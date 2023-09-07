BROOKVILLE — Matching up with DuBois Central Catholic and Punxsutawney at Pinecrest Country Club Wednesday afternoon, the Brookville Raiders came out with a split decision.
The Raiders shot a four-man 177 for a one stroke win over Punxsutawney’s 178 as Killian Radel shared medalist honors with DuBpios Central Catholic’s Tristan Sedor with a 39. Also scoring for the Raiders were Luke Burton (43), Rees Taylor (47) and Ladd Blake (48). Also playing were Burke Fleming (53) and Kai Kaltenbach (57).
The Chucks got a 43 from Jim Neese while Gavin Wilson (44), Evan Presloid (45) and Noah Kengersky (46) also scored. Nate Kendrick (48) and Sawyer Hall (49) also played.
DuBois Central Catholic shot the low team round of the day and beat the Raiders, 171-177. After Sedor, Trent Miller and Aiden Snowberger shot 42s while Peyton Suplizio finished with a 48. Devin Suplizio and Jack Ray also played, both carding 55s.
The Raiders visit DuBois at DuBois Country Club on Monday while the Chucks host DuBois Central Catholic today.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC—171
Tristan Sedor 39, Trent Miller 42, Aiden Snowberger 42, Peyton Suplizio 48. Others: Devin Suplizio 55, Jack Ray 55.
BROOKVILLE—177
Killian Radel 39, Luke Burton 43, Rees Taylor 47, Ladd Blake 48. Others: Burke Fleming 53, Kai Kaltenbach 57.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—178
Jim Neese 43, Gavin Wilson 444, Evan Presloid 45, Noah Kengersky 46. Others: Nate Kendrick 48, Sawyer Hall 49.