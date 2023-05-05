BROCKWAY — The Brookville baseball team has been battling both the opposition and Mother Nature in its journey back to the .500 mark, and the Raiders beat both Thursday to even its record at 7-7 following their fourth straight victory.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Brockway Thursday, but the recent heavy rains have made McKinley Field unplayable. Instead of postponing another contest, the teams played at Brockway for the second time this season, with the Raiders serving as the home team.
And, Brookville completed the season sweep of the Rovers with a 7-0 victory thanks in large part to the right arm of Carson Weaver, strong defense and some timely hitting and baserunning.
Weaver and Noah Shaffer combined on a 3-hit shutout, with Weaver tossing the first 5 2/3 innings before hitting the pitch limit. He allowed all three Brockway hits while striking out seven and walking four in beating the Rovers for the second time. Weaver went the distance in a 4-1 victory at Brockway on April 20.
Shaffer came with two outs in the sixth and promptly picked off Matt Brubaker, who had walked, to end the inning when he took off too early for third on a 3-2 pitch. The pickoff was the third of the game for Brookville.
Shaffer then struck out the side in order in the seventh to finish off the game as he and Weaver combined for 10 Ks in the game.
That duo was backed by an offense that pounded out 11 hits as the Raiders scored all their runs in just two innings — three in the first and four in the fifth. Weaver and Riley Smith each had three hits to lead the Raiders.
Prior to the game, both teams formed a circle around the pitcher’s mound to honor the memory of Greg Bean, a 2003 Clarion High School graduate and former Redbank Valley boys basketball head coach who passed away of a heart attack Wednesday at the age of 37.
Amongst that circle was Bean’s father, Terry Bean, who umpired the game behind home plate as scheduled despite the passing of his son. Carson Weaver read a prayer as a tribute to the Beans.
“I always start the beginning of our winter season throwing program and remind them that when we come to practice ... I want two to two and half hours of your full attention and effort,” said Brookville head coach Chad Weaver, who umpired a PIAA Championship game alongside Terry Bean. “And speaking to the kids, nobody in this room for the most part has to worry about a paycheck to make a mortgage or worry about real life issues.
“This is a game and they are 17-18 (years old) and have their whole lives in front of them. On the way down here on the bus, I said, ‘Terry is part of our family.’ He wears a PIAA patch, and we see him 2-3 times a year, and we got to see some real life stuff here ... not the being 0-for-4 in a baseball game.
“He (Greg Bean) was 37 years old. I told these guys you’re going to blink and be fathers. This is real life stuff and we need to make sure we recognize that and give our best to Terry.
“I worked one state final, i was second base and Terry was at first. I know Terry is extremely proud of Greg’s accomplishments, as well as he should be. It just goes to show you every day that we’re blessed and we shouldn’t take anything for granted. And, our thoughts and prayers are with Terry and his family right now.”
As for the game itself, Chad Weaver said, “That was the second matchup of the year (Weaver vs. Swanson), and I know Matt (Melillo) feels the same way I do. I hate to throw the same kid at the same school twice in a season. But, with us losing a game this week to rain, I really wanted to get Carson some work and Noah too.
“We have some big games next week, so I treated it kind of a bullpen for Noah and getting Carson loose. Ezra battled and we didn’t earn all the runs we got. We got some help with some things, and I thought he threw really well.
“We need to win games though, and this gets us back to .500. We knew we were going to be scratching and fighting for every win we could get this year, and we don’t take anybody for granted. We came away with a nice victory, and we played some decent defense and have been playing decent defense.
“We’re very thankful for Peter Grecco (Brockway AD) and Matt and those guys being willing to host us again down here to get this one in. Our field is underwater. We need some sunlight and wind bad, and we didn’t get any of that this week. A rough week all around, but thankfully we got one in at least.”
Brockway tried to make some noise in the top of the first when Andrew Brubaker singled with two outs. He went to second and third on wild pitches before Ezra Swanson walked.
Brubaker then tried to get the attention of Weaver as he broke up the third base line on a pitch. He then tried it a second time, but was picked off third by catcher Smith to end the inning.
Brookville carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning, where it scored three times to grab the early lead. Those proved to be the only runs the Raiders needed on the day.
Smith jump-started things with a leadoff single. Courtesy runner Kolton Griffin then took second on a passed ball and third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Shaffer sacrifice fly.
Carson Weaver followed with a single to left and was replaced on the bases by Sam Krug. After Krug took second on a wild pitch, Bryce Weaver struck out on a pitch that went to the back stop allowing him to reach safely and Krug to take third.
Krug quickly scored on another wild pitch before Hunter Greeley doubled home Bryce Weaver to make it 3-0.
Swanson, who started for Brockway, did his part to keep the Rovers in the game from there as kept the Raiders off the board in the second, third and fourth innings.
However, the Rovers struggled to get anything going against Carson Weaver, who retired the side in order in the second and third.
Gage Park ended that streak when he was hit by a pitch to open the fourth. Weaver then struck out Andrew Brubaker before picking off Park at first. Swanson followed with a walk, but a fly ball to right by Matt Brubaker promptly ended the inning.
Brockway threatened again in the fifth as it loaded the bases on singles by Chad Young and Eric Lindenmuth and walk from Dylan Bash around a pair of outs. The Rovers couldn’t break through, though, as third baseman Greeley tracked down a popup in foul territory to end the frame with the bases full.
Brookville made that missed opportunity hurt as it pushed four runs across in the bottom of the fifth to break the game open at 7-0.
Carson Weaver got the inning rolling with a leadoff double, while Bryce Weaver walked. After Swanson struck out Greeley, Owen Fleming hit a fly ball to shallow right that was dropped, allowing Krug to score.
Sergio Sotillo followed with an infield single that brought home Bryce Weaver, while Fleming scored moments later on a wild pitch. Carter Kessler then capped the big inning as he got down a squeeze bunt to plate Sotillo to make it 7-0.
Carson Weaver then hit the 100-pitch limit following a 2-out walk to Matt Brubaker in the sixth, but Shaffer came on and promptly picked off Brubaker to end the inning before recording three strikeouts in the seventh to finish the game off.
“It was the little things again,” said Rovers coach Matt Melillo. “When you have Ezra, who is a senior, is giving his all and there’s just kind of no support behind him. It’s kind of frustrating right now.
“But, you have to give it to Brookville. Weaver came out there, and we knew we were facing him, and he pitched a gem. He pitched his game out there, and they played a good ball game despite the weather and the conditions. We gotta learn from it and move on.”
Like Weaver, Melillo also was very appreciative of the elder Bean calling the the game in spite of his family’s loss.
“You have to give it to the PIAA and the umpires that come out here and try to help us and support us every game despite the conditions,” said Melillo. “They aren’t here fo the money. It’s a sad day for him (Terry Bean), but we really appreciate him coming out and fighting through it even though it was tough for him.”
Brookville is back action Monday at DuBois, with the teams finishing a game suspended earlier this season in Brookville due to an electrical hazard in the sixth inning before playing a second contest as well.
Brockway (3-9) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
BROOKVILLE 7,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 000 0 — 0
Brookville 300 040 x — 7
Brockway—0
Dylan Bash ss-p 2000, Gage Park rf-2b 2000, Andrew Brubaker lf-c 3010, Ezra Swanson p-lf 1000, Matt Brubaker 3b-ss 2000, Jeremy Swanson cf 3000, Chad Young 1b 3000, Raiden Craft c 2000, Logan Faith rf 1000, Eric Lindenmuth 2b-3b 2010. Totals: 21-0-3-0.
Brookville—7
Riley Smith c 4030, Noah Shaffer lf-p 3001, Carson Weaver p-lf 4030, Landon Marrara pr-lf 0000, Bryce Weaver 1b 2200, Ladd Blake 1b 1000, Hunter Greeley 3b 3011, Sam Krug cr-ph-3b 1210, Owen Fleming 2b 4110, Sergio Sotillo ss 3111, Dylan Tollini rf 1000, Kai Kaltenbach ph 1000, Kolton Griffin cr-rf-lf 0100, Carter Kessler cf 2011. Totals: 28-7-11-4.
Errors: Brockway 1, Brookville 0. LOB: Brockway 5, Brookville 8. 2B: C. Weaver, Greeley. SF: Shaffer. SAC: Kessler. HBP: Park (by C. Weaver). SB: Kessler. PO: Park (by C. Weaver), A. Brubaker (by Smith), M. Brubaker (by Shaffer).
Pitching
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-4 1/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Dylan Bash-1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Brookville: Carson Weaver-5 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB; Noah Shaffer-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: C. Weaver. Losing pitcher: E. Swanson.