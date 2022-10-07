DUBOIS — The District 9 Class AA singles final had a different look to it Wednesday, as for the first time in a decade there wasn’t at least one St. Marys player competing for a title.
Instead, it was a pair of seniors — Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid and Clearfield’s Peyton Reese — who battled their ways to the finals through a tough, competitive bracket on Monday.
Neither school had crowned a singles champ since the second half of the 2000s, and back then both schools were part of the Class 3A division in District 9 along with Bradford and DuBois. Every school but DuBois dropped back down to Class 2A in 2014.
And, it was Punxsy that saw its long singles title drought come to an end as Presloid played a strong all-around match to sweep Reese in straights, 6-0, 6-1, in about an hour.
Presloid became the first non-St. Marys player to win the Class 2A singles title since 2012, when Elk County Catholic’s Maria Gismondi beat teammate Laira Reuscher in the finals. That also marked the last year a Lady Dutch player wasn’t in the finals, as St. Marys had won nine titles in a row and 11 of the last 12.
Presloid also became Punxsy’s first singles champ in 13 years — with the school’s last champion being Emily Graffius in Class 3A in 2009.
She also is just the school’s sixth (any class) dating back to 1981 — joining the likes of Ann King (1981), Leslie McMeans (1986), Medina Martin (1993) and Sarah Troup (2006).
Clearfield has even longer title drought, as the Lady Bison’s last singles champ was Courtney Kauch in Class 3A in 2007. Reese was Clearfield’s first finalist since Kauch won that title.
Presloid, competing in her second straight singles final, played a smart match Wednesday. She moved Reese around and kept the ball in play — forcing her opponent to be the one to make a mistake more times than not — to capture the singles gold she set her mind on winning after losing to St. Marys’ Davan Lion, 6-0, 6-0, in last year’s final.
“That was basically the game plan,” said Presloid about how she moved Resee around and tried to just keep the ball in play. “All year, I worked really hard to get some revenge because last year I was runner-up in singles districts.
“It was great (to win), and she (Reese) gave me a really good match. I really like playing her. She has a good technique, so it was a really nice match.”
As for ending Punxsy’s title drought, Presloid added, “It feels really special, and tt was different not having a St. Marys girls to play.”
The match started out as a tight one, with Presloid winning two of the first three games after deuce.
The Lady Chuck jumped out to a 40-15 lead in the opening game, only to see Reese win the next two points. However, Presloid countered with two straight points herself to hold serve and go up 1-0.
Presloid then quickly broke Reese’s serve in game two before fighting off atwo different game points for the Lady Bison in the third game. Presloid eventually took the game after three deuces when she put a hard serve down the T that Reese couldn’t get back over the net.
Reese tried to answer back in the fourth game, winning the first two points, but it was all Presloid from there. The Lady Chuck rattled off four straight points to rally win the game, then quickly held serve to go up 5-0.
Presloid then finished off the set in game No. 6, ripping a winner past Reese to sweep the set, 6-0. She carried that momentum into the second set, winning the first three games after all were 40-30 in her favor — holding serve twice in that opening stretch.
The fourth game proved to be a battle. Presloid fought off a Reese game point at 40-30 before Reese fought off a pair of Presloid game points to get things back to deuce each time.
However, Presloid won the next two points to take the game, then made quick work of another one of her service games to put herself on the verge of the title as she led the second set 5-0.
Reese didn’t go away quietly, though, and enjoyed a fast service game of her own to win her first game. The Lady Bison then jumped out to a 40-15 lead in the seventh game but hit a pair of shots long to even things at deuce. The second on those points came on a nice cross-court winner by Presloid.
Presloid then won the next point before Reese put a shot into the net on match point to give the Lady Chuck a 6-0, 6-1 victory.
Both finalists reached the title match on Monday by besting teammates of their finals opponents, as the semifinals proved to be an all Punxsy-Clearfield affair.
Presloid. who had a first round bye, beat ECC’s Lydia Anderson, 10-4, in the quarterfinals before besting Clearfield No. 1 Lindsey Kerlin, 7-6 (7-2), 6-2 in the semis.
As for Clearfield No. 2 Reese, she opened Monday with a 10-0 win vs. Johnsonburg’s Kendal Mehalko before upending ECC’s Megan Emmert, 10-5, in the quarterfinals.
Reese then rallied from a set down in the semifinals to best Punxsy No. 2 Emily McMahan, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 to set up the finals showdown with Presloid. McMahan had upset St. Marys No. 1 Mya Klaiber, 10-7, in the quarterfinals to ensure St. Marys’ run of dominance in the tournament came to an end.
“The singles competition this year has been very good,” said Punxsy coach Mike Emhoff. “There was no clear dominant person (all season). She (Presloid) worked hard on Monday and her bracket was tough.
“She had to beat Clearfield’s No. 1 (Kerlin), who is very strong competitor, as it this girl (Reese). She persevered, and today we had a game plan and worked on some things, and she executed excellently.”
Presloid will compete in the PIAA Singles Championships on Nov. 4-5 at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Lady Chuck opens with the WPIAL runner-up.
As for Reese, she will compete in the D-9 Doubles Tournament on Monday, while Punxsy battles St. Marys for the D-9 team title on Wednesday.