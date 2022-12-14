Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wintry mix will expand across the watch area early Thursday morning and increase in intensity as it transitions to snow in most locations into Thursday afternoon. The greatest icing potential is west of I-99 with little to no ice expected east of a line from Lock Haven to Wellsboro. The heaviest snow is expected north of I-80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&