DUBOIS — Pitching, defense and timely hitting.
That combination has been a recipe for success this season for the Punxsutawney baseball team, and the Chucks followed it one more time on Monday to knock off District 6 runner-up Penns Valley, 8-2, in the opening round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs at Showers Field.
Jake Sikora gave Punxsy yet another quality start on the season, tossing five strong innings to get the win. He allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out two and walking two. He also threw just 70 pitches, which means he is eligible to pitch Thursday against Franklin if called upon.
That performance comes on the heels of Sikora throwing seven shutout innings last Wednesday in a 2-0, 8-inning win vs. Bedford in the District 5/9 subregional final to get to states. He struck out 14 in that game while giving up just three hits.
He got a little more offensive support Monday vs the Rams as the Chucks pounded out eight hits — five in a huge six-run fourth that proved to be the difference in the game.
Isaac London engineered that attack from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs. He also threw a scoreless seventh to finish off the win and send the Chucks to the second round of states for the first time 2016 wen they upended Blackhawk, 3-2, in the opening round.
Sikora also enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 as he and London combined for six of Punxsy’s eight hits.
“We got great pitching and played tremendous defense and had timely hitting,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “That’s a recipe for success. We came out from the start ready to play, and it showed.
“We just kind of fed off our own energy and took advantage of a couple things. We got a couple big hits — London had a huge day. It was just a fantastic effort all the way around.
“We’ve been really good defensively, but when pitchers throw strikes, it’s a lot easier to play good defense than when walking guys and going deep into counts.”
Sikora carried over the momentum from his dominant start last week and allowed just one runner through four innings on an infield single by Malachi Thompson with two outs in the third.
Mound opponent McClain Welshans kept the Chucks off the board in the first two innings, allowing just a two-out walk by Ashton Stonbraker in the second.
Punxsy then broke the ice in the third to grab the lead.
Alex Phillips reached on an error to open the frame and was bunted to second by Zeke Bennett. That rolled the Punxsy lineup over to London, who smacked a double down the left-field line to score Phillips to make it 1-0.
Punxsy then broke the game wide open with its six-run fourth.
The Chucks quickly loaded the bases with no outs as Sikora and Stonbraker singled before Zach Dinger drew a walk. Welshans then struck out Phillips for the first out, but Bennett worked a walk to force home courtesy runner Owen Wood.
London then delivered again, this time ripping a two-run single to right. Peyton Hetrick followed with a single of his own to plate Bennett.
That spelled the end for Welshans, as Penns Valley turned to Kyle Niewinski on the mound. Josh Tyger greeted him with a sacrifice fly to center before Carter Savage drew a walk. Sikora then capped the big inning with a RBI double inside the third-base bag to put his team up 7-0.
The long inning seemed to throw Sikora off a little on the mound though, as the righty struggled to find the plate when he went back out in the fifth. He walked two batters and hit another as Penns Valley plated an unearned run on a throwing error on a stolen base attempt to make it a 7-1 game.
Punxsy got that run right back in the bottom of the fifth as London struck again, this time singling home Dinger with two outs after he had reached on an error to open the inning.
With Punxsy holding an 8-1 advantage, Dickey elected to go to the bullpen in the sixth and brought on Bennett. The Rams managed to score a run off the lefty, as Colby Sweitzer drew a walk with one out and came home on a double by Dakota Bodzina.
Ty Houtz followed with a walk, and it looked like Penns Valley might have a rally started. However, that wasn’t the case as Bennett recorded back-to-back strikeouts looking to end the inning with runners on the corners.
London then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to finish off the Rams.
Dickey said Sikora being able to pitch Thursday was in the back of his mind but wasn’t the main reason he pulled him when he did.
“I wanted to win today, but I go him out because I thought that long break there when we scored six in the fourth he lost it,” he said. “I said let’s get him out on a good note and give them (Rams) a different look. Zeke struggled a little bit, so I brought London in to finish it.”
Punxsy (15-5) will battle District 10 runner-up Franklin (15-7) in the second round of states on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Franklin bested WPIAL champ South Park, 3-0, on Monday.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 8,
PENNS VALLEY 2
Score by Innings
P. Valley 000 011 0 — 2
Punxsy 001 610 x — 8
Penns Valley—2
Hayden Houer 2b 4000, McClain Welshans p-rf 3000, Colby Sweitzer rf-p 2100, Kyle Niewinski p 0000, Dakota Bodzina c 3011, Mason Greens cr 0000, Ty Houtz ss 1000, Owen Miller 1b 3000, Jarrett Stover pr-1b 0100, Hunter Lyons 3b 3000, Miles Brooks cf 2000, Malachi Thompson lf 2010. Totals: 23-2-2-1.
Punxsutawney—8
Isaac London 3b-ss-p 4234, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3111, Josh Tyger dh 3001, Owen Wood cr-cf 0100, Coy Martino ss 0000, Carter Savage 1b 3000, Jake Sikora p-3b 4031, Jake Henretta pr 0100, Ashron Stonbraker c 3010, Justin Miller cr 0100, Zach Dinger rf 2200, Alex Phillips lf 3100, Zeke Bennett cf-p 1101. Totals: 26-8-8-8.
Errors: PV 3, Punxsy 1, LOB: PV 4, Punxsy 8. 2B: London. SF: Tyger. SAC: Bennett. HBP: Brooks (by Sikora). SB: Brooks.
Pitching
PV: McClain Welshans-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 B, 4 SO; Kyle Niewinski-1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Colby Sweitzer-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB; Zeke Bennett-1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Iisaac London-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Welshans.