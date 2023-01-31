BROOKVILLE — Running its winning streak to 11 games, the Brookville Raiders basketball team won its second road game in as many tries with a 62-39 win at North Clarion Monday night.
The Raiders (14-2) led from start to finish, 17-12 after the first quarter and 31-18 at halftime before extended to their largest lead at 62-33 with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter. North Clarion (5-13) scored the final six points of the game to avoid the 30-point PIAA Mercy Rule running clock.
Clayton Cook and Jack Pete scored 19 and 18 points respectively to lead the Raiders with Cook scoring nine of his points in the third quarter.
Cook hit two free throws at the end of the first quarter to make it 17-12 after the Wolves climbed to within three points. A 9-4 run to start the second quarter ran it to a double-figure lead at 29-16 following a Cook basket at the 2:07 mark.
Connor Marshall, who finished with eight points, all of them in the first half, turned a steal into a layup to beat the halftime horn and the Raiders led 31-18 by intermission. The Wolves scored the first basket of the second half, but the Raiders scored six straight points, four of them from Pete and the closest the hosts got the rest of the way was 14 points.
North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle scored a game-high 21 points, 13 coming in the second half.
Brookville won the JV game, 59-39, Zayden Jordan (16), Carter Makins (13) and Hunter Whitlatch (10) reached double figures for the Raiders.
The Raiders host Redbank Valley Wednesday.
BROOKVILLE 62,
NORTH CLARION 39
Score By Quarters
Brookville 17 14 15 16 — 62
North Clarion 12 6 9 12 — 39
Brookville –62
Kellan Haines 2 2-2 6, Noah Peterson 3 0-0 7, Jack Pete 9 0-0 18, Clayton Cook 7 5-6 19, Connor Marshall 3 2-3 8, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 1 0-0 2, Caleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2. Totals: 26 9-11 62.
North Clarion –39
Colbin Watterson 1 0-0 2, Aiden Hartle 6 7-8 21, Ethan Carll 0 0-0 0, Andy Castner 3 0-0 , Drake Irwin 2 0-0 4, Zeelan Hargenrader 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 7-8 39.
3-pointers: Brookville 1 (Peterson), North Clarion 2 (Hartle 2).