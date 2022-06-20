BROOKVILLE — Needing just two at-bats to compile all of its runs, the Punxsutawney Little League Softball All-Stars dumped Brookville 25-3 in a three-inning game stopped by the 15-Run Rule at Baughman Field Saturday afternoon.
Punxsutawney, the home team, scored 13 runs in the first inning and 12 in the second, taking mostly advantage of Brookville’s inability to throw strikes. Along with nine hits came 13 walks and four hit batters.
May Smart had two hits, doubling in two-runs in the first inning and singling in a run in the second while scoring three times. Lindee Reed singled twice, drove in three runs and scored four times. Bella Young singled twice and scored four runs as well.
Punxsutawney put the first 11 batters on base in the first inning before Brookville recorded an out and the first 10 reached in the second inning.
Meanwhile, pitcher Emma Young threw all three innings in the circle for Punxsutawney and gave up just one hit while walking seven and striking out three.
Brookville scored twice in the first inning thanks to three walks. Cassidy Sarvey walked and scored on a wild pitch while Palynn Lindermuth scored on Lily Adamson’s forceout grounder to second.
In the third, Lindermuth’s hard grounder past Reed at shortstop was Brookville’s lone hit. Lindermuth scored on Avery Crooks’ bases-loaded walk.
Punxsutawney hosts St. Marys tonight in the semifinals of the winners’ bracket in the six-team setup. The other first-round winner on Saturday was DuBois in a 19-1 rout over Warren. DuBois heads to Mount Jewett/Smethport tonight as well with the loser playing Brookville on Wednesday at a site to be announced.