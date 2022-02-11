HERSHEY — Passing its first test of the tournament, the Brookville Raiders wrestling team edged WPIAL third-place finisher Burgettstown in Thursday afternoon’s Class 2A opener at the PIAA Dual Meet Championships at Giant Center.
The Raiders (20-2) built an insurmountable 31-18 lead with two bouts remaining at 132 and 138 pounds, but sat out state-ranked Owen Reinsel and Brayden Kunselman as Burgettstown got a pin and a forfeit win from two of their own state-ranked guns.
Earlier, the Raiders got the key wins they needed to have margin for error at the end. In a match that started at 145, the Raiders won five of six bouts from 160 through 106 pounds to take a 22-12 lead. Then decision from Cole Householder and pin from Logan Oakes at 120 and 126 put the Raiders up 13 with the two bouts at the end left to wrestle.
Next up for the Raiders in Friday’s quarterfinals at noon is Benton, the District 4 champion ranked No. 4 in the state by papowerwrestling.com. The Raiders are No. 8. Benton got by District 1 champion Faith Christian, 36-30, in its first-round matchup, getting a pin in the final bout of the match.
The Brookville-Benton winner advances to Friday night’s semifinals at 8 p.m. against the winner of the Notre Dame-Green Pond vs. Bishop McDevitt match.
The other Friday quarterfinal matchups are Saucon Valley vs. Boiling Springs and Chestnut Ridge vs. West Perry. Notre Dame, Chestnut and Saucon are the top four teams as per papowerwrestling.com. No. 5 Quaker Valley, the WPIAL champs, were beaten by Saucon.
The quarterfinal losers will wrestle today at 4 p.m.
“I thought we wrestled pretty well,” Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer said. “I thought we had more opportunities to put people away and pin them, but I thought as a group we wrestled pretty well with a lot of new guys on that floor today. We had answers to everything Burgettstown did.”
The one adjustment Burgettstown made did work to give it a quick 9-0 lead out of the gate when Anthony Lancos, ranked No. 19 at 152, moved down to 145 and pinned the Raiders’ Brecken Cieleski in the first period while Eric Kovach followed by decisioning Carson Weaver 4-2 at 152.
But from there, the Raiders countered any moves and took seven of the next nine bouts.
Coyha Brown looked strong at 160 and got the Raiders on the board with a 12-3 major over Hunter Guiddy before the No. 19-ranked freshman Easton Belfiore majored D.J. Slovick 10-0 at 172 to cut the deficit to 9-8. Slovick was No. 25 at 160, but moved up to take on Belfiore.
No. 7 Jackson Zimmerman pinned Michael Grant in 31 seconds at 189 to give the Raiders the lead for good at 14-9, then No. 5 Bryce Rafferty majored Jake Noyes 14-0 at 215.
Burgettstown took the heavyweight tossup bout when Joseph Baronick’s third-period escape was the lone point in his win over the Raiders’ Porter Kahle.
Burgettstown’s next move was to bump their No. 4-ranked 106-pounder Parker Sentipal up to 113 to face the Raiders’ No. 19 Jared Popson. That part worked with Sentipal’s second-period pin of Popson, but Raiders freshman Chris Carroll nearly offset that move at 106 with his 14-0 major decision over Darius Simmons.
“He just didn’t win, but he dominated,” Klepfer said. “Again, for a kid on the floor at Giant Center for the first time, maybe 15 matches into his varsity career without a lot of junior high matches, that was a pretty good performance, I thought.”
Sentipal’s win at 113 cut the Raiders’ lead to 22-18 with four bouts to go. No. 17 Cole Householder blanked Dylan Slovick 3-0 at 120 and Logan Oakes secured the win when he pinned Autumn Snatchko in 34 seconds.
Burgettstown had No. 8 Joey Sentipal at 132 and No. 24 Rudy Brown at 138 ready to go against the Raiders’ No. 3 Owen Reinsel and No. 14 Brayden Reinsel, but with the win clinched, Klepfer rested his horses for bigger things ahead.
“The goal down here is to advance, survive and stay healthy and that was the idea behind not sending out Owen and Brayden,” Klepfer said.
BROOKVILLE 31,
BURGETTSTOWN 30
145-Anthony Lancos (B) pinned Brecken Cieleski (BR), 1:17. (0-6).
152-Eric Kovach (B) dec. Carson Weaver (BR), 4-2. (0-9).
160-Coyha Brown (BR) maj. dec. Hunter Guiddy (B), 12-3. (4-9).
172-Easton Belfiore (BR) maj. dec. D.J. Slovick (B), 10-0. (8-9).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (BR) pinned Michael Grant (B), :31. 14-9).
215-Bryce Rafferty (BR) maj. dec. Jake Noyes (B), 14-0. (18-9).
HWT-Joseph Baronick (B) dec. Porter Kahle (BR), 1-0. (18-12).
106-Chris Carroll (BR) maj. dec. Darius Simmons (B), 14-0. (22-12).
113-Parker Sentipal (B) pinned Jared Popson (BR), 3:46. (22-18).
120-Cole Householder (BR) dec. Dylan Slovick (B), 3-0. (25-18).
126-Logan Oakes (BR) pinned Autumn Snatchko (B), :34. (31-18).
132-Joseph Sentipal (B) pinned Antonio Thornton (BR), :44. (31-24).
138-Rudy Brown (B) won by forfeit. (31-30).