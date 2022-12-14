BROOKVILLE — Jumping out to a quick lead against a visitor making a nearly two-hour weeknight trip to your gymnasium was the ideal start to things for the Brookville Raiders basketball team Tuesday night against Cambridge Springs.
The Raiders (3-1) led the Blue Devils 14-5 after the first quarter and by as many as 18 points in the second quarter as they eventually turned on the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock in the fourth quarter of a 58-28 win.
The Raiders once again got a big game from senior big man Clayton Cook who scored eight of his team-high 20 points in the first quarter. Cook, who made 9 of 15 shots from the field, added seven rebounds. He was coming off a 27-point game against Oil City the last time out.
Connor Marshall also turned in the strong game with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, adding six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The 30-point win over Cambridge Springs (2-2) was a surprise for head coach Dalton Park, whose team played its District 10 foe near Meadville for the fourth straight season. The previous three were grinding wins by the Raiders.
“We watched them on film and they played very well against Lakeview and we saw kids moving and doing a lot of things and we were a little worried,” Park said. “We had to come out ready to go and we came out and to be honest, we did a nice job stopping the weapons they do have.
“What I liked to see is that we didn’t have many forced passes, turnovers, and we were kicking the ball to the open man when we needed to and made the right shots. Our turnovers were down and you can look at that and see how the game goes.”
The Raiders committed just 11 turnovers.
Also for the Raiders, Jack Pete finished with a career-high 14 rebounds, scoring six points. Kellan Haines scored nine points with four rebounds and two steals, and Noah Peterson scored seven points with four rebounds.
The Raiders led 32-17 at halftime and built their advantage to 44-23 by the end of the third quarter before getting it to a 30-point margin and a moving clock with just under three minutes to go in the game.
Brookville won the junior varsity game, 49-29. Carter Mackins, Wyatt Lucas and Jesse Lucas scored 13, 12 and 10 points respectively for the Raiders.
The Raiders visit Elk County Catholic Friday in their District 9 League opener.
BROOKVILLE 58, CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 28
Score By Quarters
Cambridge 5 12 6 5 — 28
Brookville 14 18 14 12 — 58
Cambridge Springs –28
Ethan Counasse 0 0-0 0, Ben Leib 0 0-2 0, Josh Reisenauer 6 3-4 16, Tristan Massadra 1 0-0 2, Parker Schmidt 3 2-4 8, Tyler Troutman 1 0-0 2, Daniel Brown 0 0-0 0, Quinn Simmerman 0 0-0 0, Brett Kania 0 0-0 0, Brady Campbell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 5-8 28.
Brookville –58
Noah Peterson 3 0-2 7, Jack Pete 3 0-0 6, Clayton Cook 9 1-2 20, Connor Marshall 4 4-4 12, Caleb Kornbau 1 0-0 2, Kellan Haines 4 1-1 9, Brad Fiscus 0 0-0 0, Carter Mackins 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Lucas 0 0-0 0, Jake Semeyn 1 0-0 2, Jesse Lucas 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-9 58.
3-pointers: Brookville 2 (Cook, Peterson), Cambridge Springs 1 (Reisnauer).