PUNXSUTAWNEY — What the Punxsutawney boys cross country team lacks in numbers this year it will more than make up for with experience, as the Chucks return four of their top seven runners from a season ago.
Punxsy did lose District 9 Class 2A bronze medalist Evan Groce, Dan Lenze (12th place) and Alex Momyer (15th) from last year’s team that finished third in a tight team race with St. Marys and Bradford. Only seven points seperated those three schools, with St. Marys winning the team crown with a 41.
However, the Chucks and head coach George Wehrle do welcome back four runners who competed at districts in seniors Garrett Bartlebaugh (7th) and David Kunselman (11th) and sophomores Chris Setree (16th) and Adin Bish (23rd).
Groce and Bartlebaugh both captured individual berths to states where they finished 169th and 141st, respectively.
Beypnd that returning quartetm seniors Evan Mohney and Mike Setree and sophomore Nolan Lewis are also back for the Chucks.
Unfortuntately for Punxsy, Bartlebaugh and Kunselman are currently dealing with injuries.
“We return four of our top seven from last season, but were unable to bring on any new recruits to help with our depth,” said Wehrle. “Our top two returners, seniors Garrett Bartlebaugh and David Kunselman, have been slowed by injury setbacks, but we hope to have both of them back in the lineup when the more important meets roll around later in the fall.
“Until then, every other guy on the team has to get the job done as there is no margin for error. Without Garrett and David leading the team right now, sophomores Adin Bish and Chris Setree will have to fill those top spots. They are at the front in practice and should be much improved after a full year of training and racing and also a good summer of mileage.
“Sophomore Nolan Lewis has really showed some improved strength as a runner this fall and should develop nicely as the season progresses. Seniors Evan Mohney and Mike Setree have a ton of experience and leadership, and they’re training better than ever. With only five runners toeing the line, everyone is a scoring runner and has to come through, and I feel confident that this veteran team will find a way.
“Our main goal at this point is to get everyone fully healthy and able to compete, and until that happens it’s really tough to assess where we rank among the district teams. It’s pretty rare for a Punxsy boys cross country team to not at least have an outside shot at a district title, but if we fall short there then hopefully someone can make it to states individually.
“It’s a long season, so we’ll enjoy the journey and hope things fall into place.”
The Chucks open the season today at home in a meet that also features DuBois, DuBois Central Catholic at Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Garrett Bartlebaugh, David Kunselman, Evan Mohney, Mike Setree. Sophomores: Adin Bish, Nolan Lewis, Chris Setree.