DuBOIS — The Punxsutawney Lady Chucks had the lowest team score at Monday’s Allegheny Mountain League match, which was hosted by DuBois and held at the DuBois Country Club.
As the host team, DuBois went 2-2 on the day, falling to Punxsy and Brockway while defeating Brookville and Curwensville.
Punxsutawney shot a 230 for the low team score of the night, besting runner-up Brockway by 21 shots.
Punxsy’s Molly Davis and Brockway’s Bailey Franci were the co-medalists of the afternoon as each shot a 55.
Lady Chucks teammates Katherine Crago and Cam Hall each had a 56 as no other player scored under 60 on the afternoon. Rounding out the scoring for Punxsutawney was Dannika Brocious — she shot a 63.
Brockway’s 251 was good enough for second as joining Franci in scoring was Lexi Moore with a 61, Sarah Huegler with a 62 and Alyssa Yanick’s 73.
DuBois had just four golfers on the afternoon, led by Alma Blakeslee’s 63. Sydney Graham had a 64 while Olivia Imbrogno fired a 69 and Sophia Riley shot a 70.
Brookville was fourth overall with a 269. Out of the team’s six players, Grace Molnar paced the way with a 66, followed by Bethany Hack and Natalie Himes both shooting a 67 while Rialley Kalgren had a 69.
Curwensville was fifth with a 273 with just four golfers. Natalie Wischuck led with a 65, followed by Remy Walters (68), Sylvia Witherite (69) and Maya Richards (71).
Curwensville hosts the next match, slated for today at the Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—230
Molly Davis 55, Katherine Crago 56, Cam Hall 56, Dannika Brocious 63. Others: Laci Poole 64.
BROCKWAY—251
Bailey Franci 55, Lexi Moore 61, Sarah Huegler 62, Alyssa Yanick 73. Others: Alexis Laubacher 74.
DuBOIS—266
Alma Blakeslee 63, Sydney Graham 64, Olivia Imbrogno 69, Sophia Riley 70.
BROOKVILLE—269
Grace Molnar 66, Bethany Hack 67, Natalie Himes 67, Rialley Kalgren 69. Others: Addison Stiver 72, Willa Jordan 74.
CURWENSVILLE—273
Natalie Wischuck 65, Remy Walters 68, Sylvia Witherite 69, Maya Richards 71.