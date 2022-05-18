BROCKWAY — Looking for positives and a few wins to bolster themselves for the up-and-coming District 9 Class 2A playoff pairings, the Brookville Raiders baseball team got one Tuesday on the infield turf at Brockway Area High School.
Riding a complete-game three-hitter from senior right-hander Jamison Rhoades, the Raiders blanked Brockway 6-0.
Now the Raiders take an 8-7 record into Wednesday’s regular-season finale at Bradford. Another win could get them out of a dreaded 8/9 seed prelim round game on Monday and into a No. 7 seed. The 8/9 winner advances to the quarterfinal round 24 hours later on Tuesday against the top seed, likely either Johnsonburg or Curwensville depending on how the rest of the week shakes out.
“I told the guys you can only control what you can control and so far we’ve accomplished half of that,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “Bradford is going to look to beat us obviously after playing them down here in a snowball fight a few weeks ago and I’m sure they’re gearing up to try to spoil any plans that we have.”
Certainly part of the Raiders’ plan is to get some effective pitching and that’s what Rhoades gave them in an 86-pitch effort that saw him face just one over the minimum through five innings. He took a one-hitter into the seventh before giving up two singles, then ended the game with his eighth strikeout.
Matthew Brubaker singled to lead off the fourth inning, and Daniel Shugarts and Andrew Brubaker singled in the seventh.
“Jamo was just absolutely dominant today, very efficient, worked quick and threw strikes, easily his best performance of the year,” Weaver said. “But not only pitching, but playing his position covering first and taking two base hits away. It was good to get some confidence going into the playoffs.”
While Rhoades was blanking the Rovers, the Rovers pitching duo of Ezra Swanson and Dylan Bash held the Raiders scoreless in all but one of their seven at-bats.
But, obviously, that was the difference as the Raiders, after going 10 up nine down against Swanson in the first three innings, scored all of their runs in the top of the fourth using five of their hits in the game in the decisive scoring rally.
The Raiders sent 10 batters to the plate and probably could’ve extended the inning had it not been for getting two runners thrown out on the bases. Owen Caylor and Rhoades singled to start things. Griffin Ruhlman doubled in Caylor and Rhoades’ courtesy runner Easton Belfiore scored when Hunter Geer reached on an infield error.
Carson Weaver chopped a pitch back to Swanson, who mishandled the ball long enough to allow Ruhlman to score as he threw out Weaver at first. Carter Kessler reached on a sacrifice bunt that pushed Geer home, but was thrown out when he strayed to far off second when Pierson Ruhlman’s ball was initially mishandled by Rovers third baseman Daniel Shugarts.
Then a walk to Riley Smith set up Hunter Roney’s two-run double. He was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple.
And that was it. The only other Raiders’ hit came from Roney to lead off the game. The Rovers’ Bash threw the final three scoreless and hitless innings, walking three and striking out three.
“Tonight I was a little disappointed with the bats, but you have to tip the cap to Brockway. They kept us guessing and they were pitching backwards a lot and front-footed us a lot and we squeaked out six runs today,” Weaver said.
The season ends at 3-16 for the Rovers, who won’t make up their postponed game from Monday with Forest Area.
“Give Brookville credit,” Rovers head coach Terry Moore said. “They hit the ball really hard a couple times, we made a few mistakes and they made us pay. But it still comes down to needing to score runs and we’ve struggled doing that a little bit this year and it’s something we have to get better at. We can’t make the little mistakes.”
Moore’s team played a very respectable schedule, with two games against the Raiders, the top two likely Class AA seeds in Johnsonburg and Curwensville, two as well against DuBois Central Catholic and Elk County Catholic, and single games against Punxsutawney, Karns City and Redbank Valley.
Moore loses just three seniors to graduation — Marcus Bennett, Shugarts and Dylan Antonuccio.
“It’s a young team,” Moore added. “We had five sophomores starting out there and a freshman. We started playing better at the end of the year, but we have to grow in the offseason. We have this beautiful facility, so there’s no reason we can’t be down here working on something a couple times a week and we have a Legion team going and it’s exciting.
“There are some freshmen who are going to come in here next year and push some of these guys, so we just need to work to get better.”
BROOKVILLE 6, BROCKWAY 0
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 600 0 — 6
Brockway 000 000 0 — 0
Brookville –6
Hunter Roney 2b 4022, Owen Caylor 3b 4110, Jamison Rhoades p 4010, Griffin Ruhlman 1b 3111, Patrick Diedrich pr 0000, Hunter Geer cf 4101, Carson Weaver c 2001, Logan Oakes cr 0000, Carter Kessler lf 1001, Pierson Ruhlman rf 2100, Bryce Rafferty ph 1000, Riley Smith ss 2100. Totals: 27-6-6-6.
Brockway –0
Ezra Swanson p-rf 1000, Matthew Brubaker ss 3010, Dylan Bash 2b-p 3000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3010, Chad Young 1b 3000, Logan Faith rf 1000, Andrew Brubaker rf-c 2010, Raiden Craft c-2b 3000, Jeremy Swanson lf 2000, Marcus Bennett cf 2000. Totals: 23-0-3-0.
Errors: Brockway 3, Brookville 2. LOB: Brookville 5, Brockway 4. DP: Brookville. 2B: Roney, Ruhlman. SAC: Kessler. SB: Faith, Geer, Kessler. HBP: Faith (by Rhoades).
Pitching
Brookville: Rhoades 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 SO, 1 BB.
Brockway: Swanson 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Bash 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 3 BB.
Winning pitcher: Rhoades. Losing pitcher: Swanson.