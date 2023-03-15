HARRISBURG — Punxsutawney sophomore Jael Miller reached her second straight state final Sunday at the 2023 MyHouse PA Girls State Wrestling Championships held Sunday at Central Dauphin High School.
Miller made the return to Central Dauphin looking to defend her 170-pound state championship won as a freshman, and the Lady Chuck proved to be just as dominant in reaching the finals again.
However, Miller ultimately had to settle for silver this time around as she was pinned in the finals by Bishop McCort junior Alyssa Favara in 2:39. Favara was one of three finalists and two states champs for McCort, which finished second in the team standings to Canon-McMillan, 137-92.5.
Miller, who notched four bonus-point victories including two falls in winning gold a year ago, pinned her way to the finals Sunday.
She opened the event by pinning Delaware Valley’s Victoria Depew in 52 seconds before decking Penn Wood’s Mariyatt Idriss in 45 seconds in the quarterfinals. That win set up a semifinal matchup against Central Mountain’s Kendall Wagner, who didn’t make it out of the first period either as Miller secured a fall in 1:14 to reach the finals.
Miller has been no stranger to wrestling for state titles in her career, as she also won gold medals in 2020 and 2021 in the Keystone Championships youth tournament for girls.
Miller was one of just two wrestlers from the Tri-County Area to compete at this year’s MyHouse PA Girls State Wrestling Championships.
Redbank Valley sophomore Keyauna Schimp went 0-2 in the 190-pound bracket.
Northwestern freshman Sierra Chiesa, fresh off making PIAA history earlier in the weekend, won the state title at 118 by going 4-0 with four pins.
Chiesa, who placed second at 107 pounds in the Class AA Northwest Regional in Sharon, not only became the first ever girl to qualify for the PIAA Wrestling Championships but also went 2-2 in Hershey and fell one win short of winning a medal against the guys.