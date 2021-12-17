PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy, a wrestling program that itself has been plagued at times in the past by losing closely contested matches by larger-than-should-be margins thanks to forfeits at various weight classes, was the beneficiary of four wins by forfeit against the Johnsonburg Rams on Thursday night.
The Rams, on the other hand, weren’t given any free passes, and the Chucks went on to win the dual meet by a final tally of 33-12.
With 24 Punxsy points coming via forfeit, though, things were much closer on the mat, where Johnsonburg picked up victories in three of the five contested bouts to eke out a 12-9 margin of victory in those matchups.
For the visitors, the victories came at 145 pounds, in a 9-3 win by decision for Rayce Milliard; at 172, thanks to a 13-5 major decision for Kaden Dennis; and at 189, where Cameron Larkin pinned Punxsy’s Vincenzo Scott to push the Rams over the top in the contested matches.
The Chucks, meanwhile, got wins from Brady Smith, a pin over Aidan Bittler at 152, and Grant Miller, a hard-fought 7-3 decision over Aiden Zimmerman at 160.
Both coaches, knowing what the numbers would be in terms of forfeits, said they expected close, tough bouts in the five that were wrestled, and they certainly got that, as even the wins by fall went deep into at least the second period.
“Tonight was what I expected, honestly,” first-year head coach DJ Gould said after securing his first dual-meet win on the board. “I knew there’d be some tough matches, but win or lose, our guys battled the whole time. Nobody stopped, and nobody quit, so that’s what’s important for us early on in the season like this.”
Johnsonburg coach Michael Votano added, “I’m proud of the three guys who came up tonight and won — Rayce, Kaden and Cameron. Aiden Zimmerman had a tough loss, and so did Aidan Bittler, but we’re looking for tough matches and that’s what we’re getting. It’s only going to make us better in the end.”
With no matches at 106, 113, 126 or 132, the Chucks picked up the first 12 team points thanks to a forfeit to Dysen Gould (120 pounds) and David Kunselman (138), giving them the lead for good before the 145-pounders took the stage for the first contested bout.
In that match, Johnsonburg saw Milliard jump out to a 5-0 lead over Rowan with a takedown and three back points in the first period. A takedown for Milliard and a late reversal for Rowan made it 7-2 after two periods, and Milliard added one to that lead in the third to secure a 9-3 decision.
Smith was in control from the jump at 152 pounds, as he secured his first takedown 10 seconds into the bout and outscored Bittler 4-1 in the first period. Then, after a neutral start in the second, Smith took Bittler down early again, and late in the period, less than 15 seconds from its end, he secured the fall to put his team ahead 18-3 on the board.
Miller then won a back-and-forth with Zimmerman at 160. He scored first with a takedown late in the first period, but Zimmerman escaped to make it 2-1 after the full 2 minutes. Miller escaped in the second to make it 3-1 through two, but Zimmerman started on bottom and scored a reversal to even it at three per side with 1:31 remaining.
The excitement was just beginning, though, as Miller took the lead on a penalty point assessed after Zimmerman chased Miller out of the circle and the official didn’t like Zimmerman’s reaction to the call. That gave Miller a 4-3 lead, and he tacked on an escape with 20 seconds left on the clock and a last-second takedown to send his teammates and the fans into a frenzy and secure a 7-3 decision.
The Rams deflated the home team’s excitement in the next two bouts, though, by taking control and scoring the last nine contested points.
Dennis and Martz went back and forth early at 172, wrestling to a 3-3 tie after one period. In the second, though, Dennis extended his lead to 8-3, then he outscored Martz 5-2 in the final frame to secure a 13-5 major decision.
Larkin finished strong for the Rams, as he scored seven of the first period’s eight points over Vincenzo Scott, then added two more in the second period and two more in the third before pinning Scott to make it 21-12.
Punxsy got the final 12 points in the same manner it got the first 12, with Austin Fischer and Matthew Grusky receiving six each for forfeits at 220 and 285, respectively.
“Looking back on the match and ahead to this weekend, Votano said, “We do need to get in better shape. We’re still young in the season, and the biggest thing we’re seeing right now is we’re gasing out. But it’s early, and that’s something we’re going to get better at. We’re off to Mt. Aloysius (today) for a big two-day tournament, and we just need to get more mat time and more matches in.”
PUNXSY 33,
JOHNSONBURG 12
106—No match
113—No match
120—Dysen Gould (P) won by forfeit (6-0)
126—No match
132—No match
138—David Kunselman (P) won by forfeit (12-0)
145—Rayce Milliard (J) dec. Brice Rowan, 9-3 (12-3)
152—Brady Smith (P) pinned Aidan Bittler, 3:46. (18-3)
160—Grant Miller (P) dec. Aiden Zimmerman, 7-3; Johnsonburg team penalty point (21-2)
172—Kaden Dennis (J) maj. dec. Landon Martz, 13-5 (21-6)
189—Cameron Larkin (J) pinned Vincenzo Scott, 5:29 (21-12)
220—Austin Fischer (P) won by forfeit (27-12)
285—Matthew Grusky (P) won by forfeit (33-12)