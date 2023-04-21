BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Raiders baseball team had been in plenty of tight contests this season but heading into Thursday’s game at Brockway, they only had a 1-7 record to show for it. But on Thursday afternoon, Raider pitcher Carson Weaver went the distance as Brookville picked up a 4-1 victory.
It was the third game in as many days for the Raiders after they fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 10-8, on Tuesday and 11-5 Wednesday evening after both teams went into the seventh with the game tied at 5-5. Thursday’s win saw Brookville put up three runs in the top of the second as it would end up being all they’d need to chalk up the win.
Weaver pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits and the one run while walking three and striking out seven.
“We have been snakebitten just about every step we’ve taken this year,” Brookville head coach Chad Weaver said. “So it was nice to (get a win) and we played really good defense behind Carson. Carson threw a really nice game — I think he threw 88 pitches over seven innings. He stayed efficient, stayed within the strike zone and believed in his defense.”
Coach Weaver also gave credit to catcher Riley Smith in helping his son Carson’s performance on the mound.
“Riley Smith called an excellent game,” coach Weaver said. “We were in the dugout talking about how we’d approach guys and attack hitters and Riley was like 98 percent in step with us. So that was big, too.”
Noah Shaffer led the Raiders by at the plate by going 2-for-3 with an RBI as it’s the senior’s first year at the varsity level after deciding to play baseball this season for the first time in years.
“Noah hasn’t played since he was 12,” coach Weaver said. “Noah is the kindest, most genuine soul you’ll ever come across. He comes to me in January and says — and he’s done this a couple of times in the past couple of years — he says ‘I’m thinking about playing baseball.’ I said ‘I’ll believe it when I see you (during the winter program).’ Well, he shows up and I was impressed. It had been six years but he didn’t really miss a beat. You tell him to go anywhere and he does it — he does it with a smile and he doesn’t take himself too seriously ... He’s been a really, really pleasant surprise on a team that’s really young.”
While Weaver threw a complete game, his counterpart in Brockway pitcher Ezra Swanson did the same as he allowed four hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks while striking out six.
“Ezra threw a good game for us,” Brockway head coach Matt Melillo said. “It was just some costly errors that compounded and they capitalized on it.”
Brookville scored three of its four runs in the top of the second as Ladd Blake led off and reached first after a Matt Brubaker throw from short pulled first baseman Chad Young off the bag. Two consecutive singles by Pierson Ruhlman and Kolton Griffin loaded the bases and with Kai Kaltenbach at the plate, a Swanson wild pitch allowed Blake to score for a 1-0 lead as Ruhlman got to third and Griffin to second. Kaltenbach hit into a groundout to short but played Ruhlman for a 2-0 lead and Shaffer’s RBI single up the middle gave the visitors a 3-0 advantage.
“We knew what Ezra (Swanson) is,” coach Weaver said. “Ezra mixes and hits spots. He’s deceivingly quick and he holds runners. And they’re well coached, Matty (Melillo) has them playing well and we knew they weren’t going to give us anything — we had to earn everything. It was a tight, clean ballgame.”
Brookville tacked on another in the top of the fourth after Shaffer singled with two outs and Swanson then walked three consecutive batters, the last of which being Riley Smith that allowed Shaffer to score for the 4-0 lead. From that point on, Swanson didn’t allow a single hit to the Raiders.
With Weaver allowing just one Brockway hit heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Rovers were able to get on the board after Dylan Bash led off with a walk and Gage Park slapped one to center as Bash had took off for second during the pitch, allowing Bash to get to third on the play. Andrew Brubaker then hit one deep to left for a sac fly RBI, plating Bash as the Rovers trailed 4-1. Matt Brubaker would then single after that but all Brockway momentum was wiped away as Swanson hit a grounder to Sergio Sotillo at short, who turned in a 6-3 double play to get out of the inning.
Brockway’s last stand in the bottom of the seventh came up empty as Weaver struck out Young looking to end the game in a 4-1 Raiders victory.
Melillo said he was hoping to carry things over after a big win on Wednesday — a 12-1 win over Elk County Catholic in five innings — but felt his team continues to improve.
“We’re still putting the ball in play — it’s just right at someone,” Melillo said. “Andrew Brubaker had a nice shot ... Gage Park had a good shot in the early innings ... We did some good things and we’re improving day-by-day. We just need to continue and build on that to string some wins together to help us out. We needed to capitalize on the big win (Wednesday) against ECC and we need to build off of that and continue it into the next game.”
Brockway (3-7) gets a week off and will host Johnsonburg on Thursday.
Brookville (2-7) completes its consecutive games stretch at four today hosting Clearfield as coach Weaver feels they’ll be able to take Thursday’s win as momentum moving forward — especially after dropping tight games early in the season.
“(Redbank Valley head coach) Craig Hibell and I are really good friends and (Thursday) morning was pretty rough — as you can imagine,” coach Weaver said after coming off of close back-to-back DCC losses Tuesday and Wednesday. “I get out of bed to a text from him and he went down through five games that were literally where it came down to two plays and it could’ve went the other way. You know these things as a coach but to have somebody else tell you, to hear them from somebody else, it makes you feel a little bit better and makes your coffee not taste as bitter.
“But we’ve been in a couple spots where our youth has exposed itself — and we knew we were young. They’ve got to learn. It’s a difficult thing. You have to learn this game. You’ve got to learn to lose and you’ve got to learn how to win. And the latter is most of the times harder. We’ve have a couple of chances to (be aggressive and get a win) and we hadn’t done it. Tonight was one of those nights where Carson kind of cruised and we got the job done. Hopefully we can build on this. There’s a lot of contagious things in baseball — both good and bad. We’re hoping for something good for once.”
BROOKVILLE 4,
BROCKWAY 1
Score by Innings
Brookville 030 100 0 — 4
Brockway 000 001 0 — 1
Brookville—4
Carter Kessler ss-cf 3000, Riley Smith c 2001, Carson Weaver p 3000, Sam Krug cr 0000, Ladd Blake 1b 4100, Pierson Ruhlman 3b 4110, Kolton Griffin lf 3110, Luke Burton rf 1000, Kai Kaltenbach rf 2001, Sergio Sotillo ss 1000, Noah Shaffer dh 3121, Owen Fleming 2b 1000, Landen Marrara cf-rf-lf 0000. Totals: 26-4-4-3.
Brockway—1
Dylan Bash 3b 1100, Gage Park lf 3010, Andrew Brubaker c 2001, Matt Brubaker ss 3010, Ezra Swanson p 3000, Raiden Craft dh 3000, Logan Faith rf 3000, Chad Young 1b 2000, Jendy Cuello pr 0000, Jeremy Swanson cf 2010, Eric Lindemuth 2b 0000. Totals: 22-1-3-1.
Errors: Brookville 2, Brockway 3. LOB: Brookville 7, Brockway 3. DP: Brookville 1, Brockway 0. SAC: Fleming. SF: A. Brubaker. SB: Krug. CS: A. Brubaker (by Smith). HBP: Weaver (by E. Swanson).
Pitching
Brookville: Carson Weaver-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO.
Brockway: Ezra Swanson-7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Weaver. Losing pitcher: Swanson.