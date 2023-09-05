TITUSVILLE — Fresh off its season opener Wednesday at home, the Punxsutawney cross country teams competed at the 3rd Annual Rocket Invitational Saturday in Titusville with Riley Miller bringing home the school’s lone medal.
Miller placed 11th overall in a new personal best time of 20:36 to help lead the Lady Chucks to an 8th-place finish in the team standings. Miller took out quickly with the top girls in the first mile and did a nice job of maintaining a strong pace the rest of the race to come away with a time that was 1:32 faster than a year ago.
Teammate Emily Bussard also saw a big improvement in her time from a year ago, finishing 39th in 22:21. Hannah Surkala (22:45) wasn’t far behind in 48th, while Lydia Miller (23:38) was 66th in her first-ever cross country race. Madison Momyer (23:59) rounded out the top five scorers for the Lady Chucks by placing 77th with a time more than two minuts faster than a year ago at the event.
Adelynn Lewis (24:11) was right on the heels of Momyer, finishing 80th, with Madison Rudolph (24:21) crossing not far behind in 83rd. Also competing for Punxsy were Claire Skarbek (97th, 25:13), Beth Vallies (126th, 26:28) and Bree Bergreen (147th, 28:51).
Overall, the Lady Chucks posted a team score of 226 to place eighth out of 19 teams. Oil City was the team champion with 92 points, while Seneca (157) and Corry (162) were second and third, respectively.
Over on the boys’ side, Punxsy finished 14th in the team standings out of 24 squads who competed with 336 points. Rocky Grove won the title with 80 points, followed by Fort Leboeuf (110) and Oil City (117).
Sophomore Chris Setree again set the pace for the Chucks with an excellent time of 17:55, which earned him a 27th-place finish just outside of the medals (Top 25). That was nearly three minutes faster than he ran at the event as a freshman.
Adin Bish was the second Chuck to cross the line, placing 51st in 18:45, while Nolan Lewis (20:11) was 109th. Both saw big drops in time from a year ago on the same course. Evan Mohney (111th, 20:14) and Mike Setree (113th, 20:16) finished off the Chucks’ scoring.
Punxsy is back in action today at Ridgway in a meet that also features St. Marys.