BROOKVILLE — Fast out of the gate due largely to the Jack Pete Show, the Brookville Raiders cruised to a 45-24 win over visiting DuBois in a District 9 League matchup and finishing off a season sweep of the Beavers.
The Raiders started the game with a 17-3 run and the defensive fuel that fired the start was provided by a lot of Pete energy — four rebounds, four steals, one assist and eight points. His steal and dish to Noah Peterson gave the Raiders that lead with 2:14 left in the first quarter.
Forcing five turnovers in that first quarter helped the Raiders put the Beavers on their heels as they tried to surround the Raiders’ big man Clayton Cook in the paint with a zone. While Cook was limited to four points — he added 10 rebounds with two assists and two blocked — it was Pete who led the Raiders’ charge in the open court.
“I thought our zone defense looked pretty good tonight, honestly,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We had some back to back games here where we looked good, but as far as our defense goes, we preach it from the beginning of practice and the kids buy into it because they’ve seen the success we’ve had doing that.
“You’re going to have nights where your offense is off and we’ve had those nights, but luckily, we’re playing the solid defense we can get by with when the offense isn’t working.”
Pete wound up scoring a game-high 13 points, finishing with six rebounds, seven steals and two assists on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor. Kellan Haines scored 10 points.
The Raiders, who improved to 11-2 overall and 4-1 in the D9 League with their eighth straight win, held their fifth straight foe to less than 30 points and seventh for the season.
The loss dropped DuBois to 5-9 overall and 1-3 in the D9 League and it was the Beavers’ season low point total as their lost their fifth straight game, two of those two-point losses.
The Beavers did recover from an ugly start, getting it back to 17-11 after Rudy Williams converted a four-point play after he was fouled on a 3-point make 41 seconds into the second quarter. That’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
“Brookville is a physical team and they pounded us and did a really good job being physical with us and we didn’t score and at some points, you do have to score points to win,” said Beavers head coach Dave Bennett.
The Raiders then answered the 4-pointer with a 7-0 run and after Andrew Gudalis hit a basket to get the Beavers within 24-13 with 58 seconds left in the first half, the Raiders ran the clock and Connor Marshall nailed a 3-pointer with three seconds left for a back-breaking shot and a Raiders 27-13 halftime lead.
Pete scored again to start the second half, getting a steal and layup to start a 7-0 start to the third and put the game away. Haines’ steal and layup made it 34-13 at the 5:33 mark of the quarter.
The Raiders’ largest lead was 43-21 with 1:59 left in the game.
Williams led the Beavers with seven points, all of them coming in the first half. Maddox Bennett hit two 3-pointers — the Beavers were 3-for-13 for the game — and scored six points. Coach Bennett used his bench liberally, early and often, looking for some energy and perhaps some other answers from his roster.
“It’s a tough stretch with a lot of good teams and we want to do that and to be a good basketball team, those are the teams we want to beat,” Bennett said. “We have to learn or re-learn a way to win those games and I thought the end of the game, the third quarter where we were playing a senior and all freshmen and sophomores, I thought those guys played great. They were tough kids and we’ll keep working and find out who really wants it.”
While the Beavers head to Bradford Wednesday, the Raiders are off until hosting Karns City next Monday in a non-league game.
“DuBois can shoot the three and they’re never out of the game, so you can’t sit back and take it easy and you have to keep the pressure on,” Park said. “That was a pretty intense basketball game for what the score was. They didn’t give up and played to the end. Our defense has been on most of the games this year. Maybe we didn’t play four solid quarters, but this is the first game we actually played four quarters without any letdowns.”
BROOKVILLE 45, DuBOIS 24
Score By Quarters
DuBois 7 6 5 6 — 24
Brookville 17 10 7 11 — 45
DuBois –24
Andrew Gudalis 1 0-0 2, Noah Farrell 0 2-2 2, Cam Thompson 0 2-2 2, Maddox Bennett 2 0-0 6, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Max Smith 0 0-0 0, Aidan West 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Hanzely 1 0-2 2, Rudy Williams 2 1-1 7, Trey Wingard 1 1-2 3, Tyler Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Kroney 0 0-0 0, Tysom Kennis 1 0-0 2, Grady Galiczynski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-6 24.
Brookville –45
Isaac Hetrick 1 0-0 2, Kellan Haines 5 0-0 10, Noah Peterson 3 0-0 7, Jack Pete 6 0-0 13, Clayton Cook 2 0-0 4, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0, Caleb Kornbau 0 3-4 3, Connor Marshall 2 0-0 6, Jake Semeyn 0 0-0 0, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 3-4 45.
3-pointers: DuBois 3 (Bennett 2, Wingard), Brookville 4 (Pete, Peterson, Marshall 2).