KARNS CITY, Pa. –Entering the District 9 Class 2A championship game between Brookville and Central Clarion Saturday night at Karns City, Brookville head coach Scott Park thought his team might be able to win the line of scrimmage.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, that wasn’t the case, and Central Clarion rolled to a 35-0 win and the first championship in the Clarion/Clarion-Limestone/North Clarion co-op’s four-year history.
“I thought we would be able to run the ball,” Park said. “We liked our line against their line and stuff. We thought we would be able to do that, and there were some cases where we did do that. But it seemed like we would get ourselves in good position and we shot ourselves in the foot.”
Central Clarion outgained Brookville 356 yards to 121 including 110 yards to 19 in the second half, a half that saw the Raiders not gain a first down.
“We just did a good job reading our keys,” Central Clarion head coach Davey Eggleton said. “We didn’t sell out on the run. We played our four-man front just like we did all season. Our big guys up front ate up blocks, and our inside backers –Ryan Hummell and Braylon Beckwith –played fantastically. They just made everything bounce out and we strung them out when they tried to run up inside. We just did a fantastic job coming up and making tackles.”
Park didn’t think the Wildcats did anything special on defense.
“They just played hard-nosed defense,” Park said. “They were beating us to the punch it seemed like. (No.) 11 (Hummell) gave us fits at the linebacker position all night. It is hard to explain.”
Central Clarion built a 21-0 lead by halftime thanks to four big plays.
The first one was a 29-yard punt return that set up the Wildcats at the Brookville 25 on its first drive.
Then, after a blindside block call on Central Clarion backed them up the 37-yard line, Jase Ferguson hit Tommy Smith down the far sideline for a 32-yard gain to the Brookville 5-yard line leading to a 5-yard Conner Kopnitsky touchdown run just 1:40 into the contest.
On Central Clarion’s next possession, it was a big pass play that made it 14-0.
After the Wildcats turned the Raiders away on downs at the Central Clarion 19-yard line, it took just four plays for the game to become a two-score affair.
Again it was Smith making the big play, as he beat Noah Peterson deep down the near sideline for a 57-yard touchdown pass from Ferguson with 4:04 to play in the first quarter.
The next big play was a 76-yard pass and catch to Rex, who took a short pass over the middle, broke into the clear, and used his elite speed to outrace the Brookville defenders to the end zone.
“Every time I catch the ball, I am looking for an opening,” Rex said. “Any opening I can find, I break through it.”
With the Wildcats up 21 at halftime, any thoughts of a Brookville comeback were erased on the opening drive of the second half when Central Clarion took the second-half kickoff and marched 63 yards on 12 plays taking 6:51 off the clock.
The drive ended with a 1-yard Ryan Hummell touchdown run that all but put the game out of reach.
“I thought our offensive line just took over,” Eggleton said. “We just pounded the football. All of our backs ran hard. When we did throw it, Jase made great decisions. It was just a fantastic job by the whole team. It was a great whole-team effort.”
Ferguson and Kopnitsky each ran for 70 yards on 14 carries for Central Clarion with Ferguson also going 4 of 12 passing for 192 yards. Smith added two catches for 89 yards.
Rex had two grabs for 102 yards and now unofficially has 1,515 yards receiving on the season on 58 catches with 13 touchdowns. The 1,515 yards are the second-most in a single season in D9 history behind only Kyle Hopson of DuBois, who had 1,665 yards in 2016 on 101 catches with 18 TDs. Rex passed Port Allegany’s Nick Conway and Tyce Miller. Conway had 77 catches for 1,472 yards and a D9 record 24 TDs in 2012 while Miller had 79 grabs for 1,425 yards and 18 TDs the same season.
Jackson Zimmerman had a strong first half for the Raiders rushing for 71 yards on 15 carries in the opening half, but, like the rest of his teammates, had trouble getting going in the second half finishing with 89 yards on 22 carries.
Central Clarion will face City League champion Westinghouse in the PIAA playoffs Friday night at Cupples Stadium starting at 7 p.m.