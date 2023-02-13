HERSHEY — By far, the two best teams in the PIAA Class 2A Dual Meet Championship bracket had to meet in Friday’s quarterfinal round.
Faith Christian of District 1 and Notre Dame-Green Pond of District 11 battled with Faith Christian notching a 28-26 win. From there, both dominated their respective brackets.
Faith Christian blasted its next two foes, including D10 champion Fort LeBoeuf, 54-12, in Saturday afternoon’s final.
Notre Dame, a private school from Easton, routed its way to a third-place finish in the consolation bracket, dumping Berks Catholic 40-16 for third place. In Saturday morning’s opening consolation round, Notre Dame handed the Brookville Raiders a 47-13 setback.
The Raiders’ trip to Giant Center finished up 2-2. They beat WPIAL runner-up Burrell 32-25 in their opener on Thursday, then lost 30-19 to Berks Catholic. They clinched a match for Saturday with a hard-fought 27-26 over Warrior Run before running into Notre Dame.
Knowing what was waiting for them on Saturday, head coach Dave Klepfer’s team certainly used it as a measuring stick for potential individual rematches down the road.
“As the season went on with this group and the more we learned about them, I don’t think they’re going to lay down for anybody,” Klepfer said. “That’s the main talk we had Friday was we knew we had a tough task ahead of us and we just talked about fighting and making people earn every single point.
“We had some guys who were outclassed obviously in a handful of matches, but it wasn’t a lack of effort. The effort was always there.”
Notre Dame had eight ranked wrestlers per papowerwrestling.com, four in the top four and six of the eight notched bonus-point wins, seven of them pins with one technical fall.
The Raiders got wins from No. 5 Cole Householder at 127, Brecken Cieleski at 133, Coyha Brown at 160 and No. 6 Jackson Zimmerman at 189.
Householder needed the 60-second overtime takedown period to get past Gavyn Kelton in an 8-6 decision. Kelton pulled off a four-point move on Householder in the final 20 seconds of regulation before Householder took Kelton down 26 seconds into overtime.
Cieleski followed Householder at 133 with a solid 6-0 decision over Tanner McQueen, taking a 1-0 lead into the third period where he scored two sets of back points.
At 160, Brown also turned in a strong third-period finish, escaping late in the second period for the 5-4 lead then riding out Joe Lapenna — not ranked but coming off a 33-win season last year and missed time with an injury this year — the entire third period to get the one-point decision.
The Raiders’ final win came from Zimmerman at 189 where he handled Connor Smalley in a 13-3 major decision.
At least two “quality losses” were turned in by Gavin Hannah and Baily Miller at 215 and heavyweight in the final two bouts of the weekend. Hannah, against No. 12 Jared Blobe, trailed 4-2 late in the third and got to within 4-3 with a stalling point called on Blobe, but that wound up the final score.
Then at heavyweight, the 21-ranked Miller took on No. 3 Aiden Compton. At 1-1 going into the third — Miller was penalized a point in the second period for a rare pulling on the singlet violation — Compton escaped and took Miller down with 52 seconds left in the match to set the final. Miller, cracked in the nose earlier in the bout, worked through three blood stoppages in the third.
The effort against a heavily favored foe wrapped up a somewhat satisfying 2-2 trip for the Raiders, who have never been winless in any of their trips to Hershey under the current PIAA format.
“We came down here and finished the season 20-4 and to make it to day three on the championship day, it’s a pretty big deal for our program and our young guys on the team got a chance to see what this is down here as far as the team stuff goes and it’s something to build on,” Klepfer summed up.
NOTRE DAME-GREEN POND 46, BROOKVILLE 13
114-Ayden Smith (ND) tech. fall Jared Popson (BK), 21-5, 3:32. (5-0).
121-Cooper Feltman (ND) pinned Antonio Thornton (BK), 1:48. (11-0).
127-Cole Householder (BK) dec. Gavyn Kelton (ND), 8-6, SV. (11-3).
133-Brecken Cieleski (BK) dec. Tanner McQueen (ND), 6-0. (11-6).
139-Bryson Vaughn (ND) pinned Tony Ceriani (BK), 1:43. (17-6).
145-Vincent Bouzakis (ND) pinned Burke Fleming (BK), :38. (23-6).
152-Keegan Ramsay (ND) pinned Kolton Griffin (BK), 2:31. (29-6).
160-Coyha Brown (BK) dec. Joe Lapenna (ND), 5-4. (29-9).
172-Holden Garcia (ND) pinned Easton Belfiore (BK), 2:36. (35-9).
189-Jackson Zimmerman (BK) maj. dec. Connor Smalley (ND), 15-3. (35-13).
215-Jared Blobe (ND) dec. Gavin Hannah (BK), 4-3. (38-13).
HWT-Aiden Compton (ND) dec. Baily Miller (BK), 4-1. (41-13).
107-Tanner Berkenstock (ND) won by forfeit. (47-13).