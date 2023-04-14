PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney and St. Marys track teams split its meet on Tuesday as the Punxsy boys had a commanding 110-40 win while the Lady Dutch edged out the Lady Chucks, 77-74.
Brett Dean led the Chucks with four wins as Punxsy took 14 of 18 events. Individually, he won the 100 dash (11.2), 200 dash (23.2) and high jump (5-10) while also teaming with Grant Miller, Isaac Greenblatt and Zach Presloid to win the 4x100 relay (49.5).
Presloid and Miller also won the long jump (20-4) and pole vault (13-0), respectively as fellow Chucks Matthew Grusky, David Kunselman and Evan Groce also won two events.
Grusky took top honors in the shot put (43-1.5) and discus (123-7).
Kunselman won the 800 run (2:10.3) and teamed with Alex Momyer, Groce and Garrett Bartlebaugh to win the 4x800 relay (8:24.6). Groce’s individual win was in the 3200 run with a time of 10:49.2.
Other winners for the Chucks were Michael Clemmer in the 110 hurdles (18.2), Greg Poole in the javelin (138-3) and Adam Manners in the triple jump (39-1).
Dutchmen taking individual victories on Tuesday included Wyatt Foster in the 1600 run (5:00.2), Alex Amador in the 400 dash (53.0) and Wyatt Ginther in the 300 hurdles (45.5). The team of Amador, Nicholas Hayes, James Pistner and Lukas Curtis also won the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:37.9.
For the girls, the Lady Dutch won by a three-point margin by winning 10 of 18 events as Becca Gnan paced the way with four wins. She took top honors in the 100 dash (13.0), 200 dash (28.7) and pole vault (8-6) while also teaming with Sophia Radkowski, Zahra Baluch and Adrianna Buck to win the 4x100 relay (54.2).
Maura Caskey took three gold medals by winning the 100 hurdles (16.7) and 300 hurdles (50.5) while teaming with Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi and Gabby Pistner to win the 4x400 relay (4:18.1).
Defilippi also won the 1600 run (5:44.7) and Pistner the 3200 run (12:58.0) while Christina Frontz completed the Lady Dutch winners in the 800 run with a time of 2:29.9.
The Lady Chucks dominated the throwing events, taking six of them with its other two wins coming in the 4x800 relay and 400 dash.
Taylor Bair, Emily McMahan, Riley Miller and Jordann Hicks won the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:26.5 as Miller also won the 400 dash (1:07.8).
Rebekah Miller took top honors in the shot put (34-0) and Isabella Kunselman in the discus (84-1).
Samantha Griebel paced the Lady Chucks in the high jump (4-10) and long jump (14-5.5) while Madison Momyer rounded out the Punxsy girls winners with a triple jump victory (32-0).
Both schools will be in action Saturday with Punxsy at the Brookville Invite and St. Marys at the TSTCA Invite in West Mifflin.
BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 110,
ST. MARYS 40
4x800 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Alex Momyer, Evan Groce, David Kunselman, Garrett Bartlebaugh), 8:24.6; 2. St. Marys.
110 Hurdles: 1. Michael Clemmer (P), 18.2; 2. Rutan (P); 3. Hall (P).
100 Dash: 1. Brett Dean (P), 11.2; 2. Miller (P); 3. Davis (SM).
1600 Run: 1. Wyatt Foster (SM), 5:00.2; 2. Nedimyer (SM), 5:02.2; 3. Bish (P).
4x100 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Grant Miller, Isaac Greenblatt, Zach Presloid, Brett Dean), 45.9; 2. St. Marys.
400 Dash: 1. Alex Amador (SM), 53.0; 2. Groce (P); 3. Hayes(SM).
300 Hurdles: 1. Wyatt Ginther (SM), 45.5; 2. Rutan (P); 3. Moore (P).
800 Run: 1. Kunsleman (P), 2:10.3; 2. Secco (SM);3. Mosier (SM).
200 Dash: 1. Brett Dean (P), 23.2; 2. Field (SM); 3. Bartlebaugh (P).
3200 Run: 1. Evan Groce (P), 10:49.2; 2. Henry (SM); 3. Mohney (P).
4x400 Relay: 1. St. Marys (Alex Amador, Nicholas Hayes, James Pistner, Lukas Curtis), 3:37.9; 2. Punxsy.
Shot Put: 1. Matthew Grusky (P), 43-1.5; 2. Koppenhaver (P); 3. Poole (P).
Discus: 1. Matthew Grusky (P), 123-7; 2. Poole (P);3. Horne (P).
Javelin: 1. Greg Poole (P), 138-3; 2. J. Mehalic (P); 3. Koppenhaver (P).
High Jump: 1. Brett Dean (P), 5-10; 2. Heigley (P); 3. Field (SM).
Long Jump: 1. Zach Presloid (P), 20-4.5; 2. Field (SM); 3. Manners (P).
Triple Jump: 1. Adam Manners (P), 39-1; 2. Heigley (P); 3. Rentko (P).
Pole Vault: 1. Grant Miller (P), 13-0; 2. Clemmer (P); 3. McAnany (SM).
GIRLS
ST. MARYS 77,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 74
4x800 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Taylor Bair, Emily McMahan, Riley Miller, Jordann Hicks), 10:26.5; 2. St. Marys
100 Hurdles: 1. Maura Caskey (SM), 16.7; 2. Garstka (SM); 3. Momyer (P).
100 Dash: 1. Becca Gnan (SM), 13.0; 2. Buck (SM); 3. Baluch (SM).
1600 Run: 1. Mary Defilippi (SM), 5:44.7; 2. Hayes (SM); 3. Surkala (P).
4x100 Relay: 1. St. Marys (Sophia Radkowski, Becca Gnan, Zahra Baluch, Adriana Buck), 54.2; 2. Punxsy.
400 Dash: 1. Riley Miller (P), 1:07.8; 2. D. Griebel (P); 3. Bair (P).
300 Hurdles: 1. Maura Caskey (SM), 50.5; 2. Guidice (P); 3. Garstka (P).
800 Run: 1. Christina Frontz (SM), 2:29.9; 2. Hicks (P); 3. McMahan (P).
200 Dash: 1. Becca Gnan (SM), 28.7; 2. Doverspike (P); 3. Guidice (P).
3200 Run: 1. Gabby Pistner (SM), 12:58; 2. Skarbek (P); 3. Gigliotti (P).
4x400 Relay: 1. St. Marys (Lucia Hayes, Maura Caskey, Mary Defilippi, Gabby Pistner), 4:18.1; 2. Punxsy.
Shot Put: 1. Rebekah Miller (P), 34-0; 2. Nicklas (SM); 3. Kline (SM).
Discus: 1. Isabella Kunselman (P), 84-1; 2. Grusky (P); 3. Nicklas (SM).
Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky (P), 145-0; 2. Nicklas (SM); 3. McAdoo (P).
High Jump: 1. Samantha Griebel (P), 4-10; 2. Caskey (SM); 3. Catalone (SM).
Long Jump: 1. Samantha Griebel (P), 14-5.5; 2. Radkowski (SM); 3. Doverspike (P).
Triple Jump: 1. Madison Momyer (P), 32-0; 2. Grusky (P); 3. Garstka (P).
Pole Vault: 1. Becca Gnan (SM), 8-6; 2. Doverspike (P); 3. Edney (P).