevered and made it through!,” said Brockway coach Joh Hawkins. “Bradford is a tough team. So far, it is a very competitive season.”
Brockway returns to action Thursday at Punxsutawney.
BROCKWAY 4,
BRADFORD 3
Singles
1. Selena Buttery (BW) def. Tylin Hillyard, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Taylor Rhed (BW) def. Aliylsa Dansberger, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Jaylee Koppenhaver (B) def. Hannah Zuccolotto, 6-2, 6-2.
4. Lilly Kemick (B) def. Macie Dixon, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Buttery/Rhed (BW) def. Hillyard/Dasnberger, 8-3.
2. Koppenhaver/Kemick (B) def. Zuccolotto/Dixon, 9-7.
3. Emma Miller/Leah Trunzo (BW) def. Sydney Humor/Makayla Irons, 8-2.
St. Marys
splits matches
The St. Marys Lady Dutch were in action on Saturday and Tuesday as they beat Warren 3-2 on Saturday and fell to Hollidaysburg 4-1 on Tuesday.
On Saturday, Davan Lion picked up a 6-0, 6-1 win over Sydney Govoni as Emma Gavazzi and Rachel Fleming made it a St. Marys sweep in the singles. Gavazzi beat McKenzie Lester 7-5, 6-4 while Fleming beat Ella Card 6-4, 6-0.
St. Marys would fall in doubles, as Meg Ferris and Rachel Gallagher beat June Chen and Maddy Wittman 6-2, 6-1. Talia Delerme and Maddie Waibel beat Emily Ritter and Andrea Adamski 6-0, 6-0.
On Tuesday, St. Marys picked up its first loss of the season against an 8-0 Hollidaysburg team. The only win on the day belonged to Gavazzi in the No. 2 singles matchup. She wound up knocking off Regan McKee 6-4, 7-5.
“Emma did a fantastic job today,” St. Marys coach Dave Lion said. “She served well and effectively placed shots deep in the court. We are really proud of her competitiveness and persistence.”
Davan Lion fell to Gretta Rhodes 6-1, 6-1 while Mya Klaiber lost to Ella Jordan 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Chen and Wittman lost 6-2, 6-1 to Meg Ferris and Rachel Gallagher. For the second match, Ritter and Adamski lost 6-0, 6-0 to Ralia Delerme and Maddie Waibel.
Mya Klaiber lost a tough match to Ella Jodan at third singles 2-6, 2-6. Ella was able to move Mya around the court. There were some nice long rallies between the two ladies although Ella just came out on top today.
“Despite the loss, it was such a nice challenge from Hollidaysburg as well as a humbling experience,” Dave Lion said. “We have learned a lot from the matches today and are going to work hard on the things we need to improve on. We are very proud of this team and the effort they constantly give.”
St. Marys is back in action today as they host Johnsonburg.
ST. MARYS 3,
WARREN 2
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Sydney Govoni (W), 6-0, 6-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. McKenzie Lester (W), 7-5, 6-4.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) won over Ella Card (W), 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Madeline Perry/Sydney Cochran (W) def. Mya Klaiber/Maddy Wittman (SM), 6-3, 6-2.
2. Sophie Olson/Izzy Heacox (W) def. June Chen/Caitlyn Blessel (SM), 6-4, 6-7 (7-4).
HOLLIDAYSBURG 4,
ST. MARYS 1
Singles
1. Gretta Rhodes (H) def. Davan Lion (SM), 6-1, 6-1.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Regan McKee (H), 6-4, 7-5.
3. Ella Jordan (H) def. Mya Klaiber (SM), 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Meg Ferris/Rachel Gallagher (H) def. June Chen/Maddy Wittman (SM), 6-2, 6-1.
2. Talia Delerme/Maddie Waibel (H) def. Emily Ritter/Andrea Adamski (SM), 6-0, 6-0.