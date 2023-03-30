PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney track and field teams opened up the season on Tuesday with a sweep of Marion Center as the boys had a commanding 134-16 win while the girls won 102.3-46.7.
The boys swept all 18 events, including sweeping the podium on six of those, as the Chucks had multiple athletes win at least two events.
Senior Evan Groce led the way with three wins as he won the 1,600 (4.44.0) and the 800 (2:07.5) before taking top honors on the 4x400 relay with Alex Momyer, Cole Brooks and Garrett Bartlebaugh (3:48.0).
Bartlebaugh, Momyer, Brett Dean, Evan Groce,Daniel Lenze, Zach Presloid, Grant Miller and Matthew Grusky each picked up two wins.
Along with the aforementioned 4x400, Bartlebaugh won the 400 dash (53.1) while Momyer was part of the winning 4x800 relay team with David Kunselman, Evan Mohney and Lenze (9:10.7).
Lenze also won the 3,200 run with a 11:21.7 as Dean took top honors in the 100 dash (11.5) and 200 dash (23.8).
Groce won two individual events in the 1600 run (4:44.0) and 800 run (2:07.5).
Presloid was part of the winning 4x100 relay team with Miller, Isaac Greenblatt and Anthony Gould (47.1) as Miller also won the pole vault with a distance of 12-6. Presloid then won the long jump with a personal best of 190-2.
Grusky did his work in the shot put and discus, winning the shot put with a 42-9 and the discus with a 113-9.
Rounding out the winners for the boys were Sawyer Hall in the 110 hurdles (18.0), Jordan Rutan in the 300 hurdles (45.0), Greg Poole in javelin (136-9, a personal best), Ryen Heigley in high jump (5-4) and Adam Manners in the triple jump (38-9.5).
For the girls, the Lady Chucks won all but four events as Riley Miller led the way with three victories.
Miller was on the winning 4x800 relay team with Jordann Hicks, Emily McMahan and Taylor Bair (10:24.1) while also winning two individual events in the 400 (1:06.7) and 200 (28.9).
Danielle Griebel, Samantha Griebel, Madison Momyer and Mary Grusky each had two wins on the afternoon.
Momyer took top honors in the 100 hurdles (18.2) and the triple jump (31-8.5).
Danielle Griebel won the 100 dash (14.0) and was on the winning 4x100 relay team with Riley Doverspike, Abby Smith and Olivia Bish (55.2).
Samantha Griebel won the high jump and long jump with marks of 4-10 and 13-9, respectively, while Grusky won the discus (96-3.5) and javelin (131-4).
Other Lady Chucks taking top honors were Mikayla Gatskie in the 300 hurdles (53.7) and Rachel Fox in the pole vault (7-6).
Both Punxsy teams are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Brookville.
BOYS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 134,
MARION CENTER 16
4x800 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Kunselman, Mohney, Momyer, Lenze) 9:10.7
110 Hurdles: 1. Hall (P), 18.0; 2. Rutan (P); 3. Clemmer (P)
100 Dash: 1. Dean (P), 11.5; 2. Miller (P), 11.8; 3. Gould (P)/Presloid (P).
1600 Run: 1. Groce (P), 4:44.0; 2. Bish (P); 3. Ferrarro (MC).
4x100 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Miller, Greenblatt, Presloid, Gould), 47.1;2. Marion Center.
400 Dash: 1. Bartlebaugh (P), 53.1; 2. Risinger (MS)4; 3. Kunselman(P).
300 Hurdles: 1. Rutan(P), 45.0; 2. Moore (P); 3. Cook (MC).
800 Run: 1. Groce(P), 2:07.5; 2. Bish (P); 3. Pack(MC).
200 Dash: 1. Dean (P), 23.8; 2. Gould (P); 3. Cameron, (P).
3200 Run: 1. Lenze (P),11:21.7; 2. Kunselman (P); 3. Ferraro(MC).
4x400 Relay: 1. Punxsy (Groce, Momyer, Brooks, Bartlebaugh), 3:48.0; 2. Marion Center.
Shot Put: 1. Grusky (P), 42-9; 2. Poole (P); 3. Koppenhaver (P)
Discus: 1. Grusky (P), 113-9.5; 2. Poole (P); 3. Anderson (MC).
Javelin: 1. Poole (P),136-’9; 2. Desmond (MC); 3. Koppenhaver( P).
High Jump: 1. Heigley (P), 5-4; 2(t). Manners (P)/Ploskunak (MC).
Long Jump: 1. Presloid (P), 190-2; 2. Gould (P); 3. Miller (P).
Triple Jump: 1. Manners (P), 38-9.5; 2. Heigley (P), 37-9.5; 3. Rentko (P).
Pole Vault: 1. Miller (P),12-6; 2. Risinger (MC); 3. Clemmer (P).
GIRLS
PUNXSUTAWNEY 102.3,
MARION CENTER 46.7
4x800 relay: 1. Punxsutawney (Jordann Hicks, Emily McMahan, Taylor Bair, and Riley. Miller), 10:24.1.
100 hurdles: 1. Madison Momyer (P) 18.2; 2. Fox (MC); 3. S. Griebel (P).
100 Dash: 1. Danielle Griebel (P) 14.0; 2. Thomas (MC); 3 (t). Gaston (MC)/Heigley (MC)/McAdoo (P).
1600: 1. Reagan Ryen (MC) 5:26; 2. Surkala (P) 5:54.8; 3. Bussard (P).
4x100 relay: 1. Punxsutawney (Riley Doverspike, Danielle Griebel, Smith, Olivia Bish) 55.2
400: 1. Riley Miller (P) 1:06.7; 2. Bair (P); 3. Bish (P).
300 hurdles: 1. Mikayla Gatskie (P) 53.7; 2. Guidice (P); 3. Fox (MC).
800: 1. Reagan Ryen (MC) 2:24; 2. McMahan (P); 3. Surkala (P).
200: 1. Riley Miller (P) 28.9; 2. Doverspike (P); 3. Thomas (MC).
3200: 1. Jordann Hicks (P) 12:26.7; 2. Bussard (P); 3. Brynnley Haggerty (MC).
4x400 relay: 1. Marion Center 4:35
High Jump: 1. Samantha Griebel (P) 4-10; Momyer (P); Megan Edney (P).
Long Jump: 1. Samantha Griebel (P) 13-9; 2. Grusky (P)”; 3. Abby Smith (P).
Triple Jump: 1. Madison Momyer (P) 31-8.5; 2. Bussard (P); 3. Olivia Vehovic (MC).
Shot Put: 1. Milayna Leasure (MC) 34-0; 2. R. Miller (P); 3. Isabella Kunselman (P).
Discus: 1. Mary Grusky (P) 96-3.5; 2. Short (MC) 79-10; 3. Isabella Kunselman (P).
Javelin: 1. Mary Grusky (P) 131-4; 2. Beer (MC) 89-2.5; 3. McAdoo (P).
Pole Vault: 1. Rachel Fox (P) 7-6; 2. Riley Doverspike (P).