BROCKWAY — The Brookville Raiders boys soccer team was able to extend its season for at least another day on Monday night, as the No. 9 seeded Raiders took down the No. 8 Brockway Rovers, 2-1, in double overtime in a first round District 9 Class A matchup at Frank Varischetti Field.
With the game in its second overtime and a little over three minutes away from deciding the matchup on penalty kicks, the Raiders were able to capitalize for its first playoff win since 2013 and its first overtime win in four years.
Isaac Hetrick was able to boot one upfield ahead of Maddox Harmon, who hustled down to get the ball and played it off of a Brockway defender for a corner kick. Brad Fiscus then took the corner kick and found Caleb Kornbau — who knocked it in for the game-winner at the 106:53 mark.
“He just didn’t give up on the ball and he was able to play it off of the defender,” Brookville head coach Dave Reitz said. “So we were awarded the corner kick ... We couldn’t have drawn it up any better than it went. Our D-Mid was standing by himself on the penalty mark and he just drove it home.”
Brookville (7-10-1) outshot the defending D-9 champions 21-8 on the night and had plenty of good looks that either went wide or were stopped by Brockway goalkeeper Jacob Maze — who notched 13 saves on the night.
Brookville outshot Brockway 8-5 in the first half in a defensive duel that saw both team have opportunities but to no avail.
The second half saw the Raiders come out of the gates firing as it paid off rather quickly. Steve Plyler got a shot off that just missed left just 15 seconds into the second half and he’d also get a penalty kick at 40:50. Plyler’s kick would be high, but he’d make up for the missed opportunity less than a minute later. That’s when Plyler was able to find the back of the net off of a pass from Thomas Bowser for the 1-0 lead.
Brookville continued to be aggressive after going up 1-0, outshooting the Rovers 11-1 in the second half. But sometimes all you need is one — and that’s what Brockway did as Alex Carlson scored the game-tying goal at 51:52. Carlson took a throw in and got the shot off with two Raider defenders draped on him, but he was able to get the shot off anyways and tie the game.
From there, the Raiders had a few nice looks that were stopped by Maze, including a diving save on a shot from Bowser, as the game headed to overtime.
Both squads couldn’t capitalize in the first 15-minute overtime period as the Rover defense did a good job of clearing out any Raider opportunities. The second OT, however, saw Hetrick fire a shot at Maze as it ricocheted off of him for a Brookville corner kick. But Fiscus’ corner kick didn’t connect and a shot by Rilee Payne from deep off of a rebound was saved by Maze as the playoff matchup continued.
However, Brookville was able to pickup the win about four minutes later with Harmon’s hustle play setting up the corner kick and Kornbau’s game-winner.
Reitz said it was truly a team effort on the night, as they defeated the Rovers in two out of three games this season.
“Rilee Payne, our centerback, played an outstanding game,” Reitz said. “Actually our entire back four played a great game. Steve Plyler up high, (Brockway) bracketed him with two or three. Brad (Fiscus) played a lot through the midfield. Everyone played their part tonight. This really was a team win.”
Brookville will have less than 24 hours to rest up for its next matchup as they’ll take on top seeded Clarion-Limestone tonight at 6 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup. Reitz said he hopes they can parlay Monday’s big win into Tuesday.
“I told the boys, ‘Celebrate tonight but go home and pound a ton of protein and you need to get some carbs in, stretch, and drink a whole lot of water because we’ve got to do this all over again tomorrow,’” Reitz said. “’Celebrate tonight— tomorrow’s all business.’ I hope that we can ride the momentum that we’ve created tonight into tomorrow.”
Brockway ends its season with an 8-10 record.
BROOKVILLE 2,
BROCKWAY 1, 2 OT
Score by Halves
Brookville 0 1 0 1 — 2
Brockway 0 1 0 0 — 1
Second Half
BV—Steve Plyler (Thomas Bowser assist), 41:52.
BW—Alex Carlson, 51:52.
Second Overtime
BV—Caleb Kornbau, (Brad Fiscus assist), 106:53.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 21, Brockway 8. Saves: Brookville 4 (Brody Barto), Brockway 13 (Jacob Maze). Corner kicks: Brookville 4, Brockway 6.