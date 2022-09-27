DuBOIS — The Brookville Raiders boys soccer team had plenty of shots on goal in the first half of Monday’s game against DuBois Central Catholic as they outshot the Cardinals 14-2 in the half. However, shots on goal don’t always translate into actual goals, as was the case of the scoreless first half thanks in part to a myriad of saves by Cardinal goalkeeper Cartar Kosko. But the Raiders would finally cash in late in the second half on two Isaac Reitz goals within 53 seconds of each other as Brookville beat DCC, 2-0.
“In the first half we really controlled the flow of the match,” Brookville head coach Dave Reitz said. “We treated Kosko like he was our target. And the kid can catch — he’s a good keeper, he’s got great hands ... We did him a lot of favors (by having many shots hit directly to him) but he still made good saves. That kid played outstanding today.
“At halftime we started to make our adjustments and tell them — which is the same thing we’ve been saying for years — to work post-to-post. Then Isaac was on the end of a Steve Plyler assist and then (53 seconds later) he was on the end of a Tom Bowser assist on the back post making the run.”
The Raiders kept pressuring with shots by Plyler and Brad Fiscus, but to no avail while DCC’s Kyan Peck got the two lone shots off for the Cardinals in the first half.
“I think defensively that was the best game we’ve played all year,” Cardinals head coach Phil Esposito said. “That was a playoff-like game with the fast pace, all of the motion going on, weather. That was just one of those games that whoever scores first late is going to win that game.”
Cardinal Luke Fragle got a shot on goal about 30 seconds into the second half, but Brookville would then continue with some close calls as the rain and the wind really started to whip around, including a cross by Plyler to Bowser that just missed the mark.
Brookville would get the game’s first goal at the 66:40 mark as Plyler crossed it over to Reitz, who then found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead. Just 53 seconds later, it was almost the same scenario — this time with Bowser feeding Reitz, who in turn made the shot for the 2-0 lead at the 67:33 mark.
“We didn’t lose confidence no matter what,” coach Reitz said. “We were controlling the match for the most part and controlled the flow and tempo. Our back four played an outstanding game today, especially our outside backs. They were moving the ball up and into channels. They were making overlapping runs — they really played well. All in all, we controlled the match and we ended up being rewarded with those two goals late.”
DuBois Central Catholic was able to go a bit more on the offensive late, with Peck and Fragle missing a couple of opportunities, but to no avail as the final buzzer sounded and the Raiders walked away with a 2-0 road win.
The Raiders outshot the Cardinals 28-9 on the day with Kosko having 16 saves for DCC.
“Cartar keeps us in every game,” Esposito said. “With that wind blowing goal post to goal post, it’s tough to read and we worked with him before the beginning of the game. And he was just reading the ball good and keeping us in it.”
Brookville goes to 4-7 on the season while DCC falls to 2-6. Both teams will have a day to rest but they’ll be back in action on Wednesday against each other — this time at Brookville. Coach Reitz said he was pleased with the win and the team’s overall record isn’t necessarily indicative of how they’ve been playing.
“Thus far through the season, we’ve lost four games by one goal,” coach Reitz said. “Three of those games were on a penalty kick within the last five minutes of the match. We’re right there in every match playing competitive. We’re with everybody. The big thing is these kids just keep believing. They’re believing in what they’re doing and they’re believing in our message as coaches and the program we’re selling to them.”
Coach Espositio said they’ll take what they learned today and apply it for the rematch on Wednesday.
“We did very well on two-thirds of the field,” Esposito said. “Now it’s just trying to get a couple good shots off on our final third. But we moved the ball good. Defense played tough stepping in front of balls, especially with that wind and the slick grass, they were able to get in front of the ball and control it. If that doesn’t happen, we give up a couple of other goals. But Wednesday we’re going to hopefully carry the momentum over and we’ve just got to learn how to play a full 80 minutes and see what happens.”
BROOKVILLE 2,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 0
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 2 — 2
DCC 0 0 — 0
Second Half
B—Isaac Reitz (Steve Plyler assist), 66:40.
B—Isaac Reitz (Thomas Bowser assist), 67:33.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 28, DCC 9. Saves: Brookville 3 (Brody Barto), DCC 16 (Cartar Kosko). Corner kicks: Brookville 6, DCC 2.