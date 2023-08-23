BROOKVILLE — One year later, Charlie Krug is ready to go.
The Brookville Raiders senior quarterback barely got his junior season off the ground before he re-aggravated a knee injury and missed the rest of the season, playing just the first half of the season-opening game against Central Clarion.
Off-season surgery — anterior cruciate ligament damage to his left knee — and a productive rehab program and productive summer has him back and even better physically as he heads into his final varsity season at the helm of the Raiders.
Krug threw for 2,009 yards and 23 touchdowns as a sophomore. Without Krug running the spread offense last year, the Raiders flipped to some power running and grinded out a 6-6 season that finished in the District 9 Class 2A Championship game.
First-year head coach Gabe Bowley indicated that Krug will be running the spread once again and Krug can’t wait to run the show.
“I’m so confident right now and I’m so grateful for this injury, as dumb as that sounds,” Krug said. “It’s a hard injury to come back from, but I feel like it made me a better athlete and it made me realize that, OK, I actually need to put work into this game more than just basing it on my athletic ability.”
And so far, so good as Krug leads an offense that retools from last year’s unit that lost its top playmakers in converted quarterback Noah Peterson, 1,100-yard rusher Jackson Zimmerman and top receiver and scorer Brayden Kunselman to graduation.
“He’s so committed himself this offseason and this summer and as a first-year head coach, I know it’s awesome,” Raiders head coach Gabe Bowley said. “You have that senior leadership and experience and the understanding of the inner workings of the offense and also on the defensive side of the ball, I mean, the kid is an athlete all the way around so it’s a good feeling having Charlie on the field healthy.”
Defense? Bowley has high praise for him on that side of the ball as well.
“He’s hard to keep off the football field,” Bowley said. “I mean, he’s a heckuva quarterback and offensive guy, but I think you could argue that he might be a better defensive player. He has a knack for the football in the air and he’s a tough kid and likes to tackle.”
But Bowley acknowledged that if he needs to take less reps defensively, then that’ll happen.
Either way, the addition of a healthy Krug to the roster will give the Raiders a boost.
“We really didn’t get to see him playing football for two years, really, and last year he was limited when he was on the field,” Bowley said. “To see him competing out there in the summer drills against the other kids on the team and some of our speedsters, he’s just as fast or faster than anyone we have. Agility-wise, his ability to change directions quickly and get his feet moving is great.
“It’s awesome to see him back because there’s been some huge growth and he was already a good player as a sophomore. I think he’s going to surprise some people who kind of forgot about him.”
Krug had surgery in mid-September, then was cleared for full activity in May. In the meantime, he watched his team rally and turn around a slow start into a trip to the playoffs after an 0-3 and 1-4 start.
“At the start of the season, we were one of the top-ranked teams and we had the weapons and the people and it wasn’t just me getting injured, but a couple of other kids and it obviously brought the team down a lot, but we believed in ourselves,” Krug said. “Then we put the work in throughout the offseason in the weight room and throughout the summer.”
Krug, at 6 foot and 195 pounds, has spent time working with his older brother Jack, who threw for over 8,300 yards with the Raiders and knows the offensive system.
“He helped out a lot and he sees the game so much quicker than I do and him just being around helps me understand it quicker,” Krug said. “We sit down sometimes and we go through the defensive looks and how to read zones and it’s not hard once you get the hang of it. He did say once you get to college, it starts getting harder.”
With a healthy Krug, the Raiders’ offense will have a different look than the revamped one that salvaged last season.
“You’re going to see an offense on the field that looks similar to the start of the season last year and we’re definitely going to spread you out and we have the ability to push the ball vertically this year, something we didn’t have when we lost Charlie,” Bowley said. “He’s more than a pass-the-ball-deep kind of quarterback. He likes to get out of the pocket and throw on the run and when nothing’s there, he’s not a guy who’s afraid to pick up a first down for you in away way, shape or form.”
Krug’s goals, team and personal, are pretty simple.
“We just want to be better than the year before and with my own success, I just want to be better, get stronger mentally and be a better person overall,” he summed up.