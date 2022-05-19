BRADFORD — Hunter Geer went seven innings for a complete-game six-hitter and the visiting Brookville Raiders baseball team broke things open with a seven-run fifth inning to deal Bradford a 14-4 win at the University of Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon.
The win completed the Raiders’ regular season at 9-7. They’ll enter the District 9 Class 2A playoffs next week. Pairings will be released Thursday or Friday.
The Raiders, leading 3-2, sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth as Owen Caylor walked with one out and moved to third on Jamison Rhoades’ double. Griffin Ruhlman’s sacrifice fly pushed home Caylor and then after two walks, Carter Kessler delivered a two-out, two-run double. Bryce Rafferty followed with a two-run single and three batters later Caylor singled in two more runs for a 10-2 lead.
Rafferty delivered a two-out RBI single in the sixth that gave the Raiders a 12-2 lead, but the Owls avoided the 10-Run Rule with two runs. The Raiders added two more runs in the seventh.
The Raiders trailed 2-0 going into the fourth before scoring three runs. Rhoades led off with a single, moved to second on a balk, third on a wild pitch and scored on Ruhlman’s groundout. Weaver added his first RBI single in the inning.
Weaver went 3-for-4 and scored three runs while Rafferty drove in three runs to lead the Raiders’ 11-hit attack.
Geer needed 82 pitches to complete his game, striking out five and walking two.
Cameron Austin hung the loss for the Owls, giving up three runs in four innings.
In other baseball action,
DCC 13,
CAMERON CO. 1,
5 innings
REYNOLDSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team picked up a 13-1 win in five innings Wednesday.
Wednesday’s game was played at the Reynoldsville Senior League field.
The Cardinals (15-4) were led by Kaden Brezenski as he was 2-for-2 with a double, a grand slam and five RBIs.
Andrew Green was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Brayden Fox was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Carter Hickman got the win on the mound, throwing three innings and allowing just two hits while striking out eight.
Central Catholic is back in action Saturday against Brookville.
ECC 9,
KANE 6
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Crusaders got to 9-8 on the season Wednesday with a 9-6 home win over Kane.
Dom Zambanini led the Crusaders at the plate going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
David Anderson and Joe Tettis had two hits each as ECC had seven in the contest.
Tommy Slay got the win as he threw four and 1/3 innings and allowed no hits — one run of which it wasn’t earned — and one walk while striking out five.
The Crusaders wrap up its regular season Friday as they host St. Marys.
JOHNSONBURG 8,
ST. MARYS 0
ST. MARYS — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team defeated St. Marys for the second time in as many days Wednesday.
Tuesday’s 6-2 win was for the Elk County Tournament title after it was previously postponed multiple times. Wednesday’s result ended up being an 8-0 Rams win in five innings.
Collin Porter shut down the Dutchmen offense, throwing five innings and allowing two hits while striking out eight.
Camron Marciniak, Ethan Wells and Aiden Zimmerman had two RBIs each.
Johnsonburg finished its regular season at 13-3. St. Marys (6-11) plays at Elk County Catholic on Friday.