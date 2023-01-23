BROOKVILLE — Ranking PIAA Class 2A dual meet teams from across the state can be a tricky maneuver.
It’s a reference fans relish, but even the most ardent followers know it’s all about matchups and how lineups face off against each other.
State-wide, it’s not a stretch to figure that the state title runs through District 11 — Notre Dame Green Pond beat D-11 rival Saucon Valley for the title last year — or District 1’s Faith Christian, or maybe District 3’s Bishop McDevitt.
Perhaps a cut below that line are a bunch of strong programs and five of those congregated at Saturday’s Gerry Raymond Automotive Ultimate Duals.
Host Brookville along with long-time participant Reynolds, and other frequent Duals members Chestnut Ridge, Burrell and Fort LeBoeuf made up a round-robin day of close matchups. Plenty of parity, for sure.
The latest papowerwrestling.com Class 2A state rankings had Chestnut Ridge and Burrell at Nos. 4 and 6, Fort LeBoeuf at No. 9, Brookville at No. 12 and Reynolds at No. 23.
So, how does one digest: Fort LeBoeuf beat Brookville (33-25), which beat Reynolds (30-29), which beat its District 10 rival Fort LeBoeuf (37-22), which topped District 5’s Chestnut Ridge (35-24), which beat Reynolds (36-31), which lost to WPIAL power Burrell (31-24), which lost to Brookville (31-25) and Chestnut Ridge (37-24).
“I thought the parity this weekend was just awesome,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “It was a great atmosphere. Everyone I thought was dead-even and it’s good for our area, good for wrestling and our team needed a weekend like this. Our team needed a weekend like this.”
In simpler terms, Fort LeBoeuf and Brookville both finished 3-1, Chestnut Ridge 2-2, and both Reynolds and Burrell 1-3. While the Bison would be the unofficial “champion” of the day since they beat the Raiders, some of the air definitely went out of their efforts considering that they lost to their D10 rivals from Reynolds, which has won the last 10 district dual titles.
“I would’ve taken 3-1 any day if someone offered that to me,” Klepfer said. “We just talked a lot about this day about how you have to be prepared not just for the first match of the day, but every single time you step on the mat. You better be ready to go.
“We stressed to the guys that they may be a guy who loses in the early rounds, but might be needed later in the day and we just try to keep guys positive the whole time. … I thought our guys did a really good job bouncing back after some tough losses and they got some big wins.”
The Raiders started the five-session day at 10 a.m. — each team had one session off — with a tight 34-33 win over Chestnut Ridge, the team that beat the Raiders last year both at the Duals and then in the consolation semifinals at the PIAA Duals in Hershey.
The match was actually decided on the most wins criteria, which the Raiders took by a 7-6 edge after the final score was posted at 33-33. Brecken Cieleski’s 9-2 decision over Mason Weyant in the next-to-last bout at 139 put the Raiders up six and with the tie-clinching seven bouts wins, so they forfeited to the Lions at 145.
Earlier, Easton Belfiore’s 9-3 win at 172 and heavyweight Baily Miller’s 6-3 decision helped key the Raiders who were much better in the upper weights and started with a 24-3 lead in 121 the match that started at 152. But the Lions took the next four bouts with a forfeit at 107 and three pins before they forfeited to Cole Householder at 133. Then the unranked Cieleski then took care of the No. 23 Weyant to secure the win.
Right after that, the Raiders ran into the Bison and the matchups went Fort LeBoeuf’s way in its 33-25 win. The Bison got big wins at 215 and heavyweight with Ryan Welka edging the Raiders’ Gavin Hannah and No. 3 215-pounder Danny Church moving up to beat the Raiders’ Miller 4-0 at heavyweight.
The Raiders, however, finished off the day with two wins. Against Burrell, they got huge wins from Owen Fleming at 127, Burke Fleming at 145 and Kolton Griffin at 152.
Owen Fleming was locked up with a scoreless bout with Jacob Stewart going into the third period before he turned Stewart for a five-point move and a 5-0 decision. Burke Fleming pinned Shawn Oden at 145 and Griffin followed up with a second-period pin of Anthony Barbieri. Then Coyha Brown’s 9-1 major at 160 sealed the win at 31-19 with one bout remaining. The Raiders forfeited at 172 to set the final at 31-25,
Their longtime Duals rival Reynolds wrapped up the Raiders’ day and it was Brookville that jumped out to a 15-6 lead after four bouts with Hannah and Miller starting things with pins at 215 and heavyweight, and Popson winning an 11-6 decision.
The Raiders’ forfeited to state-ranked Louie Gill at 121 and Reynolds tied it up at 15-15 with Grayden Gustas’ 3-2 decision at 127. Reynolds forfeited to Householder at 133 and bumped up No. 13-ranked 133-pounder Chase Bell up to face Cieleski at 139 and Cieleski delivered a 6-0 win.
Reynolds head coach Casey Taylor was docked a team point after the Cieleski win, which proved costly at the end of the match. Griffin delivered another big pin at 152 to put the Raiders up 30-17 with three bouts left.
Reynolds got decisions at 160 and 172 — Vito Gentile 8-3 over Brown at 160 and state-ranked Jalen Wagner 7-1 over the Raiders’ Belfiore at 172 to cut Brookville’s lead to 30-23.
Instead of being down six with one bout left, Reynolds was unable to catch the Raiders down seven with just 189 remaining and Brookville forfeited to set the final. Had it been within reach, the Raiders had No. 7 189-pounder Jackson Zimmerman against Reynolds’ No. 19 Brayden McCloskey leading by six in the final bout of the day.
NOTES: Reynolds’ Wagner, ranked No. 10 at 172, earned the Gilly Memorial Award for his outstanding performance. The award is named in honor of the late Raiders state champion Jason Gilligan. Wagner owned wins over two ranked foes — No. 3 Conner McChesney of Fort LeBoeuf and No. 16 Isaac Lacinski of Burrell. … The Raiders have a huge home dual meet with St. Marys Tuesday with serious top seed implications for the upcoming D9 Class 2A Duals. St. Marys beat the other Class 2A contender Clearfield 39-24 at home back on Jan. 11 and Clearfield topped the Raiders 45-27 on Dec. 9. The top seed will be a cherished spot in this bracket for the Duals that are scheduled this year in Brookville Feb. 4. The Raiders have won the past nine D9 dual titles and 10 of the previous 11. … Reynolds has won the past 10 D10 Dual titles, its run of five straight state dual titles ending last year. … Burrell had its run of 15 straight WPIAL dual titles stopped by Quaker Valley last year. … Individually for Brookville, only Zimmerman finished the day with an unblemished record at 3-0. Popson, Householder and Griffin were 3-1.
FINAL RECORDS: Fort LeBoeuf 3-1, Brookville 3-1, Chestnut Ridge 2-2, Reynolds 1-3, Burrell 1-3.
OTHER SCORES
Fort LeBoeuf 36, Burrell 18
Chestnut Ridge 36, Reynolds 31
Reynolds 37, Fort LeBoeuf 22
Burrell 31, Reynolds 24
Fort LeBoeuf 35, Chestnut Ridge 24
Chestnut Ridge 37, Burrell 24
BROOKVILLE 34,
CHESTNUT RIDGE 33
152-Sam Albright (CR) dec. Kolton Griffin (B), 5-2. (0-3).
160-Coyha Brown (B pinned Maddux Sipe (CR), 3:37. (6-3).
172-Easton Belfiore (B) dec. Alex Crist (CR), 9-3. (9-3).
189-Gavin Hannah (B) pined Kyler Caulley (CR), 2:32. (15-3).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) won by forfeit. (21-3).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) dec. Nick Presnell (CR), 6-3. (24-3).
107-Dom Deputy (CR) won by forfeit. (24-9).
114-Easton Mull (CR) pinned Jared Popson (B), 1:16. (24-15).
121-Brock Holderbaum (CR) pinned Antonio Thornton (B), 3:01. (24-21).
127-Kobi Burkett (CR) pinned Owen Fleming (B), 2:46. (24-27).
133-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (30-27).
139-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Mason Weyant (CR), 9-2. (33-27).
145-Calan Bollman (CR) won by forfeit. (33-33).
— Brookville wins by most bouts won criteria
FORT LEBOEUF 33,
BROOKVILLE 25
160-Coyha Brown (B) tech. fall Brody Beers (FL), 16-1, 4:00. (5-0).
172-Conner McChesney (FL) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 3-0. (5-3).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Kyle Myers (FL), 5:02. (11-3).
215-Ryan Welka (FL) dec. Gavin Hannah (B), 4-3. (11-6).
HWT-Danny Church (FL) dec. Baily Miller (B), 4-0. (11-9).
107-Brady Bowers (FL) won by forfeit. (11-15).
114-Jared Popson (B) pinned Nicolay Bardwell (FL), :36. (17-15).
121-Jake Bennett (FL) pinned Antonio Thornton (B), 2:49. (17-21).
127-Cole Householder (B) tech. fall Noah Cuic (FL), 20-5, 4:47. (22-21).
133-Blake Glass (FL) pinned Owen Fleming (B), 3:23. (22-27).
139-JoJo Przybycien (FL) dec. Brecken Cieleski (B), 4-0. (22-30).
145-Jackson Bowers (FL) dec. Burke Fleming (B), 7-0. (22-33).
152-Kolton Griffin (B) dec. Dominic Sterns (FL), 6-5. (25-33).
BROOKVILLE 31,
BURRELL 25
189-Gavin Hannah (B) dec. Cam Martin (BU), 8-1. (3-0).
215-Jackson Zimmerman (B) pinned Cayden Ansani (BU), 1:03. (9-0).
HWT-Luke Boylan (BU) dec. Baily Miller (B), 3-1. (9-3).
107-Cam Baker (BU) won by forfeit. (9-9).
114-Jared Popson (B) dec. Julian Bertucci (BU), 2-1. (12-9).
121-Calio Zanella (BU) maj. dec. Antonio Thornton (B), 14-4. (12-13).
127-Owen Fleming (B) dec. Jacob Stewart (BU), 5-1. (15-13).
133-Cooper Hornack (BU) dec. Cole Householder (B), 3-2. (15-16).
139-Niko Ferra (BU) dec. Brecken Cieleski (B), 3-1. (15-19).
145-Burke Fleming (B) pinned Shawn Oden (BU), 1:24. (21-19).
152-Kolton Griffin (B) pinned Anthony Barbieri (BU), 2:04. (27-19).
160-Coyha Brown (B) maj. dec. Nico Zanella (BU), 9-1. (31-19).
172-Isaac Lacinski (BU) won by forfeit. (31-25).
BROOKVILLE 30,
REYNOLDS 29
215-Gavin Hannah (B) pinned Kolton Wilkinson (RY), 2:40. (6-0).
HWT-Baily Miller (B) pinned Casey Resek (RY), :46. (12-0).
107-Angelo Lomonte (RY) won by forfeit. (12-6).
114-Jared Popson (B) dec. Waylon Waite (RY), 11-6. (15-6).
121-Louie Gill (RY) won by forfeit. (15-12).
127-Greyden Gustas (RY) dec. Antonio Thornton (B), 3-2. (15-15).
133-Cole Householder (B) won by forfeit. (21-15).
139-Brecken Cieleski (B) dec. Chase Bell (RY), 6-0. (24-14).
145-Santino Gentile (RY) dec. Burke Fleming (B), 3-1, SV. (24-17).
152-Kolton Griffin (B) pinned Louie Dejulia (RY), 1:07. (30-17).
160-Vito Gentile (RY) dec. Coyha Brown (B), 8-3. (30-20).
172-Jalen Wagner (RY) dec. Easton Belfiore (B), 7-1. (30-23).
189-Brayden McCloskey (RY) won by forfeit. (30-29).
— Reynolds bench deducted a team point following 139-pound bout.