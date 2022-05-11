HYDE — The District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament produced several close matches on Monday, and that trend continued Tuesday as the event wrapped up with the semifinals and finals on a hot afternoon at Clearfield Area High School.
Parity ruled the two-day tourney, with four different schools — DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic, Punxsutawney and St. Marys — being represented in the semifinals by four players with similar styles and skill levels.
In the end, it was Punxsutawney senior Ben Gigliotti who emerged from that quartet of No. 1 players to capture his first District 9 singles title with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-2 victory against DCC junior Neel Gupta.
Gigliotti and Gupta each made the finals with equally hard-fought matches in the semifinals that featured long rallies on what was possibly the hottest day of spring sports to this point.
Gigliotti upended ECC junior Anthony Messineo, 6-4, 6-1 in the semis, while Gupta bested St. Marys senior Ryan Holjencin, 7-5, 6-3 in their semifinal to become DCC’s first finalist since 2009 when Nandan Ravi won the title.
Both those semifinal contests were first-time matchups this season despite all four being No. 1s. Gigliotti beat Gupta, 6-4, 6-4 in a regular season match.
“It was a very, very evenly matched group of finalists, and the weather definitely played a factor,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “This is the hottest day we’ve had yet for tennis. We were talking, we’ve gotten use to playing in the rain and 40s.
“Ben’s strong point is his endurance, which is outstanding. And, Neel’s was equally as outstanding. It was a battle of wills.”
The two winners then got a 30 minute rest before hitting the courts again in the finals in a matchup of two players known for their mobility on the court and drive to keep fighting.
Gigliotti seized the early momentum by winning the first three games, breaking Gupta’s serve once. Gupta got on the board in a long fourth game, one that featured three deuces before the Cardinal won.
Gigliotti answered back by holding serve in the fifth game to go up 4-1. The pair then traded games before Gupta won two straight to make things interesting at 5-4 after breaking Gigliotti’s serve. That’s as close as Gupta got though, as Gigliotti broke the Cardinal’s serve in the 10th game to take the set 6-4.
The set loss seemed to take some wind out of Gupta’s sails, as Gigliotti did a nice job moving him around the court in both the first and second sets. The Cardinal appeared more visible tired in the second as Gigliotti took control of the match.
The two traded games to open the second set before Gigliotti ripped off three straight games to go up 4-1. Gupta held serve in the sixth game to make it 4-2, but Gigliotti responded by winning the next two.
Gigliotti won at love in the seventh game to put himself on the verge of the title with Gupta serving. The eighth game proved to be a battle, and well-represented how much of the tournament was played.
The game went to deuce three times, with both Gigliotti and Gupta fighting off a game point and match point, respectively. Gigliotti got the advantage for a second time and capitalized this time by ripping a cross court winner to end the game, set and match.
Gigliotti is just the second Chuck to win the singles crown since Punxsy dropped back down to Class AA in 2015. Matt Blose won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
“It feels good to win my first title,” said Gigliotti. “That was long, but the kid (Gupta) never gave up. I’ve know him for a while, and it was really fun playing against him because I’ve played him before and it’s always close. I knew this one would be too, and I’m really excited to got to Hershey this year and see what I can do.
“We both play soccer, so we have a lot of endurance, but I think I moved him around a lot more than he moved me around. But, all three of the other kids (semifinals), it’s always really close when I play them.”
Central Catholic coach Andy Rice had high praise for both finalists.
“First I want to congratulate Ben,” said Rice. “He will represent his school and our district well at the state tournament. He is a highly skilled, well-coached and intelligent tennis player.
“Neel showed how tough he is to beat in that semifinal against St. Marys. That first set was really tense, and both players played like every point mattered. Neel clutched up to win that set 7-5 and didn’t look back.
“We knew Neel couldn’t afford a slow start against Ben, so that 0-3 deficit right out the gate really hurt. He put a lot of energy into that comeback but it wasn’t enough. Ben played a really solid match and controlled most of the points. Neel is incredibly fit, but everyone has their limits.
“I couldn’t be more proud of Neel. He hadn’t played tennis before last spring, so to turn himself from a beginner to a district runner-up in about 14 months is remarkable. It’s a testament to his hard work and determination.”
There will be no rest for Gigliotti, as he and his teammates battle Messineo and Elk County Catholic in the D-9 Class AA Team Tournament finals today at DuBois at 4:30 p.m.
Gigliotti said getting to play Messineo Tuesday would benefit him going into the team final.
“I hadn’t play him (Messineo), so today I didn’t know what was going to happen,” he said said. “Last year when I played him it was really close, so I figured it would be that way again. I’m excited to play him tomorrow (team final) as well.”
The PIAA Singles Championships will be held Mat 27-28 in Hershey.