BROOKVILLE — Clayton Cook wasn’t thrilled with his weekend performance at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament.
Wednesday night in a dogfight against visiting Oil City, the Raiders’ 6-foot-4 senior center wasn’t going to let his team lose. And he didn’t foul out either.
Cook went for 27 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots as the Raiders grinded out a 66-60 win over the Oilers who had blasted two District 9 teams — DuBois 65-39 and Clarion 74-40 — in winning the Keystone Tournament.
The Raiders trailed the Oilers by a point going into the fourth quarter at 51-50 thanks to Noah Peterson’s bank-shot 3-pointer that beat the buzzer. By the 2:05 mark of the fourth, Peterson’s basket put the Raiders up 62-54.
But it was hang-on time as the Oilers got it back to 62-60 with one minute left on Ethen Knox’s basket. However, that’s as close as it got as the Raiders scored the only points the rest of the way to improve to 2-1.
“That was a huge win,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We were down most of the game, not by a lot but we’d make a run and they’d put it back on. I thought both teams played very well, but for us to be down most of the game an not give up, there were many times something could have gone wrong, but we kept fighting and that built a lot of character.
“We did a lot of things we were doing wrong, but a lot of things we could build off. We didn’t use as much of the young kids, but some did play and stepped up and when the game was on the line, they stepped up and that was the difference.”
Jack Pete and Noah Peterson scored 11 and 10 points respectively and amazingly, along with Cook finished with four personal fouls. All three had three going into the fourth and all three had four personals by the 3:52 mark of the fourth, but none fouled out.
Cook wanted to come out strong after scoring 14 points in the two tournament games. It wasn’t a bad weekend, but he knew it could be better.
“The coaches told me to go strong to the hoop every time and I basically wasn’t hesitating when I went up,” Cook said. “I’m still trying to be patient finding other guys and being aggressive and getting to my spots.”
Cook hit on 13 of 18 shots, scoring eight points in the first, nine in the third and eight in the closing fourth. It offset the hot game from Oilers senior guard Jake Hornbeck, who fired in 28 points.
“As soon as we got going, I knew it was going to be a close game and I had to play good,” Cook said. “Over the weekend, we had a close one and not a close one, but against Oil City, I felt I needed to play well.”
And he did. Cook scored eight of the Raiders’ first 10 points in the fourth.
“It was fun watching Clayton,” Park said. “I’ve seen him do it a lot. That’s what we need out of him and he can do both, inside and out … We talked about this weekend. He was disappointed with how he played and knows he’s better than that. It’s in there. We have to get it out every game.”
The Oilers got it to within 62-60 after Knox’s layup, but Kellan Haines’ layup made it 64-60 with 36 seconds remaining. The Oilers couldn’t score again as Connor Marshall hit two of four free throws in the final seconds.
The Raiders led 15-11 after the first quarter and the Oilers 30-27 at halftime. The Oilers’ largest lead was five points at 46-41 after Sayyid Donald’s basket with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Hornbeck was fouled by Pete on a 3-pointer and made all three with 5.3 seconds in the third before Peterson beat the buzzer for his 3-point banker to close the quarter.
Peterson picked up his fourth personal at the 6:40 mark of the fourth, Pete with 5:37 left and Cook at the 3:52 mark.
NOTES: The Raiders host Cambridge Springs Tuesday. … Oil City won the JV game, 49-47, in overtime and the Raiders’ freshman team beat Oil City by two points earlier in the evening. … Knox, the record-breaking running back for the Oil City football team, scored 10 points with eight rebounds. … Hornbeck made 9 of 16 shots from the field and all nine of his free throws. … The Raiders shot 56 percent (28-for-50) from the field and had 12 turnovers compared to the Oilers’ 40 percent (23-for-57) and nine turnovers in a well-played game on both sides. … The Raiders were 4-for-8 from the 3-point line, the Oilers just 2-for-14.