BROOKVILLE — Taking all but two of the 13 bouts, including three by forfeit, the Brookville Raiders wrestlers routed visiting Redbank Valley 61-6 Tuesday night.
They’ll take an 8-1 dual meet record into the New Year’s break with the Raiders host Johnsonburg Wednesday before heading to the Mid-Winter Mayhem held at Indiana University of Pa. Jan. 7-8.
The Rams lost to Redbank Valley last week, 48-30, winning five bouts by pins from 145 through 189 but forfeiting the rest of the night due to a small lineup.
Against the Bulldogs on the mat, it was the Raiders winning six bouts by pin, one by major decision and one by decision.
In the close ones, Raiders freshman Cole Householder used a second-period reversal and gave up a third-period escape in a 2-1 win over Cole Bish at 126. The win netted him the Clint Puller Memorial Award for the Raiders’ outstanding performance of the match.
Brookville’s Baily Miller had a 6-2 lead on Redbank Valley’s Gabe Carroll in their heavyweight bout in the second period before Miller pinned him in 2:37.
The most entertaining bout was at the end and won by Bulldogs sophomore Daniel Evans against fellow sophomore Jared Popson at 113.
Popson took a 5-0 lead into the third period before Evans rallied, getting a four-point move off takedown to tie it at 6-6. Popson reversed Evans for an 8-6 lead, but Evans escaped and flipped Popson over for a five-point move in the final 25 seconds for a 12-8 decision.
The only other Bulldogs win came from 215-pounder Carsen Rupp, who decisioned Caden Marshall 9-2.
Other than that, it was all Raiders who got forfeit wins at 120, 160 and 172.
Raiders’ No. 3-ranked Owen Reinsel blanked No. 2 Ridge Cook 9-0 in their 132-pound bout right after Householder’s win, Brayden Kunselman pinned Jacob Kundick in 34 seconds at 138 and Brecken Cieleski decked Drew Downs in 49 seconds at 145.
The Raiders’ Josh Popson built a 14-0 lead over Duncan Blake before pinning him with 53 seconds left and after forfeits at 160 and 172, Bryce Weaver was taken down first by Cole McHenry early in their 189-pound bout but Weaver reversed him and pinned him one minute into the bout for a 49-0 Raiders lead with four bouts remaining.
Rupp got the Bulldogs on the board at 215, then it was Miller pinning Carroll and the Raiders’ Carroll getting the pin at 106 before Evans’ closed the night for the Bulldogs with a win.