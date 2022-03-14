HERSHEY — The Brookville wrestling program came oh so close to crowning its fourth PIAA Class AA state champion in four years, and seventh in the last nine, Saturday in Hershey.
However, Raider senior Owen Reinsel came up just short in his 132-pound championship bout and had to settle for a silver medal in the final match of his standout Raiders career.
Reinsel’s silver headlined another great weekend in Hershey for the Brookville program, one that saw more history made even without another gold medal making the trip back to Jefferson County. The Raiders once again had multiple state medalists, as three of the six wrestlers it took to the Giant Center landed on the podium.
Reinsel factored into a lot of that “historical” talk, as did Cole Householder, who became the first freshman in Brookville’s storied program to win a PIAA medal with his seventh-place finish at 120 pounds. That came a weekend after he became the first Raider freshman to ever win a Northwest Regional title.
Senior Bryce Rafferty also ended his career with a medal hung around his neck Saturday afternoon as he placed sixth at 215 pounds.
The weekend largely belonged to Reinsel, though, as he became just the third Raider to qualify for states for a fourth time — joining Taylor Ortz (2013-16) and Caleb Hetrick (2015-18).
He opened his weekend with a pair of wins to guarantee himself a third straight medal, becoming just the sixth Brookville wrestler to achieve that milestone. Reinsel was fourth each of the last two years.
Fans then got what they wanted at 132, as Reinsel, ranked No. 2 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, and top-ranked Brandan Chletsos (41-9), a senior from Notre Dame-Green Pond both reached the finals.
That matchup proved to be a close, tactical one, that unfortunately for Reinsel (43-3) and the Brookville faithful saw Chletsos pull out a 1-0 victory.
The pair wrestled a scoreless first period before Chletsos scored the lone point on an escape with 1:16 left in the second. Reinsel chose bottom in the third and battled all period to get out.
Chletsos was hit with a stall warning with 44 seconds. Fowlling the resart, Reinsel continued to battle and nearly pulled off a winning move for a reversal in the closing seconds. Reinsel and his coaches felt he had scored the reversal, but officials ruled Chletsos had remained in control and held on for the win.
The state title was the first for Chletsos, who finished as a four-time medalist. He won a silver medal last year and placed sixth and third in his first two trips to Hershey.
“I thought we had a pretty fantastic weekend for Brookville wrestling,” said Raiders head coach Dave Klepfer. “We got a couple underclassmen down here and got their feet wet and our older guys came down and continued some of the success they have had on the floor before.”
The Lehigh-bound Reinsel finished his standout career with a 142-21 record. That win total ranks him third in school history behind only Taylor Ortz (156-16) and Eli Morres (151-16). If not for last year’s shortened season because of COVID-19, Reinsel would have had a chance to make a run at both of those two,
Reinsel’s state finals match also featured the most decorated pairing in terms of wins in Hershey, as Chletsos finished his career with a 151-28 mark.
“It’s not want I wanted (silver), but it’s definitely better than getting fourth for a third year in a row,” said Reinsel. “It’s not the way I wanted to end it, but I have bigger and better things to look forward to at Lehigh, just becoming a better person and a better wrestler.
“We’ve been prepping for that match (finals vs. Chletsos) for a long time ... it just didn’t play out the way we wanted it to. A lot of people are going to think i had two (at the end), and lot of people are going to think i didn’t.
“It’s going to be one of those debate things. Of course, I thought I thought it was two, but maybe I didn’t make the right decision. Maybe a should have just kicked away and got my one point. I don’t really know. It is what it is. That’s wrestling.
“I’m very proud of my high school career. I wanted to be the best Brookville Raider wrestler ever. Of course that didn’t happen, but I was super close to the wins record but that COVID season set us back, then I missed the first five matches of my freshman year.”
Klepfer had high praise for his senior.
“Obviously, we came up a little short there in the finals, but it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort. It was a hard-fought match, and a matter of seconds. But, Owen is one of those kids who will learn and grow from it, It will sting for a while, but it’s going to drive him to do bigger things once he gets to Lehigh. I think he has a bright future ahead of him.
“He’s had a great career. You talk about a 140-plus wins, approaching 80 pins and the type of leader he was in our room not only showing them how to practice but how to carry yourself outside the room. He’s a top-notch student and top-notch individual.
“My heart breaks for him, but he’s had a fantastic career for us. We’re going to miss him.”
Rafferty (37-8) made the most of his first trip to states, placing fifth at 215 after entering state ranked No. 5. He won his first two bouts to reach Friday night’s semifinals before being pinned by three-time state champ Dayton Pitzer, a senior from Mount Pleasant, in 1:23.
Pitzer pinned all four wrestlers he faced in winning title No. 3, with Raffery lasting the longest of the quartet. The only thing that stopped Pitzer from being a four-time champ is an injury that forced him to miss his entire sophomore year.
From there, Rafferty lost a pair of close bouts in the consolation bracket.
Girard junior Abraham Keep edged Rafferty, 4-2, in the consy semifinals Friday night on his way to placing fourth.
Rafferty came back Saturday afternoon to battle Corry senior Hayden Linkerhof (36-8) for fifth place in a rematch of the Northwest Regional final, a match Linkerhof won 11-3.
This go around was much tighter. In fact, Rafferty took a 3-1 lead to the third period after scoring a takedown late in the first period and escaping from the bottom position in the second.
Linkerhof chose bottom in the third and struggled to get out from from under the Raider. Rafferty looked like he night ride out the Beaver, but Linkerhof reversed the Raider with 26 seconds left to even the score, 3-2, to send the match to overtime.
In the extra session, it was Linkerhof who came up with a takedown with 25 seconds left to come away with a 5-3 win to take home fifth place.
“The ultimate goal this year was to get here, and once I got here it was to get a medal,” said Rafferty. “I advanced from the quarterfinals to the semifinals and achieved what I wanted.”
“Bryce came in ranked seventh (prior to regionals) and finished finished sixth,” said Klepfer. “He had a really nice weekend and made the semifinals, and of course ran into the champ and dropped down. I felt like on a different day we might be the second or third best kid in the weight.
“It just didn’t work out this weekend. I mean, we majored the kid who took third in the quarters. He’s another one you’re going to miss, because he’s a guy who at one point this year had 20-some wins in a row. You lean on guys like that more than you realize throughout a season and certainly is going to be missed.”
As for Householder, he showed little nerves — outwardly at least — of being one of just three freshman in the 120-pound bracket. He won his opener before suffering a 6-4 loss in the quarterfinals to Bald Eagle Area junior Coen Bainey, who went on to finish third.
The Raider bounced right back with a huge win in the blood round Friday to assure himself of his historic medal and dropped into the seventh-place match after falling 9-2 to Burrell sophomore Cooper Hornack, who placed fourth.
Householder ended his weekend and season on a high note Saturday afternoon with a hard-fought 3-2 victory vs. Quaker Valley junior Logan Richey (38-14).
The duo wrestled a scoreless first, then Richey grabbed the lead with an escape eight seconds into the second. The two battled on their feet most of the period before Householder got in deep and scored a takedown with 31 seconds left in the period. Richey did escape to make it 2-2 entering the third.
Householder, who started down, escape 16 seconds in to regain the lead at 3-2 and held off Richey on his feet from there to take home seventh place. Householder finished with a 37-10 record, with that win total being a freshman record for Brookville according to Klepfer.
“It feels awesome, but I wouldn’t be here without all the practice that our coaches put me through and my great practice partners I have in the room,” said Householder. “It all kind of comes down to how you’re going to last with these kids knowing you can’t freeze up on this floor.
“I did set goal (before the season), but they were kind of ‘laugh at’ goals. It was a goal to get down here for sure, but I don’t know if my goal was really to medal.”
“It’s hard a freshman to get down here and have success, especially when you get out of that 106-pound weight class,” said Klepfer. “And, he was in a pretty deep weight too. That was one of the deeper weights here I thought.
“He had a fantastic year and is the first freshman placewinner in our history. And, there’s a pretty good list of wrestlers who have come through that haven’t done that. Any time you make history in a program, certainly like the one we have with our history, it’s a big deal. I’m proud of him.”