DUBOIS — The Brookville boys basketball team used a strong third-quarter push Tuesday to create some space against rival DuBois en route to capturing a hard-fought 50-42 victory against the Beavers on the opening night of the DuBois Holiday Tournament.
The first half was battle of runs, as the teams traded 13-5 quarters to go to the half knotted at 18-all. DuBois then grabbed its first lead of the game at 21-18 on a Drew Gudalis 3-pointer in the opening moments of the third quarter.
That lead proved to be short-lived though as Brookville stepped up its defense to jump-start a 15-2 run over the final 7:06 of the third to grab a 12--point advantage at 33-23. Noah Peterson fueled the Raiders’ run, scoring eight of his 15 points in the quarter.
DuBois fought back within six in the fourth at 35-29 on back-to-back 3-pointers by Maddox Bennett and Thompson. However, the Beavers could get no closer as Brookville promptly countered with a 12-3 spurt to push its lead back out to 15 at 47-32 before eventually winning by eight.
Brookville got a monster game inside from Clayton Cook in the win, which not only put the Raiders in tonight’s tourney final but also doubled as a District 9 League victory.
Cook posted a double-double with 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Thompson matched that points total (20) to lead the Beavers. Brookville forced Thompson to earn those points, though, as he was forced to drive to the basket as the Raiders shut down the Beavers’ perimeter game most of the game. The Beaver had five 2-pointers on the night, all on drives to the basket.
DuBois did finish with seven 3-pointers — three each by Thompson and Bennett — but four of those came in the fourth once Brookville had grabbed control of the game.
About the only thing Brookville didn’t do well in the win was shoot free throws, as the Raiders went 12 of 24 at the stripe. But, that still proved to be a decided advantage as DuBois was just 3 of 3.
“If you give them an open shot, they are going to knock it down,” said Brookville coach Dalton Park of the Beavers. “So, our goal was to try and contest every single shot that we could. And, they had a couple there at the end that were just catch and shoots that were we there but couldn’t contest them as fast as they got it up.
“I felt it was a pretty physical game by both teams. They played pretty tough, physical defense, and we didn’t back down and shallow to it. We played physical too. I think if one team backs off that physical style of play, the other one is probably going to take advantage of it and walk away (in that game).”
Brookville jumped out to a 6-0 lead to start the game on two Cook hoops and another from Kellan Haines. DuBois countered right back with a bucket by Tyson Kennis and a Thompson trey to make it 6-5.
Peterson quickly countered with a 3-pointe of his own, sparking a 7-0 Raiders spurt to end the quarter to give then a 13-5 advantage. Cook had the other four points.
DuBois then flipped the script in the second quarter, outscoring Brookville 13-5 to pull even at the break. The quarter proved to be a scoring battle between Thompson and Cook.
Thompson netted 11 of DuBois’ 13 points, with teammate Rudy Williams scoring on a jumper just before the halftime buzzer to tie things after the Beavers had trailed by as many as eight (15-7). Cook had four of Brookville’s five points in the frame.
DuBois carried that momentum over into the third, getting a quick 3-pointer from Gudalis just 17 seconds in to grab its first lead at 21-18. However, a couple Beaver turnovers jump-started an 8-0 spurt that made it 26-21 Raiders. Marshall and Peterson each hit treys in that run.
Kennis scored inside to momentarily slow down Brookville, but the Raiders netted the final seven points of the third to push its lead out to 10 at 33-23. Peterson punctuated that run with a 3-pointer with just over a second remaining.
Cook made it as 12-point game as he scored to start the fourth, but treys by Bennett and Thompson made it a six point game (35-29) with 4:44 to play. The Beavers then forced a Raider turnover but couldn’t capitalize on that opportunity.
Brookville calmed down from there and rattled off six straight points of its own to double the lead to 12 again at 41-29. The Raiders then hit enough free throws went it mattered, going 9of 14 in the final two minutes.
And at one point, Brookville got back-to-back rebounds on missed free throws to get itself back to the line. Peterson was 4 of 6 at the stripe in that closing stretch.
“Cam did a great job generating offense, and I thought he played really well,’ said DuBois coach Dave Bennett. “Unfortunately, he was about what we had going on, and that is a credit to Brookville. They are physical and athletic and well-coached. I thought they played a great defensive game.
“We have to get to work to have multiple options (on offense). We just can’t rely on threes or Cam. I thought late Tyson (Kennis) did a nice job getting some post touches and scores, as we probably need to make a concerted effort to get him the ball a little bit more and mix it up. But, today I thought Brookville was the more physical and athletic team.”
Brookville (6-2) will play DuBois Central Catholic for the tourney title tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Cardinals reached the finals with 62-38 win against Brockway.
DuBois (4-4) will battle the Rovers in the consolation game at 6 p.m.
BROOKVILLE 50,
DUBOIS 42
Score by Quarters
Brookville 13 5 15 17 — 50
DuBois 5 13 5 19 — 42
Brookville—50
Kellan Haines 2 0-3 4, Noah Peterson 4 4-6 15, Jack Pete 1 3-4 5, Clayton Cook 9 2-3 20, Connor Marshall 1 3-8 6, Isaac Hetrick 0 0-0 0, Zayden Jordan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-24 50.
DuBois—42
Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 8 1-1 20, Ben Hickman 0 0-0 0, Rudy Williams 1 0-0 2, Tyson Kennis 3 2-2 8, Maddox Bennett 3 0-0 9, Noah Farrell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3-3 42.
Three-pointers: Brookville 4 (Peterson 3, Marshall), DuBois 7 (Gudalis, Thompson 3, Bennett 3).